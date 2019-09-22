XLE Weekly: Price Discovery Higher Early Week To 63.65s; Sell Response To 61.03s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery higher. This week's primary expectation did play out as key supply, 60.65s-61.80s, failed as resistance, driving price higher to 63.65s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower for the remainder of the week to 61.03s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 61.28s.

15-20 September 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap higher open develop in Monday's auction as last Friday's late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher developed in Monday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 63.35s, within key supply overhead, halting the buy-side sequence. Balance developed, 63.65s-62.40s, through the remainder of Monday's trade before buying interest emerged, 63.18s, into Monday's close. Monday's late buyers failed to hold the auction, driving price lower through Tuesday's trade as pullback continued into Wednesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 61.52s.

Minor buy excess developed in Wednesday's auction, halting the sell-side sequence as balance developed, 61.52s-62.46s, into Thursday's auction before buying interest emerged again, 61.77s-61.63s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Friday's trade and price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 61.03s, at/near the prior resistance/breakout point. Sellers trapped there as balance developed, 61.03s-61.52s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 61.28s.

This week's auction saw buy-side continuation, driving price higher to 63.65s within key supply overhead where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side sequence. Within the larger context, this week's buy-side phase developed following the larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019's major support area, 55.60s-53.30s, where a structural low, 55.55s, has formed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week's buy-side breakout area, 61.80s-61.50s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 63s-63.50s/63.60s-63.90s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this supply will target key demand clusters below, 59.40s-58.65s/57.75s-57s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is neutral following a five wave buy-side sequence from 55.50s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index's showed an aggressive move higher following the summer's decline and subsequent pause. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen rising bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a modestly bullish bias as bullish sentiment rises from a neutral posture.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.