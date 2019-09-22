Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019

Lithium market news - Tianqi announces plans to delay Kwinana hydroxide plant expansion and ramp up. A lithium recovery is forecast for mid to late 2020.

Welcome to the September 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lower lithium prices and several announcements by the lithium miners to reduce lithium supply and address the current lithium oversupply problem.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During July, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 4.15%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 2.17%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.00/kg (US$10,000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$12.00/kg (12,000/t).

The charts below courtesy of Fastmarkets show lithium prices have fallen further in recent months.

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On September 10 Seeking Alpha reported:

Expansion halted at Tianqi's Australia lithium plant; Albemarle, SQM rise. Albemarle (ALB +4.4%) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +3.8%) are sharply higher after China's Tianqi Lithium said it was delaying plans to complete the $300M second stage of Australia's first lithium hydroxide plant. (See more below under Tianqi)

Below are some useful charts on long term lithium demand.

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (lithium in yellow)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Bloomberg NEF 2019 Li-ion battery demand forecast

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

Lithium market and battery news

On September 9 Electrek reported:

VW claims it’s buying $100 kWh battery, moves forward to build new battery gigafactory. VW is reportedly paying less than $100 per kWh for the battery as it is trying to secure battery cell supply for its ambitious electric vehicle plans through a mix of supply deals and making its own cells at a new battery gigafactory with Northvolt. According to VW executives talking to the New York Times, VW is buying battery cells for the ID.3 for less than $100 per kWh.....it’s unclear if they are talking about battery cell cost or battery pack cost..... The German automaker has been making deals with existing battery cell manufacturers, like LG, Samsung, and CATL.

On September 10 Reuters reported:

Electric car boom to turbocharge battery metal producers: Moody's. Demand for metals used in battery electric vehicles could rise sixfold if electric cars reach 8% of road traffic by the mid-2020s, delivering huge dividends for producing countries like Democratic Republic of Congo, Moody’s said on Tuesday. The credit ratings agency said a worldwide shift to electric vehicles would likely drive up demand for cobalt, of which DRC is the world’s number one producer, as well as lithium, nickel and copper.

On September 17 Mining.com reported:

Strong demand from the electric-vehicle sector alongside supply cuts should help Australian lithium miners recover towards the middle of next year, earlier than expected, industry executives said on Wednesday. BMI Managing Director Simon Moores suggested that the wait could be longer, but still earlier than market consensus of 2021. “There are two factors. One is the build-up of the demand picture downstream. The amount of battery plants that are going up, the amount of contracts that we see being signed long-term. The demand picture is getting even stronger,” he said.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

No significant news for the month.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On August 28 4-traders reported:

Slump in lithium prices hammers profits at China's Ganfeng. China's biggest lithium producer, Ganfeng Lithium Co, saw its first-half profits plunge 59% as rising supply of the material used in batteries for electric cars caused a slump in prices. Ganfeng, which supplies lithium used in rechargeable batteries to electric vehicle [EV] maker Tesla, had flagged last month that it expected a sharp decline in first-half earnings. On Wednesday, it said its net income totalled 295.8 million yuan ($41.70 million) for January to June, versus a restated figure of 725.3 million yuan a year earlier. Revenues rose 21% to 2.82 billion yuan thanks to bigger sales volumes, Jiangxi-based Ganfeng said, but slumping lithium prices meant the company was unable to cash in.....Ganfeng said abundant supply and falling prices of spodumene, a mineral mined for its lithium content, "can greatly reduce raw material costs" for the company, which converts the spodumene into lithium chemicals, and "buffer the impact" of low lithium prices.

On September 13 Neometals released their "Full Year Statutory Accounts".

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On September 10 Seeking Alpha reported:

Expansion halted at Tianqi's Australia lithium plant; Albemarle, SQM rise. Albemarle (ALB +4.4%) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +3.8%) are sharply higher after China's Tianqi Lithium said it was delaying plans to complete the $300M second stage of Australia's first lithium hydroxide plant. Tianqi tempered celebrations to mark the start of production from the first stage at the Kwinana plant by saying it would gradually ramp up in line with global customer demand. The move comes after Tianqi and ALB last month postponed a planned $516M expansion of the Greenbushes lithium project, and ALB cut its investment plans for lithium processing at Kemerton - both in Australia - in response to weaker than expected demand from electric vehicle and battery makers.

SQM's Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia is on hold and will "gradually ramp up in line with global customer demand".

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On September 18 Livent Corp. announced:

Livent and E3 Metals announce joint development agreement to advance lithium extraction process and technology. Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] is pleased to announce a collaboration with E3 Metals Corp. [TSXV: ETMC] ("E3 Metals") whereby the two companies will seek to advance the development of E3 Metals' proprietary direct lithium extraction process. Work under this agreement will focus on E3 Metals' petro-lithium brines located in the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada. Livent will contribute its technical expertise and up to US$ 5.5 million to the joint development project. In exchange, upon completion of the project and satisfaction of the full US $5.5 million in funding, Livent will have the opportunity to convert its investment into a 19.9% ownership stake in E3 Metals and appoint one member to its Board of Directors, provided Livent maintains not less than a 5% equity interest.

Investors can read my recent article "Livent Is Looking Cheap."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On September 2 4-traders reported: "Morgans rates ORE as an add....Target is reduced to $4.97 from $5.05."

On September 17 4-traders reported: "Orocobre Limited: Pty Ltd - Orocobre proud to again be included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On August 29 Galaxy Resources announced: "Financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

"As at the reporting date, operations have remained Lost Time Injury (“LTI”) free at Mt Cattlin.

Total lithium concentrate (“concentrate” or “spodumene”) production and sales volumes of 98,334 dry metric tonnes (“dmt”) and 44,630 dmt, respectively.

Average unit operating costs of US$387/dmt produced, positioning Mt Cattlin as one of the lowest cost spodumene producers.

Group EBITDA before inventory write down of US$9.4 million.

Underlying net profit after tax of US$4.9 million, excluding one-off write down of inventory, impairment of property plant and equipment and derecognition of deferred tax assets of US$176.8 million.

Net loss after tax of US$171.9 million, including one-off write down of inventory, impairment of property plant and equipment and derecognition of deferred tax assets of US$176.8 million.

Cash position of US$176.3 million as at 30 June 2019, and nil debt.

Subsequent to period end, Galaxy purchased the senior secured loan facility provided to Alita Resources (ASX: A40, “Alita”) by a consortium of lenders led by Tribeca Investment Partners (“Tribeca”) for US$31.1 million."

On August 29 Galaxy Resources announced:

Appointment of receivers and managers to Alita Resources Limited. Galaxy Resources Limited announces that it has today appointed Martin Jones, Matthew Woods and Andrew Smith from KPMG [Receivers] as receivers and managers of Alita Resources Limited and certain of its subsidiaries pursuant to the senior secured debt facility and security documentation recently acquired by Galaxy.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On August 27 Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilbara Minerals executes binding terms sheet for lithium chemicals downstream joint venture with POSCO." Highlights include:

Binding terms reached with South Korean conglomerate, POSCO, for the formation of an incorporated joint venture [JV] in South Korea to build and operate a 40ktpa LCE primary lithium hydroxide downstream chemical processing facility........

Pilbara Minerals will initially hold a 21% interest in the JV, with an option to increase to 30%, with its equity funding contribution determined on an initial “at cost” valuation entry price which will be based on a final estimated capital investment amount.

The initial 21% investment in the JV will be largely funded through the previously announced A$79.6M convertible bond agreement with POSCO....

The existing offtake agreement for spodumene concentrate will be assigned to the JV and increased from 240ktpa to 315ktpa for the lesser of 20 years and the life of the Pilgangoora Project, which will supply the jointly owned 40kt LCE chemical facility.

In recognition of the expanded offtake position, a US$25M pre-payment will be made by the JV Company to Pilbara Minerals for the purpose of funding the Stage 2 expansion of the Pilgangoora Project.

Landmark agreement further diversifies Pilbara Minerals’ global customer base, is consistent with its strategic objective of becoming a fully integrated lithium raw materials company and provides it with exposure to the rapidly growing South Korean lithium market."

On August 27 Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilbara Minerals to progress optimised Stage 2 expansion studies following conclusion of Pilgangoora partnering process......

"Following a marketing trip to China in mid-August 2019, Pilbara Minerals reconfirms sales guidance for the December 2019 Quarter of 65,000-80,000 dmt spodumene concentrate, but has reduced guidance for the September 2019 Quarter to 20,000-35,000dmt spodumene concentrate in response to market conditions and customer demand requirements.

The decision to close the formal partnering process and reduce the capital intensity and speed of Stage 2 are considered to be necessary measures to preserve shareholder value in response to current market conditions in the lithium sector, while ensuring Pilbara Minerals can take full advantage of the strong long-term outlook for the lithium demand."

On September 4 Reuters reported:

Australia’s Pilbara Minerals on Wednesday said a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer [CATL] has bought an 8.5% stake in the company as part of a A$91.5 million ($61.8 million) capital raising...... Pilbara said a Share Purchase Plan will also be offered to raise up to an additional A$20 million. (Note: A$36.5m to institutions, A$55m to CATL, $20m to shareholders.)

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

2020/21 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Alita Resources Limited (Formerly Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL")) (merged with Tawana Resources) [ASX:A40][SGX:A40]

No news for the month, currently under the administrators. It is looking quite likely Galaxy Resources will in time acquire a good part or all of Alita's assets.

Investors can read the company presentation here or a CEO interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On September 6 Altura Mining announced: "S&P Dow Jones indices announces September 2019 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX indices." Altura has been removed as their market cap has decreased.

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining". Investors can also read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

?2020 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction. Feasibilty Study on an expansion to 50ktpa (due September).

End 2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (50%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)On July 3

On September 17 Nemaska Lithium announced: "Nemaska Lithium announces court application for the discharge of security securing the USD 350M Senior Secured Bonds." Highlights include:

Nemaska Lithium informed the Nordic Trustee that it acknowledges the set-off of the Nominal Amount of the Senior Secured Bonds plus accrued interest.

The Corporation filed an application with the Court seeking the discharge of the security which secured the Senior Secured Bonds.

Pallinghurst confirms willingness to pursue its proposed investment in Nemaska Lithium.

Nemaska Lithium is now focused on fully funding the project through more favorable avenues."

An Investing News article has more - "Looking for other financing options after bondholders withdraw support."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Whabouchi mine production planned to begin.

November 2021 - Hydroxide plant planned production to begin.

Lithium juniors

Lithium juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$25.04.

The LIT fund moved up for the month of September. The current PE is 20.35. Given lithium demand should rise ~4 fold between end 2018 and end 2025 the lithium sector PE of 20.35 looks to be good value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

September saw lithium prices fall. Despite this the LIT fund rose as the lithium industry has made significant efforts in the past 2-3 months to reduce the oversupply problem.

My highlights for the month were:

Market participants say lithium miners could recover towards the middle of next year, Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores says "the wait could be longer, but still earlier than market consensus of 2021".

Moodys - Electric car boom to turbocharge battery metal producers.

VW claims it's buying $100 kWh battery, moves forward to build new battery gigafactory.

Ganfeng Lithium - Slump in lithium prices hammers profits at China's Ganfeng. Profits in H1 2019 were down 59%.

Tianqi announces plans to delay Kwinana hydroxide plant expansion and ramp up, in response to lithium oversupply. This follows last months announcement by Tianqi & Albemarle to delay their Greenbushes expansion.

Orocobre - Morgans rates ORE as an add.... Target is reduced to $4.97 from $5.05.

Galaxy Resources - Average unit operating costs of US$387/dmt produced, positioning Mt Cattlin as one of the lowest cost spodumene producers. Galaxy purchased the senior secured loan facility provided to Alita Resources for US$31.1 million.

Pilbara Minerals - Completes POSCO downstream processing facility JV and raises ~A$111m for shorter term needs. In response to market oversupply Pilbara Minerals reduces Q3 supply down to 20,000-35,000dmt spodumene.

Nemaska Lithium - Looking for other financing options after bondholders withdraw support.

As usual all comments are welcome.

