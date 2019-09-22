Conagra Brands: Not Yet

Margins are under pressure in key reporting segments, and Pinnacle is not likely to turn things around for the whole company.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) had a stomach-churning drop in early 2019 after a disappointing second quarter of 2019 ended November 2018 but recovered some of its wind after the subsequent Q3 2019 earnings release. Since that time, the stock has been moving pretty much sideways, right through its 2019 Annual Report, which came out in June 2019. The company will be announcing its Q1 2020 results later this month, so it’s time to re-visit the numbers to see if Conagra now makes for a solid long-term investment. For reference, this is what I wrote when I last covered the company more than a year ago, in March 2018:

“I would rather wait a few more quarters or maybe even a year to see how the company responds to the challenges in the retail landscape, and whether it can show sustainable revenue growth. I may risk a price increase, having "missed the boat" as it were, but rather than worry about how much money I'd leave on the table by not investing now, I'd rather worry about whether or not I can hold the stock for the long term.”

Revenue and Margins

In my last article, I talked about the company not having strong revenue growth because of the many brand acquisitions and divestitures. Let’s see how that worked out for CAG as of FY 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Conagra posted net sales growth of 32.9%, but much of that growth came from its Pinnacle acquisition - about $757 million. In terms of organic sales growth, the figure dropped by 0.7% excluding the impact of the Trenton facility sale. For the full fiscal 2019, net sales grew by 20.2% and organic net sales excluding Trenton came in at 0.3%.

I don't think it’s safe to say that organic growth has set in firmly; growth remains flat for the company. The Pinnacle acquisition is expected to be accretive to organic sales growth in 2020, and the company has increased its guidance from 1% to 1%-1.5% of organic growth for the full year. Over the next three years through 2022, the company is only targeting organic sales growth of 1% to 2%.

So, there’s not much to look forward to on the organic sales growth front over the next few years. Drilling down to their reporting segments, it’s clear that there’s weakness all around, and the only reason the company is guiding for any organic growth at all next year is because they hope that the intended synergies from Pinnacle will offer support to the Refrigerated & Frozen segment - currently the only growing segment at Legacy Conagra, the parts of the business that exclude Pinnacle.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Moving to operating margins, the company’s largest reporting segment, Grocery & Snacks, recorded a drop of 16.1% in adjusted operating profit; the second-largest segment, Refrigerated & Frozen, which grew net sales by 2%, also saw a dip of 6.1% in adjusted operating profit. This is what the FY 2019 earnings release says (emphasis mine):

“The decrease in adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands was driven by lower operating profit for Legacy Conagra, the removal of profit from divested businesses, higher interest expense, and lower earnings in the Ardent Mills joint venture, partially offset by the inclusion of operating profit from Pinnacle and a lower adjusted effective tax rate.”

When two of your top earners have weakening operating margins and shaky revenue growth, it’s a sign that all’s not (yet) well with Conagra. And this has been the case for nearly two years. You can see the effects of that on the company’s cash flows - levered free cash flow margin of 4.92% compares unfavorably to the +10% levels of those of sector peers like Campbell Soup Company (CPB) (Levered FCF margin of 11.8%) and Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) (Levered FCF margin of 10.24%.)

Coupled with a lack of any meaningful organic growth, it’s clear that Conagra has to struggle through its situation until it fully divests itself of low-performance businesses and acquires some high-margin ones.

Investor’s Angle

In a way, it’s a smaller version of what Procter & Gamble (PG) went through not too long ago. Today, the company is showing growth and is more profitable; it’s early days yet, but the results that the management has delivered tell us why the company is trading at such high valuation multiples. I invite you to read my recent article titled Procter & Gamble: Factors Underlying The High Valuation to see what Conagra’s valuations might have looked like if there were any signs of sustainable organic sales growth and expanding margins.

When Q1 2020 earnings come out in a few days, investors should expect to see some signs that Pinnacle is carrying the torch in revenue growth and margin synergies. It’s still early, but we should at least see some accretive benefits on a sequential basis.

For now, this is a Hold unless you’re willing to risk your money on an intangible future. There are other companies - even in the same sector - where your money is likely to grow faster and more sustainably. Stay tuned!

P.S. I’m not even getting into valuations because the relatively lower valuations that CAG carries compared to its sector peers might mislead some investors into thinking they’re getting a good deal. It’s not necessarily a value trap, but what’s the point if there’s no capital appreciation? Even if you’re a dividend investor, the current 2.9% yield doesn’t look too attractive when you consider the 5-year dividend growth rate of only 1.8%. Unless growth returns to the top, your total returns aren’t likely to be high without organic sales growth and stronger margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.