Just Because You Aren't Paranoid Doesn't Mean Fat Tails Aren't Out To Get Your Portfolio

Buying TAIL is one way of increasing the chance that you have the cash and emotional resilience to buy during the next crisis.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF is a small undercovered ETF that invests in out of the money put options. It is a drag on the portfolio in good times, but potentially valuable during a drawdown.

There are a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic issues that should make investors worry about a drawdown in US equities.

There are plenty of reasons for equity investors to be worried. Populism is on the rise around the world. The never-ending proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia suddenly escalated last week when Iranian drones took out a critical part of the global oil infrastructure. The market doesn’t seem to be taking war risk seriously(yet) The IPO exit window for overvalued private Silicon Valley companies looks like it could get narrower. High yield credit is frothy. The Fed just cut rates, but that means they don’t have a lot of room to maneuver if there is a real problem. The recent repo market chaos might have been a technical issue, or it might have been the sign of deeper problems in the financial system.

Yet in spite of all these concerns, volatility has been low by historical standards. US stocks are all around expensive, whatever metric you choose.

A large stock market drawdown isn’t really a black swan. Market history shows that extreme events are normal. Markets are fat-tailed. According to Meb Faber of Cambria fund, 75% of all US yearly stock prices are either negative or greater than 15%. Over time, sure, it averages out to around 10% per year, but the average annual return does not give justice to the dramatic ups and downs typical investors experience. Furthermore, if a person wants to retire or send a kid to college during the worst part of a drawdown, they are unlikely to care about what average historical returns are. Being worried about large drawdowns is rational.

Yet keeping up with inflation requires putting assets to productive use. This means being in the market, yet being cautious.

Some sort of hedge is needed. Diversifying by asset class and country helps. Yet that isn’t enough, because there is no guarantee they won’t collapse together. Cash is like a call option on all assets that never expires (except in cases of country collapse). Yet holding too much cash can be a major drag on returns. Long/short strategies can work well, but short-selling individual stocks is time-intensive, and an investor has to pay borrow costs.

One strategy would be to buy put options on the market. However, sizing positions and maintaining a portfolio of puts in a logical way can be difficult in practice, especially for a long-biased investor mainly focused on equities. The price of the put options, or alternately, the amount of protection one can get for a fixed percentage of their portfolio can vary widely depending on volatility. Additionally, an investor needs to constantly reinvest as options positions decay. Automatically rolling positions might not be very cost-effective.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is essentially a refined and systematic implementation of the “buy puts on the market” strategy, inside an ETF wrapper. In the whitepaper building up to this strategy, they examined a strategy where in one that buys monthly 5% out-of-the-money options on the S&P 500, then invests 90% of the portfolio in 10-year US Government Bonds. Backtests show that this strategy would have performed quite well during previous drawdowns at various times in market history.

Source : Worried About the Market? It Might Be Time For This Strategy

A closer look at the strategy in action

TAIL holds a portfolio of US treasuries, and then buys out of the money put options on the SPX. As of the most recent portfolio update, it holds put options with expiration dates ranging from late 2019, to June 2020, and SPX prices ranging from 2400 to 2700.

Source: Cambria Funds

The actual TAIL strategy is a bit more nuanced than the whitepaper discussed above. The mix between treasuries, cash and options will vary over time. When there is high implied volatility in options prices, they buy less. When the implied volatility is lower, they buy more -implementing this systematically over what most investors can easily implement directly in their portfolio. This also makes it easier for a long-only investor to hedge against a market crash within an ETF wrapper, and avoid needing to buy options themselves.

Investors pay a 0.59% expense ratio for TAIL. Given the bespoke nature of the active strategy, this isn’t too bad.

Performance

As the fund documents all make clear, TAIL is a drag on the portfolio when the market is grinding higher. This has certainly been the case in the fund’s short life:

Source: Fund Website

Yet, it served its purpose, counteracting the impact of a steep drop in the market in December 2018.

Source: Thomson Reuters

TAIL is tiny by ETF standards with just over $61 million in net assets. It is possible that if it suddenly became popular, the strategy would cease to work. However, given the relative size of the index options market, that day is a long ways off.

TAIL Strategy

For long-term, long-biased investors, TAIL is a money sink by itself, but potentially valuable as part of a portfolio. The founder of Cambria funds put 10% of its portfolio into TAIL back in 2017. Although that allocation is probably high for most investors, it is definitely a good sign when the fund sponsor has so much skin in the game. I usually keep a small basket of put options in my portfolio. Replacing them with a position with TAIL appears like it might be more efficient.

It has been a long time since investors experienced a real serious drawdown. Last December was a false alarm. Next time the market gets hit with a vicious fat tail event, TAIL will likely spike even more dramatically right as the rest of a typical equities portfolio collapses. This means TAIL would suddenly be a much larger part of the portfolio. At this point an investor could rebalance, selling a bit of TAIL to buy more deeply discounted equities (and perhaps some closed-end funds selling at compounded discounts).

Buying TAIL is a way to increase the chance that an investor has the cash and the emotional state necessary to buy during the next crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.