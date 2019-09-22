XLF Weekly: Consolidation Within 2019's Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an incomplete buy-side sequence from 25.92s. This primary expectation played out, albeit marginally, as pullback developed to 28.19s into Tuesday's auction where sellers trapped. Price discovery higher then developed to 28.67s, testing key resistance as buyers trapped, driving price lower to 28.06s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 28.08s.

16-20 September 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap lower open in Monday's auction as Friday's late sellers held the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point low, 28.21s. Minor buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence, developing balance, 28.21s-28.40s, into Monday's close. Selling interest emerged early in Tuesday's auction, driving price modestly lower to 28.19s. Sellers trapped there as the probe lower failed, driving price higher to 28.41s, into Tuesday's close.

Narrow balance developed in Wednesday's trade, 28.23s-28.38s, before sellers trapped, 28.33s-28.36s, driving price higher to 28.59s into Wednesday's close. A buy-side breakout attempt developed early in Thursday's auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 28.67s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 28.61s/28.60s. Price discovery lower ensued to 28.38s as buying interest emerged, 28.44s-28.38s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction, as price discovery lower continued in Friday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 28.06s. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence and developing balance, 28.06s-28.27s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 28.08s.

This week's auction saw a pullback early week to 28.19s before rotation higher developed to 28.67s as key resistance was tested and held. Price discovery lower then ensued to 28.06s into week's end. Within the broader context, the buy-side sequence from 25.92s likely terminated this week at key resistance, 28.60s-28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon market response to this week's key demand, 28.20s-28.05s. Buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 27.50s-27.20s/26.60s-26.40s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 28.45s-28.65s/29.50s-30.35s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now neutral between 28.72s and 25.92s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a renewed increase in bullish sentiment. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a similar increase. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Both the broad market and financials sentiment are neither at bullish nor bearish extremes, implying a neutral bias given current market structure.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.