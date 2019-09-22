New Relic Is Down But Not Out

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) is another SaaS company that has been body-slammed by the markets. The stock was sporting a price of $115 a little more than a year ago. Today, it is hovering at around $64 after forming a base at approximately $55. This appears to be a good time to establish a speculative long position, anticipating a rebound to close the gap with a target price of $85 level.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock price is undervalued relative to its peers and the company fulfills the Rule of 40%. Therefore, I’m giving New Relic a bullish rating but I'm holding my nose as I publish this article.

The recent executive shuffle and lowered guidance for FY2020 make me think that there may be a second shoe to drop sometime in the not too distant future. The company has had some "sales execution issues", yes those three dreaded words that investors do not want to hear. Therefore, I plan on reviewing this stock again prior to the next quarterly earnings call. My target price for New Relic is $85.

Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Rates New Relic as the Highest APM Application

Before getting into my concerns about New Relic I would first like to highlight some of the positive aspects of this company. First of all, New Relic has been recognized by Gartner Peer Insights in 2019 with the highest rating among the leaders in the Application Performance Monitoring category.

Source: New Relic

New Relic management is making a lot of noise regarding this accomplishment. But before you get too excited, please understand that the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant has both Dynatrace and Cisco (CSCO) ahead of New Relic in both vision and ability to execute.

Source: Dynatrace

According to the voice of the customer, New Relic is the best. According to the Gartner magic quadrant, two other companies are better. Take your choice.

New Relic’s Gross Profit Margin

Another positive factor that I like is New Relic's non-GAAP gross profit margin of 89.5%. This is huge compared to most SaaS companies.

Source: Portfolio123

New Relic One

It took two years for New Relic to develop the “next evolution of the New Relic Platform.” It was released to the public back in May.

Source: New Relic

The New Relic One is intended to address the three pillars of the company product strategy as stated on the Q1 2020 earnings call:

... when we think about how the market is evolving, in particular, towards extensibility, we feel like it factors into our product strategy in three ways, three pillars to our product strategy. The first is extensibility. We need to ingest more types of data into the New Relic platform… The second is intelligence, being able to do more with that data and be smarter with it. And our AIOps capabilities that come out of our acquisition of SignifAI are real key part of that part of the strategy… And the third leg of the stool is programmability.

My Spidey Sense is Tingling

My gut feeling is that New Relic One was released prematurely, probably due to competitive pressures and/or product development slippage. It is also possible that the new platform missed the mark on customer expectations and now the CEO is spinning a story to make New Relic look good. This is speculation on my part of course but read the following text below before coming to your own conclusions.

Why do I believe that the product was released prematurely? There are three pillars that New Relic One is supposed to address: extensibility, intelligence and programmability.

With regards to extensibility and intelligence, the CEO states:

Expanding our access to third-party telemetry through extensibility will augment our out-of-the-box instrumentation and act as a first step to giving our customers a single platform for observing their entire environment. We … expect to deliver logging and AIOps products in the coming quarters.

With regards to programmability, the CEO states:

I remain incredibly excited about the programmability capabilities, which we plan to release in the near-term, but we have not released yet to our customers.

The first release of New Relic One is out there but it is really a restructuring of the previous product with a new UI. It doesn't appear to address what customers are asking for and this is one reason why sales growth is suffering and guidance is being reduced.

The fact that the CTO is no longer with the company speaks volumes about the inability to deliver. Either there was significant schedule slippage and management decided to deliver half a product implementation, or the company missed the mark on customer needs and the CTO wouldn’t buy-in on a quick re-spin. In any case, the CTO was at the company from its inception and the engineering department was built around him. His exodus means that something serious is going on.

For these reasons, this speculative investment needs to be kept on a short leash. I will be particularly wary as the next earnings call approaches.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing EV/forward gross profit (GP) multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/forward GP multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward GP versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

Source: Portfolio123

The GP in the vertical direction is calculated using the "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database multiplied by the TTM gross margin. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, New Relic is sitting well below the trend line, suggesting that its forward GP multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that New Relic is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

TTM revenue growth is 33.6%, up from 93% in 2015.

Source: Portfolio123

Free Cash Flow Margin

New Relic's free cash flow margin TTM is 8.7% for the most recent 12-month period and has been steadily rising since 2015 when it was -30%.

Source: Portfolio123

Rule Of 40% Applied To New Relic

New Relic's YoY revenue growth was 33.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 8.7%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.6% + 8.7% = 42.3%

The Rule of 40% calculation comes out higher than 40%. Therefore, I conclude that the company is financially healthy. Keep in mind that the company has guided for lower growth for FY2020. Therefore New Relic may fail on this metric in the future.

Investment Risks

New Relic has been having difficulty hiring sales staff. Even if the company does manage to hire the requisite number of salespeople, they need to be trained and will take time to come up to speed on meeting quotas. This could take the better part of a year.

It isn't clear what New Relic is using to compete for enterprise business. In my opinion, the New Relic One platform isn't ready for prime time but the carrot is being dangled. This means that potential customers have to make a decision on a new but immature product. This results in longer sales cycle times and customers do a look-see at what the competition has.

The market has been bearish with regards to SaaS stocks recently and with New Relic specifically. The attack on the share price may not be finished yet. Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings can result in a drastic share price revaluation.

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have further SaaS market revaluation in the future. In this case, I would expect to see New Relic's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession. A decrease in economic activity will have a negative impact on New Relic’s operations. Brexit is a wildcard and may affect business in the UK, Europe or even globally.

Summary

New Relic is one of many SaaS companies that have been caught up in rotation out of high-growth stocks. In New Relic's case, guidance has been reduced and executives have left the building. New Relic lost more than 40% of its stock price in the last year and a half, making for an interesting contrarian play.

Company fundamentals are good, including positive and rising free cash flow and fulfillment of the Rule of 40%. The stock price is quite undervalued relative to its peers. I am giving New Relic a speculative bullish rating with a price target of $85.

This speculative investment will require a great deal of attention especially as the next quarterly earnings call approaches. I believe that the flagship product may not be ready for prime time and there is the potential for another shoe to drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.