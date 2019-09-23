AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Investment Thesis

Media plays as big of a part as ever in market flows these days. AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) investors have seen the perfect storm of late from overblown recession fears, failed drug testing, and a big acquisition all weighing on the stock. However, the stock reported strong operating results in Q2 and announced the big acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN), which will diversify their current and future offerings moving forward. Due to various components weighing on the stock, investors have the opportunity to buy one of the best high-yield stocks on the market today.

A Defensible Stock Paying a High-Yield That Keeps Growing

AbbVie has long been a name investors have looked to as a strong performing company with strong dividend growth. The stock has fit the bill for those looking to increase their yield within their portfolio and those looking for a company growing at a strong clip. After all, the company has sported the number one selling drug in the world, Humira, for a number of years now.

However, sentiment has changed on the name of late as investors have started thinking ahead when Humira is no longer the king of the castle. Investors have questioned a number of things from:

The company’s pipeline and next generation drugs

Company management

Recent failed trials and acquisitions

Rising debt levels

In addition to the items listed above, volatility has struck with rising fears of a pending recession, of which the media has fueled. I am of the belief we are still about 18 months from a possible recession as cracks are starting to show in the armor, but overall the US economy continues to perform at a strong clip.

Whether or not a recession strikes in the near future, defensible names like ABBV have almost always been the best places to keep your money in, as they pay reliable dividends and tend to hold up better than pure growth stocks.

Defensive stocks tend to have stable business models that can sustain proper cash flows regardless of the economic backdrop. In addition, these types of stocks tend to be less volatile. Over the past five years, ABBV's beta, which measures a stocks volatility relative to S&P 500, has averaged 0.44. This tells you a stock like ABBV will not see dramatic price swings relative to the entire market once market fears return, especially considering how undervalued the stock is currently.

During the company’s most recent reported results, the company saw revenues remain flat compared to prior year, which was not all that bad considering Humira sales decreased 6% during the quarter. Decreased sales are expected as generic brands in Europe are available, but not yet in the US until 2023. US Humira sales rose 7% during the quarter. Humira sales still account for roughly 59% of total revenue.

Picking up the slack was the company’s second largest drug in terms of sales, Imbruvica, which saw revenues increase nearly 30% to $1.1 billion in sales. Imbruvica sales continue to be a major bright sport for the company with sales growing 30% to 40% over the course of the past four quarters.

A perceived bright spot during the quarter appeared to be operating income, which rose 23% in Q2. However, this is primarily related to a $500 million collaboration entered into in 2018, which reduced operating income. Though, operating income still increased roughly 5% outside of that event which related to cost control measures from management, which saw SG&A expenses decrease 6% during the quarter and 12% for the year.

Adjusted EPS grew 13% during Q2, but this is the lowest growth rate the company has seen for quite some time. Through the first six months of the year, free cash flow has increased 3% as well.

Based on the company’s ability to grow their free cash flow, management has been able to continue growing their annual dividend for shareholders over the years. Looking back over the course of the past five years, ABBV has grown their dividend an average of 20% per year. This is astonishing growth and one shareholders have come accustomed to since the company spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013.

The company currently pays an annual dividend of $4.28, which equates to a yield of roughly 6.0%. For valuation purposes, the stock has traded at a yield of 4.6% on average the past 12 months and 3.4% the past five years.

Based on the stable cash flows the company continues to preserve, combined with the effects of the new acquisition (which we will discuss next), I believe shareholders will continue to see the company grow their dividend at a healthy clip.

For those looking for a safe and reliable income producing stock, look no further than ABBV. AbbVie is currently the highest yielding dividend aristocrat, at 6.0%. The dividend is fully covered even more so due to the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan (AGN), which we will now discuss.

A Look At How The Allergan Acquisition Will Impact The Company

On June 25, 2019, AbbVie announced that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Allergan (AGN). The deal includes cash and stock equating to an acquisition price of $63 billion.

The deal involves AbbVie paying Allergan shareholders a listed transaction price of $188.24 per share via 0.866 shares of AbbVie and $120.30 in cash. The cash portion of the deal comes out to nearly $40 billion that AbbVie will pay to Allergan shareholders.

Source: ABBV Merger Presentation

The acquisition will make the new company into the fourth largest drug company in terms of revenue and third largest in terms of cash flow. The two companies have some of the biggest blockbuster drugs on the market today, as ABBV investors are already well aware of Humira, but may not be as familiar with Allergan’s portfolio. Here is a brief look at some of the largest drugs from the combined company.

Source: ABBV Merger Presentation

Based on the Q2 conference call, CEO Rick Gonzalez stated that the acquisition will deliver immediate financial benefits with EPS accretion of 10% in the first full year and increasing to 20% at peak.

In addition, the new company will further diversify ABBV sales from its stark reliance on Humira. The new company will now sport $30 billion in non-Humira sales that management expects to grow at an industry-leading rate of 7% to 10% through 2023, the year US Humira biosimilars are expected to be released.

Not All Roses As Debt Fears Heighten

Allergan has long been known for their Botox and implant products and should help bolster an already quality portfolio of products. Though the company has very popular products, concerns from investors circle around the debt load the company is taking on, which is roughly $20 billion.

In addition to the debt they were taking on, Bloomberg reported AbbVie was securing a $38 billion bridge loan as part of the acquisition, which further heightened debt fears. So, with the acquisition, which included the roughly $20 billion in Allergan debt combined with the bridge loan of $38 billion, ABBV is adding nearly $60 billion in new debt with the acquisition.

ABBV is already in a net debt position of about $30 billion, so I can see why investors are fearful of this deal. However, both companies have produced growing free cash flows, which will aide in bringing down these debt totals at a quick pace. Even before the deal officially closes the net debt position of the new company will be much different.

Looking at both companies’ full year financials in 2018, the new company would have produced operating cash flows upwards of $18 billion. Now, I understand all of that will not go to debt due to the company being a prominent dividend paying stock, which accounts for close to $8 billion based on the forward dividend of $4.28.

All in all, both companies are producing growing free cash flows, which I see improving even before the deal closes, which will lesson the debt risk gradually over a shorten than anticipated time frame. Once the deal does close and synergies are created, I expect those cash flows to grow at an even faster clip.

Thus, with all that being said, while the debt fears are understandable, over the long-term I believe the current valuation is an amazing opportunity to pick up shares in a high-yield stock that continues to grow their dividend each and every year.

Investor Takeaway

The drug industry is one of the most competitive industries around, with numerous companies vying to uncover the next Big Drug. That being said, the industry does provide protection against a recession, with a wide-moat due to the necessity of many of their products.

AbbVie acquiring Allergan has changed the landscape of the industry and catapulted the “new” company to one of the largest drug companies in the world. The portfolio lessons its reliance on Humira by adding a wide-range of new products.

Due to the nature of the industry, many risks are present based on failed tests or pipelines not coming to fruition, which we have seen recently with AbbVie’s failed acquisition of Rova-T. As such, based on the risks, we recommend that when investing within the industry, you stick to industry-leading, blue-chip dividend stocks, like that of AbbVie.

AbbVie maintains a well-respected management team and continues to sell the number one selling drug in the world. The acquisition diversifies the company to become more well-balanced, and thought debt fears are real, the company maintains quality cash flows that lesson the fears for those playing the long game.

In addition to being a quality company, the stock is trading at cheap valuations and is one of the best high-yield stocks one could buy right now.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with nearly 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of ~1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.