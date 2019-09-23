FedEx: Low P/E Does Not Mean It's A Buy

Investors should wait how FCF will evolve in the coming quarters. If the company keeps losing money, the risk/reward is not worth it.

If macro conditions worsen (as most analysts expect), FedEx will be the first company in its sector to get hurt. Its margins are much weaker compared to its peers.

The forward P/E ratio, which is 12.5, is not relevant as FedEx has a lot of debt (2.1x EBITDA) and free cash flow keeps worsening.

FedEx's EPS decreased the third quarter in a row. The shocking part of this quarter was a negative free cash flow of -$853 mln.

On September 17, FedEx (FDX) reported Q1 2020 results which were far below expectations. In fact, EPS declined 8.3% YoY. However, the recent drop got the stock to a forward P/E of 12.5, considerably lower compared to S&P's average P/E of 22.3. Consequently, one could think that this stock is getting undervalued. In this article, I will explain why this stock looks to be a 'value trap' where P/E appears to be cheap, but debt is high and free cash flow negative. This is a very bad situation which you should avoid as an investor. It looks like there are many dark clouds hanging above the company. Furthermore, I will analyse FedEx's performance compared to its peers.

Q1 2020 results

It looks like the company is losing its growth status as EPS declined 8.3% QoQ, the third consecutive decline in a row. This is primarily due to weakening operating margins as revenues stayed flat.

Interestingly, instead of blaming itself, management blames the macro environment, which I don't like at all:

Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty,”

This is a big difference with its closest peers, United Parcel Service (UPS) and Expeditors International (EXPD). These companies were able to grow earnings in their last quarterly report and are only talking about 'uncertainties.'

Why P/E is no relevant metric

At the mid-range management guidance of $11 to $13 EPS (which was far below consensus of $14.62), forward P/E currently stands at 12.50. Contrarian investors could see this as an attractive buying point. However, one should be aware of FedEx's high debt (expected to grow to 2.1x EBITDA), declining margins (operating margins declined by 60 bps) and negative free cash flow (-$853 mln in Q1 2020). I am mostly concerned about the huge negative free cash flow. Consequently, FedEx needs to issue debt to fund the business. If this trend continues, as you could expect based on management reactions, things could get really bad for FedEx.

Comparison to peers

In this section, I provide a comparison of FedEx's operating and FCF margin with United Parcel Service and Expeditors International. I notice three things:

Overall, FedEx's margins are a lot lower compared to its peers. If the economy would slow down more, this company will get hit the most. Interestingly, FedEx does not have a good balance sheet, which would make it even worse. FedEx's margins have been down more over the last period compared to its peers. Consequently, it looks like the 'macro environment' is not a good excuse for FedEx. Peers are still growing overall while FedEx is slowing. FedEx's free cash flow (FCF) margin is falling drastically while the FCF of peers is increasing. At -5%, further weakening could become concerning as debt would grow significantly.

Investor takeaway

It looks like investing in FedEx based on its P/E ratio is not a good idea. FedEx's huge negative free cash flow in its latest earnings report is concerning. Combined with the relatively high debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1, investing in FedEx implies taking much risk. With a further economic slowdown ahead, things could get really ugly for FedEx. I suggest waiting out to see how FCF evolves in the coming quarters. If it keeps being negative, the risk/reward is way too low.

