Gold And The Copper Conundrum

Previously we examined the relationship between the price of gold and inflation-protected Treasuries, or TIPs. We found that gold tends to be inversely correlated to the 5-year TIPs yield since higher real interest rates make non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors.

There is, however, another inverse correlation which is even more instructive than the gold/TIPs relationship. I’m referring to the gold/copper price ratio – a relationship that has leading implications for where the yellow metal is headed. In today’s report, I’ll show that gold performs best when the copper price is weak due to the implication of a weaker global economic outlook. We’ll also see that the current gold/copper relationship is still in flux, which means that the gold bulls haven’t yet regained control of the short-term trend.

One of the most dominant investment themes of the last few months has been the belief that the global economy will continue to slow heading into 2020. This belief is so widespread and deeply ingrained in investors’ psyches that it has at times resulted in something akin to panic. We got a small taste of that panic last month when global equity markets plunged while safe havens, including U.S. Treasury bonds and gold, vigorously rallied.

One consequence of this widely-held belief that the global economic outlook is weak is that industrial metals prices have suffered big losses in recent months. In fact, one of the worst-performing commodities this year has been copper. The copper price plunged 15% between the months of April and August, indicative of the loss of confidence in the global industrial outlook. Copper is of course a key industrial commodity and is also widely considered to be a barometer of global economic health. This is due to the red metal’s heavy use in many applications, including construction and machinery, electrical and electronics, transportation, and other consumer products. Thus, whatever influences the economic outlook is bound to be reflected in the copper price.

Source: BarChart

While gold also has its industrial uses, the yellow metal is far more used as a hedge for protection by safety conscious investors than it is in industry. Thus, gold can be considered as mainly a safety asset rather than an industrial commodity.

A relative strength comparison of the gold price versus the copper price yields some interesting discoveries. Not only can the gold/copper ratio be used to show where long-term Treasury yields should ideally be (based on current inflation rates), but the gold/copper relationship is also a useful indicator for the overall safety demand for gold. For when copper prices are weak on a sustained basis relative to gold, it implies that investors have serious concerns about the future direction of global growth. And when this happens, their collective attention will sooner or later turn to gold as a preferred safe haven asset.

Shown here is a ratio comparison of the gold versus the copper price on a continuous basis over the past year. This graph demonstrates that sharp rallies in the gold/copper ratio have preceded declines in the gold price. The obvious implication is that a strong rise in copper prices over a 2-3 month period indicate that confidence in the global outlook is increasing among investors – at least temporarily. Or put another way, copper rallies suggest that investors aren’t as worried about the global growth outlook on a near-term basis.

Source: StockCharts

By contrast, when the gold/copper ratio is trending lower the inference is that investors are worried about global growth. This was the case during the May-August period this year, as the above chart shows. It should come as no surprise then that gold’s best performance of 2019 to date was during this same period when investors were deeply worried about the U.S.-China trade war and its potential impact on the global economy.

Currently, the gold/copper ratio is above its 15-day moving average and is above its year-to-date low. While it hasn’t yet reversed its downward trend, the bounce in this ratio in September was enough to scare off new gold buyers. It also encouraged traders to book some profits in existing long positions in the yellow metal. I would suggest that as long as the gold/copper ratio remains above its 15-day MA, gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend will remain unsettled and new highs in the gold price will have to wait. What’s more, if the copper price starts to rally then we may even see some downward pressure on the gold price.

I don’t expect gold’s current period of consolidation to last more than a few weeks, however. There are simply too many fears on the intermediate-term (3-6 month) horizon for investors to completely lose interest in bullion as a safety hedge. Thus, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-to-longer-term long positions in gold.

For now, however, I’m not recommending that short-term speculators initiate any new long positions in gold or the gold mining shares until we see some definite technical improvement. One prerequisite for a renewed immediate-term buy signal is for the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) to close at least two days in succession above its 15-day moving average.

Source: BigCharts

As of Sept. 19, the XAU remains under the 15-day MA (see above chart). This indicates that the bulls haven’t yet made an attempt at regaining control of the immediate trend. Traders should therefore wait for the next confirmed breakout signal before taking any new action in gold stocks or the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my preferred gold trading vehicle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.