Sally Beauty Holdings: Big Margin Of Safety

Debt repayment and same store sales growth could act as potential catalysts for a multiple re-rating.

The steps taken by management to stabilize the business adds to the safety of the investment.

Sally Beauty Holdings (SHB) turnaround initiatives are about to bear fruit. There was a positive development during Q3 that saw same-store-sales in one of its business segments (Beauty Systems Group) increase by 1.4%, turning positive for the first time after 7 consecutive quarters. Sally Beauty Supply, the other segment, saw a 0.2% same-store-sales decline, in line with management guidance.

Turnarounds plans started during their financial year 2017. Since then management have taken steps to improve results by taking out corporate costs, implementing a new CRM system, revamping their rewards program aimed to increase traffic at stores and increase capital expenditures for store remodeling.

At a share price of $14.62, Sally’s is trading at a forward P/E of 6.58x, EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x and has a free cash flow yield of 11%. On those valuation metrics, Sally Beauty Holdings is trading at 10-year historical lows.

If turnaround plans are successful, we could see same store sales stabilizing and growing with industry trends. New implementations can bring efficiencies to stores and incremental margin expansions which would improve EPS. Add to that debt repayment and future share buybacks, the market might reward the company with a higher multiple. In this situation I’m valuing Sally’s using a FCF multiple as there are more data points given by management about free cash flows.

Company overview

Sally Beauty Holdings is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products. The specialize in hair care and hair color products, which accounts for 50% of their total sales. Other product categories include skin and care products, electrical appliances, brushes and accessories.

They operate under two business segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). SBS is geared towards the retail public and professional stylist. Its mission it to provide professional quality products at retail prices. They sell exclusive and owned brand products and third-party products. These exclusive products account for 44% of sales in SBS stores which helps them achieve gross margins of 55.4%. SBS have 3,705 stores worldwide with the majority in the U.S (2,804 stores)

BSG operate professional-only stores under the CosmoProf banner and have one of the largest networks of distributor sales consultants for professional beauty products in North America, with 820 sales consultants who sell directly to salon and salon professionals. BSG also sells exclusive and owned-brand products, which account for 53% of sales. They operate 1,221 CosmoProf stores and have 163 franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall banner. Gross margins for BSG were 40.8%. The following slide shows total revenue distribution among SBS and BSG:

Source: Investor presentation

Turnaround Initiatives

Turnaround plans started after the company showed declining same store sales (SSS) growth and negative growth in the last couple of years for SBS and BSG:

Source: Investor presentation

These are the steps taken by management to improve operating results:

On January 26, 2017 management released a press release announcing their restructuring plans which aimed to reduce corporate costs. They expected such cost reductions to increase pre tax benefits of 17M to 19M.

They refinanced 850M of long-term debt by redeeming higher cost senior notes with funds generated from a new, lower cost institutional term loan. The refinancing was expected to generate significant reductions in annual cash interest expense.

Announced improvements to their CRM, marketing and promotional strategies.

Implemented a restructuring plan for their international operations to improve profitability with focus on its European market. The company expected to realize benefits in the range of 12M to 14M.

They extended their restructuring initiatives to further reduce costs from store operating expenses, to merchandise management and corporate overhead, with expected benefits of 12M to 14M.

Announce a 1B buyback program.

Transformed their loyalty program by introducing a conventional rewards program in which customers would receive points for purchases which would accumulate and then be redeemed cash coupons, for no annual fees.

Completed a tender offer for a total amount of 100M of which 63.5M were tendered on their 5.6% senior notes due 2025.

Announced partnership with Alliance Data to launch new private label credit card program. Management expects to launch the credit card program during the second half of 2020 after a piloted run.

Overall, I believe management is taking the necessary steps to improve operating results and increase foot traffic to stores.

I see 2020 as the year in which their initiatives will show on the financial statements. Once restructuring charges and cost efficiencies kick in, we could see operating margins improving.

Management also stated their main objective was to reduce leverage to 2.5 times EBITDA during the Q4 2018 conference call:

As I've called out before, that we're going to invest first in the business where we need to, then we will pay down debt to our guided leverage ratio of 2.5 to the bottom of the range.

However, they acknowledge during the last conference call, that share price was very depressed, hinting to a possibility of share buybacks:

In addition, as we compare the combination of the underlying financial strength of our business and our confidence in the progress of our transformation plan to where the stock price resides as of today, in the $12 range, we may also be opportunistic about returning capital to investors through share repurchases.

The company still has 834.1M available under their share repurchase program.

Valuation

I’m valuing Sally’s on a FCF basis. I believe this is the appropriate way as FCF has been a consistent number and the company has a long history of having positive cash flows. At current prices, Sally’s has is being priced by the market at levels last seen during the last recession. This is shown in the line graph below:

Source: gurufocus.com

My valuation uses very conservative assumptions and I will provide a bull, base and bear case scenarios. The main driver by each scenario will be the levels of debt repayment. From the comments made by management during the year-end conference call, they guided to what they think is the appropriate debt leverage multiple at 2.5x EBITDA. They have stated that deleveraging the balance sheet is their main objective followed by continued reinvestment in the company and stock buybacks.

The valuation also focuses on a 3-year period. Here are my estimates for revenues, EBITDA, FCF and respective margins:

The decline in revenues is accounted for the possibility of more store closures. However, on a percentage basis, the decline is almost insignificant due to the believe that SSS growth will stabilize.

The value driver comes from the improvement in EBITDA margins. I have margins improving 100 basis points during the three-year period. I believe it is a very conservative assumptions as management has already taken the steps to improve efficiencies and cut costs. Third quarter results show EBITDA margins at 15%, in line with my expectations.

From there we can get to FCF by assuming a conversion ratio. I am using a medium number of 42%.

Based on these expectations I came up with the following price ranges for Sally Beauty Holdings:

The only difference between each scenario is the amount of deleveraging. In the bear case scenario, debt will be reduced by 28% in a three-year period. The bull case scenario is base on managements guidance of an optimal debt level of 2.5x EBITDA.

I am using a 10% discount rate and a 10x multiple to arrive at a price per share. I believe a 10x FCF multiple is very conservative. Sally’s has been priced between a 15x to 20x range on a FCF multiple. There is also a big enough margin of safety to make this investment worthwhile.

Why this Opportunity Exists

The drop in SSS growth, the incredible growth story of ULTA Beauty (which is not a direct competitor of the company) plus fears of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the professional hair products created a perfect storm and punished Sally.

This is a value stock and value has underperformed growth stocks for a significant period. But at this price, Sally’s should be considered.

Sally’s is not a stock you would hold forever but having a medium-term holding period of three years should provide reasonable returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.