WTI Weekly: Saudi Attack Drives Price To Major Resistance Above, Sell Excess Halts Upside There

This week’s auction saw aggressive re-pricing higher early week into major low usage above where sell excess halted the buy-side auction, driving price lower to test the prior resistance.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower based on market structure, barring failure of 56.34s as resistance. This expectation did not play out, as last Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure changed the structural dynamic early week. A gap higher open developed in Monday’s auction as last week’s key resistance, 58.77s, failed. Price discovery higher developed in Monday’s trade to 63.32s where sell excess developed as buyers trapped. Wide balance then developed, 63.32s-58.77s, through Monday’s trade as key resistance held. Price discovery lower then developed through mid-week to 57.58s, re-testing prior key resistance ahead of Friday’s auction, settling at 58.43s.

15-20 September 2019

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as aggressive price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 63.34s. Buyers trapped, 62.92s, as price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 58.77s, near last week’s key resistance. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 63.38s, as the overnight high was tested into Monday’s NY close. Price discovery lower developed following Monday’s NY close as buyers trapped, 62.51s. Narrow balance developed, 61.44s-62.59s, through Tuesday’s Globex auction before price discovery lower resumed, driving price lower, achieving a stopping point, 58.46s, into Tuesday’s NY close.

Price discovery lower continued in Wednesday’s trade as selling interest emerged, 58.69s, ahead of the EIA release (+1mil vs. -2.5mil expected), driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 57.58s. Price discovery higher developed from Wednesday’s NY close into Thursday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 59.49s, into Thursday’s NY open. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 59.38s. Balance developed, 59.38s-58.04s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 58.43s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path did not play out as Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure drove price aggressively higher early week to 63.38s beyond all weekly statistical resistance targets. Selling interest emerged in Monday/Tuesday’s trade, driving price lower to 57.55s to test prior key resistance amidst the October-November contract liquidity roll. This week’s rotation (580 ticks) was above the average weekly range expectancy (407 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s buy-side breakout and re-test of prior key resistance, 58.76s-57.78s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 61s-61.50s/62s-63s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 56.50s-55.50s/55.50s-54.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 60.94s-50.52s. Near-term bias shifted buy-side, barring failure of 57.58s as resistance.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects a minor decline in MM short posture (39k contracts) as the short posture trend is lower. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. Despite that, MM net long posture is increasing modestly as Open Interest remains largely unchanged, implying a mixed leveraged capital picture. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.