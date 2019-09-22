The Ultimate Source Of Alpha: Intangible Assets

Brand, subscription, franchise, and network can be invaluable intangible assets for businesses to deliver high ROTAs and for shareholders to generate alpha.

The high return on tangible assets is the key metric for many great investors.

Source: indiatimes.com.

Overview

If there has to be one and only one indicator to identify good companies to invest in, many great investors, including Warren Buffett, would look for high returns on tangible assets (referred to as ROTA). The reasons are not too difficult to understand, as follow:

Competitive advantage: A high ROTA indicates pricing power, low-cost production, operating capital efficiency, or the combination of those competitive advantages, which leads to potentially above-average equity returns; The durability of advantage: A high ROTA implies competitive forces due to intangible assets, which are typically hard to replicate; Reinvestment opportunity: As tangible assets (e.g., plants, equipment, inventory) are relatively easy to acquire, the ROTA is a good measurement of the rate of return of reinvesting retained cash if the growth opportunity exists; Hidden value: This is because intangible assets often cannot be fully recognized on the balance sheet; Inflation hedge: To produce the same earnings power, businesses with higher ROTAs depend less on their tangible assets, which are relatively prone to inflation risk.

Usually, I would regard a 10% ROTA as good and 20% as exceptional. In the meantime, the consistency of ROTA also matters.

So where do those intangible assets come from? Below are a few examples of domains with picks respectively.

Brand/Reputation - Monster Beverage (MNST)

Source: TheStreet

California-based Monster Beverage, through its consolidated subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates for energy drinks.

The company is a brand warehouse with presently more than 10,400 (and counting) registered trademarks and pending applications in various countries worldwide. But most of the company's sales (i.e., over 90% for the past three years) comes from the Monster brand portfolio, including Monster Energy, Java Monster, Monster Energy Ultra, Espresso Monster and many more, the images of which, would instantaneously link to energy drink in many people's minds.

The company has invested considerably in its brands years in and years out, through all angles, from sports sponsorships to digital campaigns, and then to offline events. As a result, Monster has been gaining market share against peers, including its largest rival, Red Bull, and has become the leading player in the energy drink category (see below).

Source: 2019 IR Presentation.

The brand, which is an important asset to the business, has enabled Monster to earn consistently superior returns on tangible assets over the past decade (mostly above 20% and top-notch in the industry), as displayed below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

The price return of MNST almost doubled that of the S&P 500 over the past 5 years, as you can see below.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 9/19/2019.

The company does not pay any dividend, meaning that it retains all the earnings and tries to put them to work for the sake of business expansion. With its culture of product innovation (e.g., "line-extension") and overseas markets generating only one-quarter of total sales, Monster Beverage should see a sizable runway ahead for future growth.

Distribution/Network - Mastercard (MA)

Source: pymnts.com.

Possessing the duopoly position with Visa (V), Mastercard operates one of the world's largest and fastest payment processing networks, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

The global acceptance network owned by Mastercard is an invaluable asset, which takes decades to build from scratch, and hence, strengthens the barrier of entry. Plus, as the network grows, so does the value of the product to consumers (i.e., cardholders).

The business consistently generated high returns on tangible assets. The most recent time when the annual ROTA dropped below 20% was back in 2008 mainly due to the antitrust settlement with Discover (DFS) and American Express (AXP) (another indication of the strong competitive position at Mastercard).

The current ROTA is only second to that of Visa (by a very slight margin) in the industry (see below). Look for Discover, American Express and Paypal (PYPL) over the left-bottom corner in the chart.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

The share of MA has significantly outperformed the benchmark in terms of price return for the past 5 years, as demonstrated below.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 9/19/2019.

Mastercard reinvests around 80% of its earnings in future growth. Based on the global payment network, opportunities include product pipeline, new markets, and current market penetration. With a sizable base of underserved cash/check users around the world, the company should see its growth momentum to continue for the foreseeable future.

Franchise - Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Source: businessinsider.com.

Delivering more than 2 million pizzas a day worldwide, Domino's is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of 15,000 stores in more than 85 countries around the world.

What could be better than using others' money free of charge to grow your business? This is exactly what the franchise model has been doing at Domino's Pizza, and the company brings the restaurant franchising concept to the new level - as the pizza market is mainly delivery-centric, the franchisees do not need high street premises, which enhances margin, scalability, and capital efficiency.

The global franchise network, although not accounted an asset on the balance sheet, is surely invaluable to Domino's Pizza. Most importantly, it builds the majority of the economic moat for the business as this intangible asset is extremely hard for the peers to replicate. As a result, the company has generated superior and improving returns on tangible assets over the past decade. The current ROTA also beats most of those at the competitors, as you see below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

Similar to MA, the stock of DPZ generated sizable alpha over the past few years, as you may notice below.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 9/19/2019.

Domino's Pizza currently keeps more than two-thirds of its annual profit and free cash flow to invest in technology, new stores, and branding. Thanks to the franchise model, the rate of return of reinvesting earnings could continue to be attractive. After all, the company typically needs only 1.5%-3.5% of its annual sales as the CapEx to sustain operations and growth in the past (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 9/19/2019.

Source: cetrixcloudservices.com.

Denmark-based FinTech company, SimCorp, provides asset managers globally with front-to-end software solutions, which handle regulatory compliance, enhance efficiency, save costs, and improve performance.

The annual revenue at SimCorp never decreased for a single year for the past decade, covering the financial crisis when almost all financial businesses suffered heavily. The secret sauce? Its installed base generating reliable recurring sales.

While the first sale (i.e., new licenses) generally only includes a few of these modules, SimCorp's clients may opt to add on more modules (i.e., add-on licenses) throughout the partnership. Additionally, around three-quarters of revenue comes from aftermarket maintenance and services (see below).

Source: 2018 annual report.

Thanks to the growing installed base, SimCorp fends off competition. This is because the breadth, high switching cost and mission-critical nature of its software products make asset managers unwilling to spend time on system integration and staff training or risk any business interruption even if a slightly better and cheaper solution emerges.

The subscription model empowered SimCorp to earn consistently superior returns on tangible assets over the past decade (above 20% every year and currently leading in the industry), as described below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/18/2019.

The share price of SIM has beaten that of the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index by a wide margin over the past 5 years, as demonstrated below.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 9/19/2019.

The company normally distributes half of its annual income and retains the other half to fuel growth opportunities, including product innovation and international expansion. As indicated below, only 15% global market share is being captured by SimCorp's core system, SimCorp Dimension, at the moment, leaving significant room for further penetration.

Source: 2018 annual report.

Summary

Brand, subscription, franchise, and network seldom get reflected fully on the company's financial statements but could often be the invaluable intangible assets that generate consistent alpha for long-term shareholders. This is probably another example to demonstrate that quantitative analysis is far from being enough in the equity analysis world.

Some may argue that patent is missing in the list above. While patent is a moat indeed, it does expire at some point, which should be a concern for long-term investors like me.

What is your favorite intangible asset of a stock? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, DPZ, MNST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.