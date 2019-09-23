Collegium: As Longstanding Opioid Companies Go Belly-Up, Collegium Looks To Stand Out

Despite the company's abuse-deterrent Xtampza ER product, the stock is still associated with its competition and continues to be undervalued.

Collegium is currently a named defendant in 27 lawsuits; however, Collegium was a late-entrant to the pain medication arena and has offered an alternative to the contemporary opioid drugs.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) made significant progress in the first half of 2019 and is on track to finish the year strong. The company recorded $149.6M in total net revenue, which was up 9.3% year over year. This increase in revenue was led by Xtampza ER and an increase in the number of exclusive ER payer wins. Xtampza ER has seen 60% growth in total prescriptions and the company expects to continue that growth in the second half of the year. This growth might be more than anticipated as a result of Purdue Pharmaceuticals recently filing for bankruptcy due to its opioid lawsuits. With a wounded Purdue, Collegium could seize the opportunity to become a leader in responsible pain management and beat Street expectations.

Image Source: COLL

Dealing With Opioid Litigations

According to Collegium, there are over 2K opioid-related lawsuits in the United States. Fortunately, the company is only named in 27 of those lawsuits. Luckily, Collegium has been dropped from 8 of the 11 lawsuits in the Ohio MDL and is expecting dismissal in two cases in the Pennsylvania State Courts.

Obviously, being named in any lawsuit is a major downside risk; however, Collegium is not a longstanding opioid company that contributed to the current crisis. In fact, Collegium has been a pain management company attempting to remedy the formulations of opioids.

Becoming a Leader

As other opioid-related companies continue to take critical hits, Collegium continues to grab their market share. When the dust settles from the opioid litigation, I expect providers, payers, patients, and supplier to have stepped away from the customary branded options and will be looking for a new name that doesn’t come with baggage. Although the sentiment around opioids is at an all-time low, the clinical demand for them hasn’t gone away. Admittedly, I expect to see a reduction in U.S. opioid prescriptions, but patients with chronic pain will still need reliable treatment options going forward. Collegium’s Xtampza ER will not only be a responsible treatment option, but it might be one of the few branded options left on the market.

In truth, the company has already started to show its ability to become a leader. In Q2, the company recorded continued growth of Xtampza ER by hitting all-time highs for total prescriptions, market share, and total prescribers. Total prescriptions were around 116K which was an 11% growth over the first quarter and 51% growth over Q2 of 2018. At the end of Q2 Xtampza ER had 12.6% of the branded ER market share with over 13K unique prescribers. So, Xtampza’s numbers are starting to reveal strong growth quarter over quarter that is leading to a greater percentage of the market. What is more, the company’s Nucynta franchise is stabilizing and recorded ~135K in the second quarter and is seeing a greater percentage market share.

In addition to revenue and script numbers, the company piloted market research that revealed Xtampza’s unaided brand awareness was up to 69%. Xtampza was ranked number one for favorability among branded ER products and its abuse-deterrent technology was higher than OxyContin. What is more, the research showed that 58% of prescribers anticipate escalating their use of Xtampza ER and 63% propose to decrease their prescribing of OxyContin.

In terms of payers, the company is still trying to secure more contracts and formulary wins. Securing contracts and formulary wins is going to be critical for Collegium in the near term and long term. I believe that the Collegium will be able to convince payers to embrace Xtampza ER due to its differentiated label comparative to OxyContin and it has a lower net price than OxyContin.

Considering the points above, it appears that Collegium is already on its way to become the leader in this space and its products are to outperform the incumbent OxyContin. It may not be the greatest title in the pharmaceutical realm, but someone needs to be the leader in the area and offer a better alternative to the notorious predecessors.

Valuations Point to a Buy

OpEx came in at $31.4M during Q2, which was down from $35.3M in Q1. The company related this decrease in OpEx to a reduction in sales and marketing expenses. Still, the company recorded a net loss of $4.7M during Q2; however, this was significantly down from the $13.1M net loss from Q2 2018. At the end of the quarter, Collegium had $148.7M in cash, which provides the company with a healthy cushion to fund operations and continue its search for other pipeline or portfolio candidates.

Investors should be pleased with the company’s progress to increase net revenues while reducing OpEx. If all goes well, the company could start recording positive annual EPS; some Street analysts believe the company could close out 2019 on the positive side (Figure 1).

Figure 1: COLL Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at figure 1, we can see the Street believes the company will record an increasing EPS for the next 7 years fueled by its efforts to grow the business while leveraging its present cost structure. That estimated EPS growth will be a result of steady revenue growth in the coming years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: COLL Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Street doesn't expect Collegium to record explosive revenue growth over the next 7 years; however, I would like to point out price-to-sales ratio on figure 2. Currently, the 2019 forward price-to-sales ratio is 1.3x, which is substantially lower than the sector's median of 5-6x. Collegium's forward price-to-sales is projected to only improve over the next 5-6 years and will eventually go sub-1x, which means that the company will record more revenue that year than its current market cap valuation.

The company has other impressive valuation metrics, including a price-to-cash flow of 4.35 and price-to-book of 4.56 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: COLL Valuations (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at these valuation metrics above, I would say it is hard to find another small-cap healthcare company that has a price-to-sales and is so close to breaking even. Admittedly, these are just projections, however, the company's recent earnings reports are pointing in this direction. Therefore, I see COLL as a potential buy for a speculative investor.

Conclusion

Collegium is showing its ability to maximize its product portfolio while keeping costs under control. The company’s commitment to these goals was evident in its Q2 earnings report where the company has shown improvements quarter over quarter and year over year.

The opioid litigation headlines and ruling have weighed down the stock; however, Collegium is in a position to be the answer to the opioid villains. It is possible the company will still be involved in these lawsuits; however, Collegium entered the space in 2016 in order to provide an alternative to contemporary products. Xtampza ER and Collegium’s branded DETERx technology have the prospects to make a positive change in the pain arena while attempting to prevent abuse and address the opioid crisis.

The market research shows that Collegium was rated second, behind Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), as "a leader in responsible pain management" and was first in "ethical business practices." Although the legal risks are still present, I believe Collegium will eventually become a frontrunner in responsible pain management and will be able to capitalize on the opportunity. As long as the company continues to generate awareness around its pledge to be an ethical pain management company, I expect patients, payers, and providers will see Collegium as a trusted source for their needs.

Considering the points above, I would categorize COLL as a speculative buy. The company has a distinct product portfolio that is continuing to show significant growth. What is more, the company is on the lookout for other products to contribute to its growth strategy. Finally, the estimated earnings and some fundamental valuations should entice some investors who are looking for a value buy in this volatile market.

What’s my plan? I decided to enter COLL at the beginning of August, but my speculative portfolio was overloaded. As a result, I had to start with a laughable sized position, but I have freed up some funds to start accumulating shares under the $12 mark. I am convinced the Xtampza ER will continue to show growth in the coming quarters and the company will eventually start to record positive EPS, which should force some shorts to cover and bring in fresh investors. If the company does record a positive EPS in its 10-K, I will go full-size and will hold for at least three years. On the other hand, if the company fails to break even by Q2 of 2020, I will sell the majority of my position and will hold on to the remaining shares until the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.