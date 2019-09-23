Bloomin' Brands Ready To Capitalize On Delivery Services

The industry shift toward delivery services could be a significant driver of same restaurant sales growth for several years to come.

Introduction

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) owns and operates four restaurant brands. These four brands are known as Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company has a few franchisees, with the vast majority of restaurants company owned. Recently the company has been working on investing in and improving the customer experience and curb appeal of their restaurants.

Annual revenue has been declining slowly, but profitability has been improving, creating an interesting dichotomy between growth and value. U.S. comp sales have been increasing, as the company makes progress on efficiency improvements and investment initiatives.

Source: Bloomin' Brands Website

The stock price has gone sideways for several years. The company pays a $0.10 quarterly dividend, which, at around $21 per share, is a current yield of just below 2%. This has been shareholder's only consistent source of returns on the stock. The company has increased the dividend by $0.01 per share for the last several years.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

As for value, Bloomin' Brands is on the cheaper side. At 13 times forward earnings, only one peer on my list of five trades at a lower earnings multiple. With continued profit increases, the company could see this multiple expand to match peers more closely.

Delivery As A Potential Catalyst

As delivery services take the restaurant industry by stride, Bloomin' Brands has been investing in optimizing the delivery experience. CEO Dave Deno had this to say on the Q2 2019 conference call regarding the investments in delivery:

The off-premises business continues to perform very well. Delivery is now available in over 630 locations across Outback and Carrabba's as of the end of Q2. These locations are exceeding internal benchmarks against several key metrics including delivery time and the business is profitable. With the majority of the rollout complete, we will leverage our increased scale through additional marketing tactics to drive awareness. Over the past two years we've been developing our own in-house delivery platform while simultaneously testing with third-party companies to fulfill our strategy of omni-channel access. We have learned the frequency and behaviors of our off-premises consumers and our research and results suggest this is a different type of customer with distinct purchasing patterns. Having our full available where, when and how our customers want it is key to becoming a consumer centric, agile company of restaurants. We recently came to terms of the national third-party delivery provider. This channel will complement our existing platform. Importantly this will help expand our reach to customers who are loyal to the third-party delivery companies. We are excited about the prospects ahead to capture more of the growing demand for enjoying restaurant meals at home. Our market test suggests this will have a significant impact on comp sales over the back half of the year once this contract is completed.

Delivery services for restaurants are expected to grow at a compound rate of 22% from 2019 to 2023, with 70% of the sales from millennials. Bloomin' Brands understands this and seems to be capitalizing on the shifting industry trend well so far.

In the company's March 11, 2019 investor day presentation Bloomin' Brands illustrated their understanding and strategy in the following slide.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Delivery services require little additional investment to support additional sales relative to traditional on-premises dining, which requires things like more space for seating to scale up. This should help same-restaurant sales to continue to increase both for the industry and companies like Bloomin' that are capitalizing on this shift.

Conclusion

Bloomin' Brands is a way to play the shift in the food service industry toward a higher mix of delivery options for consumers. The company has been investing and building out the necessary components to make this service available, yet the stock trades at one of the lowest valuations in the industry as a multiple of earnings. While this stock doesn't have the growth necessary for myself to invest, I do think it makes an intriguing value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.