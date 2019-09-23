Paysign: Why You Should Pay Attention

It is still somewhat overvalued, and a better purchase price might arrive later.

Paysign (PAYS) is expected to deliver immense revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing incredibly well in the following years. Investing in the company presents an optimal risk-reward proposition with minimal downside and substantial upside potential, and as for its price, it is overvalued. Paysign is a small-cap company with a market cap of about $560 Million dedicated to managing prepaid cards and process payments using those cards. Its future will be marked by how the public perceives their rewards program and their ability to create new products that can solve problems in the healthcare, legal, and insurance businesses.

The company in a Nutshell

Paysign offers prepaid cards and payment services specialized for each industry in which they focus. About 20% of the business comes from Healthcare & pharma, and the number is expected to grow in the following years. The other significant sector they cover is Legal and insurance. Besides that, they provide Payroll programs for public and private sector and Reward programs.

So for the quarter, pharma represented approximately 20% of our revenue up from 15% the prior quarter. And in the third quarter of last year and in the first quarter of this year, we implemented several new pharma client programs and we've seen a maturation of those. Mark Attinger -CFO Earnings call Q2 2019

The company is also expanding to crowdsourcing solutions, which are growing in recent years, and it has plans to expand its Pharmaceutical incentives by integrating co-pay and rebates as a service.

The Plasma program delay hit the stock price hard, and while the delay will impact the current year revenue and earnings results, the long term prospects of the company are untouched, and the stock price drop could be an opportunity for new investors.

Valuation

The past five years of revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of -21.2% and 53.8% with a tendency to be up. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 46.6% compared to the past average of 26.8%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has had a maximum and minimum of 38.1%, and 53.1% and the tendency has been negative. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 48.7% compared to the past average of 43.9%, while G&A as a percentage of revenue has been between 25% and 46% with a tendency to be positive. The assessment considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 27.8% compared to the past average of 31.5%, with the assumptions above, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Paysign in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the assessment is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 57% and at best overvalued by 18%. So the stock is overvalued

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Paysign will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 22.1%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition, multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

A 22% statistical value is fantastic, and while the size of the company is small, its prospects are not.

Conclusions

The recent drop in the stock price provides an exciting window for new investors, while the current price is still above the fair price, the prospects of the company are tantalizing. The current moat of the company is scarce, but the specialization of its services could become a significant moat. As long as their services create meaningful solutions for the sectors they are focusing on, the company will have no issue in maintaining its customers.

Given the exceptional growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, and the reasonable level of debt, it just might be a time to get the stock, as Warren Buffett says "It´s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price".

Current investors might not be delighted about the price dip, and while it could be tempting to double down, the current overvaluation of the company suggests that a better time to do so might come. New investors could enter half a position or wait for the price to become more attractive.

