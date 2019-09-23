Ryder System Is A Buy

Although I'm worried about the debt level here, that's not enough to keep me away. In addition, I think the options market is offering generous premiums for puts.

I use the methodology outlined by Stephen Penman in his great book "Accounting for Value" to point out that these shares have likely been driven down too far.

Shares of Ryder System are at near multi year lows on a PE basis at the moment. In addition, the shares are very pessimistically priced in my view.

Over the past year, the shares of transportation services company Ryder System Inc. (R) are down about 30%, which has me intrigued. I thought I’d look in on the name to see if now is a good time to buy or not. I’ll go through the financial history here and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, trying to measure whether the market is optimistic or pessimistic about the name. I’ll conclude with an options trade that I think makes a great deal of sense at these levels. For those who just can’t wait to get to the bottom of this article, I’ll come right to the point. Ryder is very pessimistically priced at the moment, and this doesn’t make much sense to me. The debt load is troublesome in my view, but the company has some flexibility to deal with that problem. For those who want an even lower entry point, I recommend a specific put option. For that you’ll have to read further.

Background

Ryder is a transportation and logistics company that services ~50,000 customers in North America and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three key areas: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation (DTS).

FMS is the largest segment, representing about 56% of consolidated revenues, and provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options for fleets of trucks in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. SCS is the second largest segment, accounting for about 29% of revenues. This segment specializes in integrated logistics solutions, including distribution, management, and dedicated transportation and professional services. Finally, dedicated transportation represents about 16% of company revenue and specializes in dedicated drivers and vehicles as well as engineering and administrative support.

Financial Snapshot

Although Ryder may have a reputation as a cyclical, and it’s revenues and net income do show some volatility, it has managed to grow both the top and bottom lines over time. Revenue and net income over the past five years have grown at CAGRs of 4.8% and 4.6% respectively. The growth thesis also seems to be intact if we zero in on the most recent half year performance compared to the same time a year ago. From the first half of 2018 to now, revenue increased by 10.8% and net income by an eye popping 47%. While this rate of growth isn’t sustainable, obviously, it does put to rest some fears about a slowing business.

Also interesting to me is the way management has treated shareholders over the past several years. Since 2014 alone, management has returned over $665 million to shareholders ($514 million in the form of ever growing dividends, the balance in stock buybacks). I consider this to be a critical factor in deciding to buy a business, given that a shareholder friendly management at least offers the possibility of a decent return, while an unfriendly management virtually guarantees a disappointing outcome.

Source: Company filings

The one dark cloud overhanging the financial performance here is the capital structure in my view. First, while the company has paid down some recently, long term debt has grown at a CAGR of 7%. Also troubling is the fact that interest expense is now only barely covered by net income, in spite of the fact that the weighted average interest rate on debt is fairly low. Finally, per note 16 of the latest 10-K, all of the debt is due between now and 2025.

Source: Ryder 2018, 10-K pp. 105

Thus, I think the capital structure poses a significant risk to shareholders, and I think management would be wise to attack the debt levels here aggressively, even if it means freezing the dividend and suspending buybacks.

The Stock

It must be repeatedly (so I repeat it often) that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a mediocre business can be a great investment at the right price. I think Ryder is generally a good business (though the debt disturbs me), but I must spend some time trying to determine whether the price is right by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

My philosophy around this is that I never want to buy businesses that are “priced for perfection”, because sooner or later the company won’t execute perfectly and the stock will drop precipitously. Netflix shareholders may know what I’m writing about. My preference would be to buy companies that are out of favor and are priced quite pessimistically, as they at least have the potential to offer up profitable surprises..

One of the ways I use to judge the optimism or pessimism in a given stock is to use the methodology developed by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman goes through the way in which it’s possible to infer what the market must be assuming about future growth, based on a standard finance model and by using grade 9 algebra. Using this methodology, at the moment, the market seems to be assuming a growth rate of about .2% for Ryder. Given the fact that revenue and net income have both grown far more than that over the past several years suggests to me that this is too pessimistic a forecast for the shares.

A more standard approach to look at the cheapness of a given stock is, of course, the PE multiple. On that basis, it’s plain that Ryder is close to a multi year low. This suggests to me that the shares are excessively inexpensive at the moment.

Source: Gurufocus

Options As An Alternative

For those who may believe the shares are not quite inexpensive enough, I have an alternative to the interminable pain inflicted by needing to wait for them to drop further. An investor can sell put options today and generate some immediate premium. If the shares rally from these levels as I suspect they will, the investor who isn’t willing to buy now will at least generate some income. If the shares drop, the investor will of course be forced to buy, but will do so at a price much better than the current levels.

Specifically, I currently like the February 2020 Ryder put with a strike price of $45. These are currently bid-asked at $2.20-$2.30. I like these in particular because they present the most profitable alternatives in my view. If an investor sells these and the shares rise in price, they simply pocket the premium, which I consider to be a win. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy this company at a price about 18.7% below the current level. I would call this a win relative to simply buying the shares today. Please note that if an investors is obliged to buy at that level, their yield would be about 5.2%, which I consider to be quite good.

Conclusion

In my view, now is a fairly good time to buy Ryder. The company is obviously slowing down, but the shares have gotten ahead of themselves on the downside in my view. The shares are very pessimistically priced per the Penman model, and the shares trade at a PE that’s near multi year lows. At the same time, the options market is offering what I consider to be very reasonable premiums for puts at the moment. Although I remain worried about the debt levels, I am heartened by the fact that it’s come down during 2019. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they’ll meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to meet value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in R over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling some of the puts mentioned in this article.