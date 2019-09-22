NG Weekly: Minor Range Extension Higher To 2.71s Before Halting Of The Buy-Side Sequence

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an incomplete buy-side sequence from 2.02s. This probability path did play out as a buy-side breakout developed in Monday’s auction, driving price modestly higher to 2.71s, within key supply overhead into Tuesday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there in Tuesday’s auction, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower in correction to 2.50s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.54s.

15-20 September 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open upon Sunday’s Globex open. Minor sell excess developed there as price discovery lower developed early in Monday’s trade to 2.64s where prior resistance was tested. Sellers trapped there, driving price higher to 2.70s, testing the Globex high where buyers trapped, 2.69s. Balance developed into Tuesday’s auction as another probe of the high resulted in the weekly stopping point high, 2.71s, within key supply overhead. Structural sell excess developed there as selling interest emerged, 2.70s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 2.63s within the context of continuing balance development into Wednesday’s auction.

Buyers trapped, 2.69s, off Wednesday’s NY open, driving price back to test the balance low area. Buying interest emerged, 2.64s-2.61s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as selling interest emerged, 2.62s, into Thursday’s trade, driving price lower in sell-side continuation through the EIA release (+84 bcf vs. +78 bcf expected), achieving a stopping point, 2.53s. Sellers trapped there as balance developed, 2.53s-2.57s, into Friday’s auction. Sell excess developed as buyers trapped, 2.57s/2.56s, before sell-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.50s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.54s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did unfold as last week’s resistance failed and price discovery higher developed to 2.71s where selling interest halted the buy-side sequence. This week’s auction likely signals a termination of the buy-side sequence begun from major support, 2.02s, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key demand cluster, 2.50s-2.56s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.62s-2.64s/2.68s-2.71s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.46s-2.40s/2.30s-2.27s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is now neutral (balance trade) within the context of a potentially complete buy-side sequence from 2.02s (the current buy-side sequence unfolded in five waves from 2.02s). The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only since mid-June has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago is now diminishing from extreme (-235k contracts to -60k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now shifted as leveraged capital scrambles to cover these short positions “in the hole”. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.