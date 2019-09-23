Balancing Your Portfolio With BDC Baby Bonds

I will discuss some of the typical measures for baby bonds along with my view of risk assessment when choosing these investments in the following articles in this series.

This article discusses Baby Bonds and preferred shares for business development companies ("BDCs") that currently yield around 6% and much less volatile than BDC stocks averaging 10% yield.

There is a good chance that bonds could be an appropriate investment for 2019-2020 for a few reasons including overall portfolio diversification, continued lower yield expectations, risk mitigation, and additional rate decreases by the Fed.

My personal portfolio includes various other bonds some of which are tax-related and likely not applicable to most but included in “Other” along BDC baby bonds shown below. Together these investments account for around 37% of my portfolio. Please see the end of this article for discussions of typical portfolio stock and bond allocations.

However, I made 9 additional baby bond purchases in 2019 for the reasons discussed in previous articles including:

Portfolio diversification.

Minimal price volatility provides me the flexibility to park idle capital at 6.0% to 7.0% yields while waiting for lower stock prices.

BDCs are required to maintain lower asset coverage ratios (determines a company's ability to cover debt obligations with its assets after all liabilities have been satisfied).

BDCs have permanent equity capital (no runs on the bank to force the liquidation of undervalued assets).

No BDC has previously defaulted on a bond obligation.

I have an intimate understanding of the BDC sector and closely watch the actions of management looking for potential issues that might impact BDC equity holders and worst-case scenario, baby bondholders.

Upcoming Market Volatility and Recent Stock Purchases

I am expecting increased market volatility in October 2019 for many of the reasons discussed in "Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October" including seasonal issues. I have been preparing my subscribers for a general market pullback in Q4 2019 assessing credit quality and setting target prices ready to take advantage of 'opportunistic pricing' similar to December 2018 discussed later and shown below using UBS ETRACS WF Business Development Company Index ETN (BDCS):

In anticipation of a pullback, I have only made the following five BDC stock purchases in 2019 (compared to 27 purchases in 2018) due to being undervalued as discussed in:

Baby Bond Basics

"Baby bonds" are debt issues with a par value under $1,000 ($25 for most companies including BDCs) and senior in liquidation preference to the common and preferred shares. Baby bonds are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or the OTC market with greater liquidity than a standard bond. Most baby bonds pay interest quarterly and many of the longer-term bonds are rated by major rating agencies including Standard and Poor's, Fitch, Kroll and Moody's.

Some of the typical considerations when assessing baby bonds are:

Maturity Date/Duration

Effective Yield

Earliest/Next Call Date

Yield-to-Worst

Yield-to-Maturity

I am constantly monitoring the balance sheets of BDCs, which provide insight for bond risk measures including portfolio credit quality, changes to leverage, asset/interest coverage ratios and redemption risk such as GAINM as discussed in the GAIN Deep Dive report. I will be discussing this information in the upcoming reports as well as important considerations including asset and interest coverage comparisons for risk assessment.

Baby bonds and preferred shares typically have lower returns and are not expected to outperform the S&P 500 or BDC stock purchases but will easily outperform during volatility and/or downturn while continuing to provide a relatively safe and stable yield as they are senior to the common stocks.

Bond pricing is closely correlated to expected investment yields including other non-investment grade debt and ‘BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index’ (Corp B) that previously increased to 8.45% on December 26, 2018.

As discussed in previous articles, these yields have been declining in 2019 and are currently around 5.75%. This is meaningful for many reasons but mostly due to indicating higher (or lower) yields expected by investors for non-investment grade debt.

BDC Baby Bond/Preferred Stock Yields & Tips

BDC baby bonds trade "dirty," which means that there is a certain amount of accrued interest in the market price. I have included the amount of accrued interest that updates daily.

The ‘effective yield’ is based on the current price less accrued interest.

Investors should use limit orders when purchasing exchange-traded debt such as baby bonds.

You need to own the baby bond one trading day before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the full quarter of interest.

It is important to take into account which BDCs are "callable" and the potential for capital losses during the worst-case scenario.

BDC baby bonds and preferred stocks are currently averaging 6.07% yield as shown in the following table including some that are considered investment grade. As mentioned in "Building A Higher Yield BDC Portfolio", I use BDC Google Sheets to track real-time pricing for baby bonds taking into account the amount of accrued interest on a daily basis, which is included in the market price for BDC bonds and is an important consideration when making purchases:

Source: BDC Google Sheets

How much of your portfolio should be in stocks and bonds?

Your portfolio allocations depend on a few factors including your age. Historically, investment advisors used the “100 minus your age” axiom to estimate the stock portion of your portfolio.

For example, if you're 50, 50% of your portfolio should be in stocks.

That has been updated to 110/120 due to the change in life expectancy and lower interest rates for risk-free and safer investments. Today, 10-year treasury-bill yields just over 2% annually compared to 10% in the early 1980s. Please see Bloomberg article "U.S. Is Heading to a Future of Zero Interest Rates Forever".

The previous table uses 120 as I believe interest rates will remain low given the changes to various policies from central banks and investors will continue to have equity investments for an adequate yield from their portfolios.

The following chart uses a different approach that seems more aggressive and is discussed in "Is your retirement portfolio too heavily invested in equities?" from MarketWatch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.