XLK Weekly: Consolidation Continues At Key Supply

Failed probe lower in Wednesday’s auction before re-test of high to 82.18s, sell excess and price discovery lower to 80.05s into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a lower high development at major resistance. The primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally; price probes lower in Monday and Wednesdays’ auctions were met with buying interest, ultimately driving price higher to 82.18s to test key resistance into Thursday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower to 80.05s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 80.26s.

16-20 September 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest, 81.05s, early in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 80.41s. Minor structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as sellers trapped, 80.49s. Price discovery higher developed to 81.17s into early Tuesday’s trade as balance developed. A minor probe higher followed, achieving a stopping point, 81.29s, where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower ensued in Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 80.18s. Wednesday’s probe lower failed as buy excess developed, driving price aggressively higher to 81.34s into Wednesday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Thursday’s auction, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 82.18s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 82.03s, halting the buy-side sequence within key supply. Price discovery lower ensued through Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 80.05s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 80.26s.

This week’s auction balance development early week within key supply before selling interest drove price lower into week’s end. Within the larger context, the recent retracement rally from 75s potentially terminated within major supply in recent trade. Sell-side failure in this supply area will result in new, all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key demand, 80.38s-79.56s. Buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 78s-77s/76s-75s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this cluster would target the key supply cluster overhead, 82s-82.77s, and/or new all-time highs. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 82.78s and 75.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw modest decline this week following the bullish sentiment bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting a minor increase in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a “neutral” zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.