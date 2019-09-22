Crude Oil: The Fundamentals Are Bullish

The demand side of the equation is pretty weak right now which would be bearish if taken in isolation.

If you’ve been watching the crude markets this week, you’ve likely been aware of the incredible amount of volatility seen in the price of oil. With prices trading in a range of over 10%, serious money has been either made or lost by traders in the wake of the Saudi export facility attacks. In this piece, I will make the case that crude oil is actually undersupplied right now and that prices will rise going into the future. In other words, it is time to buy crude oil.

Demand

Let’s start with the bearish side of the crude balance: demand. Put simply, demand has been absolutely terrible this year in the domestic crude markets with the vast majority of weeks coming in below the 5-year average in refining utilization.

When it comes to isolating exactly why demand is so weak, it’s hard to peg a single source. However, demand is largely a function of the economy and when economic activity is lower than could be desired, demand tends to taper. Economic activity as measured by a number of indicators has been subdued this year and as a result, we have seen demand for gasoline and distillate reduced. This reduction in the economy has resulted in pretty dismal refining demand and is by far is the most bearish piece of the balance.

The other component that makes up demand is exports and exports have been very strong this year.

With the average somewhere in the range of 3 million barrels per day of crude leaving the United States for other countries, demand in the form of exports is strong. In terms of where this crude is actually going, the United States is fortunate in that several countries are receiving its barrels, which means that there are plenty of buyers, regardless of tariffs and trade wars.

The primary economic signal for exports in the United States is the Brent-WTI spread (which factors into a few coastal spreads) and this pricing signal has continued to support exports.

To summarize demand, we can say that refining runs are pretty bad but strong exports make the demand situation just be “bad”. Luckily for oil bulls, demand is just one side of the equation. As we’re about to see, supply is the real story right now and the bullishness of supply dwarfs the bad demand for crude in the United States.

Supply

On the supply side, production and imports constitute the equation. Let’s start with production.

This year, we have seen production continue to grow and make several new highs as the year progresses.

While these levels are strong, there is more to the picture. Specifically, when it comes to production, it’s not a question of is it rising or falling, but it’s a question of how fast is the growth. The reason for this is that in a standard year, refining demand actually grows by a baseline amount simply due to population growth: more people driving = more barrels needed.

This year, we have seen production grow, but behind the scenes, agencies like the EIA have been revising down growth forecasts. In other words, production is going to keep growing through the rest of this year, but at a slower pace than anticipated. This is moderately bullish for the crude balance because it indicates that we will need a higher price to incentivize more production.

The true gem in the bullish thesis for crude oil comes in the form of imports. Put simply, imports are hitting several historic landmarks in how bullish they are and going forward, this situation is likely to remain. Let’s start with a 5-year range of weekly imports.

As you can see in the chart above, only 3 weeks this entire year have seen imports above the 5-year average. In fact, the majority of weeks of the year have come in below the 5-year range. Seen another way, on a year-to-date basis, the total amount of barrels imported in the United States is at the lowest level in several decades.

The reason for these imports is actually remarkably straightforward: OPEC.

To arrest the price declines of late 2018, OPEC met and agreed to cut exports to price up crude. This decision led to an immediate rally in crude oil which lasted until around the time of the OPEC meetings in the middle of the year. At this second meeting, OPEC extended these cuts into March of 2020. In other words, this strongly bullish piece in the United States crude balance is going to continue in all likelihood.

The Balance

Putting all of these pieces together, we have a crude balance which shows inventories below the 5-year average on the back of one of the largest 3-month periods of crude stock declines ever seen.

On a year-to-date basis, we are seeing the crude balance just a few barrels shy from the largest drop ever reported.

Notably, the two other similar years (the last two years) witnessed strong price rises going into this time of the year on the backs of inventory drops. As crude stocks continue to decline, I expect that prices will rally and will rally strongly as the market realizes that crude supply is very weak.

What is truly noteworthy and exceptional about the current supply and demand situation is that stocks are falling and prices are starting to grind higher despite weak demand. If we even see a moderate recovery in demand, prices could strongly accelerate because the current situation is untenable. The baseline case for crude oil right now is that as long as OPEC cuts continue, crude stocks are going to keep falling. An even moderate uptick in demand would result in stocks falling sharply and prices rising.

Put simply, it is time to buy crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.