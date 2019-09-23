Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling

It seems strange when you look at the largest publicly traded company in the world and still see a growth story. For Microsoft (MSFT), being the largest isn't a drag on its growth perspective. Until the Kingdom's Aramco goes public, Microsoft is set to hold the crown. To be royally rewarded, Microsoft is a no-brainer.

Company overview

Today's leading tech company, Microsoft, has been around since 1975. Bill Gates and the late Paul Allen led the enterprise to produce software that's known and used by people in every corner of the world. But now Microsoft is more than just Windows and Excel. Here's how Morningstar sums it up:

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three overarching segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops). Through acquisitions, Microsoft owns Xamarin, LinkedIn, and GitHub.

In 1986, the company went public, and its growth to become the biggest public business has been very rewarding for shareholders. Below is a chart of what an investment of $10.000 would have done since Microsoft's IPO:

Also note that this is just the growth of the share price. Dividends are not even included. While writing this, Microsoft is boosting this again.

While unfortunately most of us don't possess a time machine, looking backwards might not be the best way to advocate an investment in the current operation. As put forward in the description of Morningstar, Microsoft consists of three segments. Looking at the latest figures, each represents roughly one-third of the revenues:

Source: Microsoft 2019Q4 Slides (Fiscal year ends at the end of June)

Intelligent Cloud is the largest segment of the business, and it's the fastest-growing one. This section has been the surging power behind Microsoft's growth the last few years, along with a shift to a SaaS model for most of the legacy products. The main reason for all of this was the promotion of the head of the cloud business to CEO in 2014: Satya Nadella. He's the architect of the Microsoft we know today.

Source: Forbes

Financials

A large empire such as Microsoft is prone to produce large numbers on its income statement. Luckily, it does not disappoint on that end. Revenue has steadily increased, from ~$62.5 billion in 2010 to ~$126 billion today, effectively more than doubling. The bottom line is also impressive. It has swelled to be approaching $40 billion. Comparing the earnings to revenue, it's clear to see the profitability of Microsoft. Transforming over 30% of revenue into earnings is no small feat. Something to point out is the amount the company spent this year on R&D. For a tech company, this is crucial to stay on top, and there are few competitors able to spend nearly ~$17 billion on R&D.

It should be no surprise that last year's tax expense is related to Trump's corporate steroid injection.

Posted here above is one of just two AAA corporate balance sheets in existence.

Source: Microsoft FAQ

It's easy to see the strength of this balance sheet. Over 60% of the assets are current assets and can almost cover all the liabilities. Add Microsoft's high profitability to this, and it's hard to argue with S&P and Moody's. Debt has grown over the last ten years. Large acquisitions such as LinkedIn, GitHub and parts of Nokia (NOK) are the main uses of this debt. Overall, finding weak spots on the balance sheet is hard.

The cash flow statements produced over the years provide an even better picture of the company's cash-generating ability than the income statements. Cash from operations stands as of this year at ~$52 billion, which is one-twentieth of Microsoft's current market cap. It also is an almost 20% increase from last year's numbers. Having an amount to spend equal to the GDP of Serbia is a CFO's dream. There is no need to choose between capex, acquisitions, reducing debt, paying dividends and buyback stocks, as the cash flow statement shows this year. This cash production has been good for shareholders too:

Opportunities

Oddly enough, Microsoft's largest segment is also its largest opportunity. Cloud has grown enormously over the last few years and is set to become an even bigger market. In hindsight, Nadella's shift in focus for the company was brilliant. Looking at the division of the cloud market below, Microsoft is far from the largest contender out there:

Source: Gartner

Combine this with the following projections:

Source: Gartner

If Microsoft is able to grow its market share in this expanding market, the growth trajectory of the company is very promising. Of course, as can be seen in the first table, competitors are keen to jump on board of this development. And when you're up against companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA) and IBM Corp. (IBM), you're not the only one with deep pockets.

Another opportunity for Microsoft is in the gaming industry. It already is a huge entertainment market with projected sales for this year of over $152 billion:

Source: Newzoo

Microsoft has some key assets in the field that can become even more relevant for investors. For one, the company is currently working on a successor for its current version of the Xbox. At the moment, it's called "Project Scarlett" and looks to launch late next year.

With Minecraft, Microsoft owns the best-selling video game of all time. With 176 million copies sold, having this IP in your stable, this really adds possibilities to further monetization in the future.

Another interesting platform in this segment is Mixer. This live streaming service is competing with the likes of Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. Twitch is at the moment one of the most visited sites in the world, and if Mixer is able to take a decent bite out of its market share, this would make for a great advertising platform which synergizes with Microsoft's other gaming ventures. Already, the battle is heating up with popular streamers being lured to an exclusive platform in exchange for hefty compensations.

Source: Newzoo

At 9% CAGR, missing out on this market would be a waste. Clearly, Microsoft is set on being involved in this growing market. Since the budget needed to produce blockbuster game titles has risen, Microsoft is second to none in deploying the capital needed.

Other than these opportunities, there also is room left for LinkedIn to run.

Source: Microsoft 2019Q4 Slides

LinkedIn is still growing at 25%. And it "only" has 645 million users, so there is room left to improve MAU numbers. With further growth, the ways to add revenue across the segments of Microsoft grows with it. Compared to other social media platforms, LinkedIn has the advantage of being mainly used by business professionals. This makes it less of a fad and gives it a moat against newcomers. Because if there is one area where the network effect is powerful, it is in business.

Risks

Being the large, sprawling empire that Microsoft is, risk comes in all shapes and sizes. Representing over 40% of overall revenue, Windows and Office are still the cornerstones of the business. Windows controls just under 80% of the global desktop OS market. Office has to do with a smaller piece of the action with a 43% market share. If any company swoops in, it could cause serious harm to Microsoft's profits. For example, G Suite, Alphabet's answer to Office, has snatched up a 56% market share. These kinds of disruptions are a key feature of the tech industry, and even Microsoft can fall victim to this phenomenon. Having companies adopt to Azure might make the sales of these products and services more sticky, but in the long run it's questionable.

Most concerning at the moment, however, are the risks related to regulation and taxation. In many countries, there are rising concerns regarding Big Data usage, unfair competition practices and tax optimization, all of which affect big technology firms. Let's not forget that Microsoft knows a thing or two about those things. Just think of the antitrust case it was involved in. However, what's noticeable is that when you look for news on the likes of Facebook (FB), Amazon and Google, you'll find many articles revolving around unfair competition or fines by the EU and so on. Microsoft currently shines by being under the radar. This is a bit strange when you look at privacy concerns and data protection, because Microsoft knows a lot. But for now, Microsoft seems to be, strangely enough, the Big Tech darling. Let's hope it stays that way.

Valuation

One glance is enough to state that according to traditional value metrics, Microsoft is far from being a steal. Being such a great business, a premium is warranted. However, this should be reflected in the company's growth metrics.

Almost all metrics have grown by double digits. When compared to the sector median, Microsoft beats it in most areas. So, why the relative grades are so modest is a bit puzzling. These figures, combined with the value ones, do paint a clearer picture of how the market perceives the company. That being said, by all accounts it's not cheap to buy shares now.

From a profitability point of view, Microsoft is top-tier. It's a prime example of Joel Greenblatt's magic formula by having a high profit margin and a high ROE. In essence, this is what has been the driving power behind the company's ability to reward its shareholders.

Conclusion

Microsoft is an immense enterprise. But despite its size, it's fast-growing. It operates in growing markets and contends for the top spots in those fields. The company's financial statements are among the best in the investment universe. Being Big Tech, but not being in the crosshairs of regulators, puts Microsoft in a favorable position compared to its peers. Though adding Microsoft to your portfolio is not cheap, you'll get a historical proven wealthmaker at your disposal. Microsoft was, and is, something to bank on.

