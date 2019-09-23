Iridium Communications Just Added Another High-Value Partner

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has a strong partner network that they leverage in order to maintain strong growth. In a previous article I wrote, I discussed Iridium’s growth potential and how their partners play an important role in this growth. While exploring Iridium's growth and future profit was the main point of the article, I also discussed why companies such as SpaceX (SPACE), OneWeb, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), with the development of their global internet constellations, don’t serve as competition for Iridium. Instead, I argued, they are complementary services, the perspective that Iridium shares have demonstrated with their new partnership with OneWeb. This article will further discuss why these companies aren’t competitors and the value that this partnership will provide for Iridium.

Complementary not Competition

Logically, before I discuss the value that this partnership provides for Iridium, I have to prove that these services are not in competition with each other, as some bears seem to fear the arrival of these companies. As the only truly global satellite provider, the introduction of four more, even faster, offerings may seem like a direct attack on Iridium’s unique service offering. But, the lack of competition lies with the task these companies are looking to achieve, versus Iridium’s. Iridium describes Certus, the name given to the service that it provides, on their own website as “ideal for supporting critical connectivity needs regardless of location, terrain, and weather events.” This contrasts the goal of these new companies, which is to provide high-speed internet across the world. This critical difference lies in the radio bands in which each company will operate.

Iridium operates in the L-band, while these other constellations will operate on the K- and Ku-bands. The L-band operates at 1-2 GHz, the Ku-band operates at 12-18 GHz, and the K-band operates at 18-26 GHz. What does this mean? It means that the higher frequencies can move faster, but higher frequency wavelengths also transfer more energy into the medium they are passing through. While Iridium can’t provide connections as fast as these new companies, they can provide connection in even the harshest weather conditions, while heavy rain or cloud coverage could dampen the signal of a Ku- or K-band provider. Overall, Iridium is more concerned on offering reliable connections wherever you are, such as with their GMDSS or military services, while these new operators are more concerned with providing incredibly fast internet connection wherever you are. These companies are just in different markets.

So there’s no competition, but how do these services complement each other? In their partnership announcement, the companies list the applications of their dual-service-offer as “heads of state comms, critical tactical services, maritime, disaster response and more.” The inclusion of maritime, and the disclusion of aviation, seems a bit strange. In both instances, I see very similar applications, with Iridium providing reliable communications to the cockpit or bridge and OneWeb covering the internet requirements of the aircraft and vessels. In my previous article’s outline, I analyzed why Iridium’s largest market will be in the maritime sector, in large part due to their GMDSS service, and this partnership will enhance their already superior GMDSS offering. While this was covered in more detail in the previous article, the advantages of lower cost, faster connectivity, and truly global coverage make Iridium’s system inherently better than Inmarsat’s (OTCPK:IMASF) opposing offering. However, with the ability to bundle global high-speed internet with this superior GMDSS service makes the offering even more attractive to vessels that would want WiFi, especially cruise ships. Airplanes are similar, but instead of GMDSS, they require ground to air communications to the cockpit.

The services don’t end at just providing maritime and aviation services, this bundling could prove to be valuable in a number of other markets. Coming off of a renewal of their Department of Defense (“DoD”) contract, it is evident that Iridium provides a valuable service for the government, but with the addition of high-speed internet to their current offering, Iridium opens up the door for more government contracts. Other satellite communications companies that currently have government contracts for high-speed communication could be replaced by the bundling of Iridium and OneWeb because the service that the two of them combined offers is unrivaled. Current high-speed connections try to find a balance between reliability and high-speed connections, so they are forced to compromise on both. With Iridium and OneWeb’s service, there is no need to compromise on either and the government can get the best-in-class service on both ends. Overall, with the ability to bundle these two complementary services, Iridium adds more value to their future service offerings and therefore more demand.

Partnership Value

The satellite companies that currently operate on the C- Ku- and K-bands are Intelsat (NYSE:I), Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF), and SES (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:SGBAF). The reason I mention these companies is because they are the ones focused on trying to provide both high-speeds and reliability. It is their US government contract revenue that Iridium will be looking to capture with their OneWeb partnership. The companies (Intelsat, Eutelsat, and SES) make a combined total of $646.94 million per year off of government contracts (2018 annual reports with necessary currency conversions). Of course, it is unreasonable to assume that Iridium will take over this market, but with their current experience providing solutions to the government and the likelihood of competitive pricing, as seen with the GMDSS, Iridium may take about 20% of the market within the next five years, or the end of 2024. Five years provide ample time, not only for contracts to expire, but for Iridium and OneWeb to prove their capabilities as well. While no specifics have been made about revenue split, it will likely be a 50/50 split as both services will be used in the bundle. This would lead to an additional $323.47 million in revenue.

Governmental applications aren’t the only way for Iridium to leverage their partnership with OneWeb. As I’ve said, the maritime and aviation markets will likely become increasingly large markets for Iridium. Iridium’s SATVOICE cockpit solution will likely become a leader in ground-to-air communication, but OneWeb can add even more value to their offering. Iridium currently has a partnership with Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), an in-flight WiFi supplier. If Iridium were to combine their service with OneWeb into the partnership, they could adopt a bundle for in-flight WiFi and the mandatory SATVOICE service. This bundle would likely be quite desirable because it would reduce complexity and increase quality of GoGo’s current offering. This partnership could create an additional $900 million in total revenue, or $450 million for just Iridium by the end of 2025. While this may seem a bit steep, the total in-flight WiFi market is expected to reach $13.1 billion in 2025, so Iridium and OneWeb would just take 6.87% of the market.

Their maritime businesses will also likely get a decent boost. Iridium’s GMDSS service should begin early next year, a full year prior to the completion of OneWeb’s constellation. I believe that the most common usage for bundling Iridium’s GMDSS service and OneWeb’s high-speed internet is with cruise ships. There are currently about 314 ships with a total capacity of about 570,000 passengers. Over the entire year, there will be around 26 million passengers carried on these ships. The pull of a mandated GMDSS service and high-speed internet as a single package will likely become the strongest offering available for cruise ships. This would create strong revenue for both companies, and smaller boats may also choose to implement this combination if they too want high-speed internet to bundle with their GMDSS service. This would likely result in additional revenue of $523 million, or $261.5 million for just Iridium, based off of both Inmarsat and Iridium’s financial information. With an EBITDA margin of 80% for Iridium, this partnership would create a total of $897.826 million in extra EBITDA for Iridium by the end of 2025.

How to Trade

The largest growth that Iridium will see is with government contracts. The bundling of their service with OneWeb is a much stronger offering than what anyone else will be able to provide and, as such, will lead to stronger government relations and contracts. The bulk of Iridium’s growth in other sectors was discussed in my previous article and there is some overlap here between estimates for maritime and aviation revenues in this article and the previous one. As a trader, this partnership won’t mean anything until early 2021 because that is when the OneWeb will go live. As such, taking a long position in Iridium now, while it is down, would be the best way to take advantage of this long-term value. Iridium represents some of the strongest long-term growth potential in the market as many of their partnerships and developments will be realized in the near future, therefore boosting their future revenue and enhancing their growth. Iridium does already have a strong partner network, but the addition of OneWeb to the network will be even more valuable than most.

