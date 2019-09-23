AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea

An eventual sale or spin off of DirecTV would probably turn me from a cautious to a much more confident AT&T bull.

In my view, DirecTV has been the single most important factor dragging AT&T's growth and preventing its stock from rising further.

AT&T is once again faced with the prospect of spinning off DirecTV, whose user base has gone deeper into contraction mode lately.

Speculations have resurfaced lately of a possible spin off or divestment of AT&T's (T) DirecTV business. The idea is not novel, and has been tossed around since shortly after the 2015 acquisition itself. But now the move has gained a powerful supporter in activist investor Elliott Management, after noting in its open letter to the Dallas-based company that "AT&T acquired DirecTV at the absolute peak of the linear TV market".

I agree with the key shareholder that:

The pay TV ecosystem has been under immense pressure since the [DirecTV] deal closed. In fact, trends are continuing to erode, with AT&T’s premium TV subscribers in rapid decline as the industry, particularly satellite, struggles mightily.

Every time that I have published research on AT&T in the recent past, the narrative has been largely the same: regardless of how the large mobility and media businesses perform, and they have been doing relatively well recently, entertainment (one-fourth of total company revenues last quarter, mostly DirecTV and AT&T TV Now) tends to drag the company's overall operational and financial performance.

The graph below shows the evolution of AT&T's premium TV subscribers and ARPU (per-user revenue) over the past several quarters. While the latter has been improving ever so slightly, particularly as users come off their pricing promotion periods, the former has been undergoing an irrefutable and rather sharp decline that may prove to be more secular than cyclical.

See blue bars below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Not even AT&T TV Now (formerly known as DirecTV Now), once the glimmer of hope that could bring total entertainment subscriber growth back to life, has been pulling its weight. In addition to accounting for less than 6% of total video connections in 2Q19, net adds turned negative in the last quarter of 2018, never to recover. In addition, it does not help that some investors have sued the carrier for allegedly trying to inflate the number of DirecTV Now subscribers through "fraudulent account creation practices" -- a claim that the company has called "baseless" and shown willing to dispute in court.

The bottom line is that, in my view, DirecTV has been the single most important factor dragging AT&T's growth (revenue and EPS are expected to rise by less than 2% next year) and its stock price. The charts below depict how the entertainment sub-segment, which also includes the slightly less challenged broadband business, (1) has been struggling the most to produce top-line momentum, while it (2) remains the least profitable of all of AT&T's main businesses, excluding the much smaller Latin America and Xandr divisions.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Linear TV prospects could improve, as the management team seems confident that it will: "DirectTV, good product, will be there for a long time. [...] As you think about a video portfolio, DirectTV, AT&T TV, HBO, you can imagine that those are the places we’re going to put our shoulder and our muscle as we move forward".

But I find it much more likely that any value from this particular side of the business would be captured primarily through cost management and, to the extent that the competitive media distribution landscape allows, increase in per-user revenues. The lack of subscriber base growth tells me that DirecTV is limited in how much it can add to AT&T's bottom line and to the stock's value in the long term.

Still an optimist

Despite the under-performance in and pessimism towards DirecTV, I remain favorable to an investment in T for a few reasons. As I stated in July, "AT&T continues to do a good job at producing large quantities of cash and protecting its balance sheet" by reducing its net debt. The rich dividend yield of 5.5% seems well protected for now, which should support demand for the stock from income-seeking investors.

I can't deny, however, that an eventual sale or spin off of the struggling pay-TV service business would probably be the most meaningful factor in turning me from a cautious to a much more confident AT&T bull.

