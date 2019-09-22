Prologis Rides The E-Commerce Boom To Provide A Strong Investment Opportunity

Prologis Inc. (PLD) is one of the largest REITs around and is mainly invested in the e-commerce segment. After doing a thorough study of some 17 healthcare REITs in the last two to three months, we thought we would just continue with the momentum and study REITs from other sectors as well.

Our eventual plan is to add a number of REITs to our own portfolio and the model portfolio we maintain for our subscribers so we could have a better balance between income investments and growth. We have a theory - backed by only anecdotal data - that doctors make good real estate investors. We will see.

With its strong positioning in e-commerce, a segment poised for strong growth, Prologis has emerged as an interesting investment venue. The REIT has international presence and offers diversification. Let’s have a look at the composition and the future potential of this REIT for a long term income oriented portfolio.

The Portfolio

Prologis is engaged in industrial real estate, which refers to the properties used in manufacturing, production, storage, distribution and such other functions. In this way, the performance of REITs in the industrial segment is intractably attached to the performance of the general economy.

Prologis happens to occupy a prime position in industrial real estate as it has 786 million square feet of real estate under its management while its portfolio consists of 3,771 buildings spread across four continents as on June 30, 2019. The REIT is invested in the logistics real estate segment and is expected to benefit from a major growth spurt in retail and e-commerce segments. Apart from the sheer number of properties under its management, Prologis also has the distinct advantage of high quality real estate. The REIT counts Amazon, Home Depot and DHL among its top 10 customers.

Source: Company Website

The portfolio of the REIT is highly diversified, allowing it to tap different modules of a supply chain. Prologis has mainly segmented its properties into four different categories. Its Last Touch properties are mainly situated close to densely populated areas, from where it can provide super fast delivery of goods, in a matter of a few hours. Its City Distribution properties intend to provide 1-2 day shipping to larger markets. Its multi-market distribution facilities optimize functionality and location while Gateway properties cater to intermodal ports and sea logistics. The wide range of properties ensures that Prologis is in position to tap opportunities in different segments of the logistic chain.

Apart from functional diversification, the REIT also offers geographical assortment as well. Prologis derives a little over 70 percent of its Net Operating Income or NOI from its North American market while the rest comes from Europe, Asia and rest of the Americas. With more than a quarter of its NOI originating from the non-US markets, Prologis is in position to leverage its global presence for generating superior returns. Despite its global presence, the company tightly divides its customer base into two neat categories which are retail/online fulfillment and Business to Business. This focused approach allows the REIT to offer specialized services and attain leadership position in its chosen segments.

The Financials

Prologis has a strong balance sheet, with the credit quality rating of A-/A3. The robustness of its balance sheet lets the REIT obtain funding at reasonable terms and focus on its growth. For its second quarter of the year, Prologis had reported its net earnings per diluted share at $0.60, slightly lower than $0.62 in net earnings per diluted share it had reported for the second quarter of the previous year. However, in the case of REITs, Funds from Operations or FFO is considered to be more a relevant metric for measuring the performance of the entity. Prologis’s core FFO for per diluted share in the second quarter of this year stood at $0.77, showing robust improvement over $0.71 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Even on the operational front, Prologis showed strong performance as it ended the second quarter with 96.8 percent occupancy rate. Its balance sheet leverage stood at 19.4 percent, calculated using market capitalization, while its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 4.1x. The robustness of the REIT was further enforced as the management raised its guidance midpoints while narrowing the range for 2019 forecast. The REIT now expects its net earnings for the FY to be in the range of $2.38 and $2.46 while its previous guidance range was $2.08 and $2.18. It also updated its Core FFO guidance range from $3.20 and $3.26 to $3.26. Overall, the REIT is going in the right direction when it comes to financial position and its upcoming earnings announcement in October is expected to further cement its position.

Investment Thesis

While Prologis already holds a prominent position in the industrial REIT market, it is looking to further consolidate its position in the segment. The company recently announced its plan to purchase Black Creek’s Industrial Property Trust. The transaction is valued at nearly $4 billion and will augment Prologis’s capacity to service its large customers such as Amazon. The REIT expects the transaction to be closed by the end of this year or early next year. With addition of 236 properties spread across SF Bay Area, Dallas and Atlanta to its portfolio, Prologis will be able to make strategic changes to its operations.

The deal is expected to be beneficial for Prologis as the REIT plans to finance the deal without diluting its equity. It will likely bring about 4 percent reduction in the REIT’s general and administrative expenses relative to assets under management. The transaction is also expected to add 5 cents to 6 cents to Prologis’s annual funds from operations. The stock price may respond positively to these developments as the REIT nears the completion of the transaction.

Prologis has strong track record of dividend payment as well. Apart from an unbroken string of payments, the REIT also offers solid growth in its dividend payments. The REIT stock has grown over close to 30 percent in the past 12 months, providing robust capital growth as well. The REIT’s quest to further solidify its position in the segment through organic growth and acquisitions will also provide a positive fillip to the stock price. With its strong financials and encouraging economic outlook, Prologis provides a compelling investment opportunity.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.