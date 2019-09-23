Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers

For Anthem, Inc (ANTM), the 2019 trading year has been quite volatile as the stock visited its 52-week high and low in a span of three months. Since then, the stock returned to a lower near-term high and more recently another higher near-term low. Both points straddle the 200-day simple moving average which has been flat despite the intense volatility.

The $65 billion healthcare firm is struggling to find a trend amidst political sentiment and concerns over efficiency. These factors could make it less preferable to other healthcare companies that provide better opportunities for growth in a rally.

Source: Finviz

The tumultuous trading has not been a result of poor earnings reports. After some revenue numbers that missed Wall Street estimates in 2017, quarterly earnings since 2018 Q2 have beat on both the earnings and the revenue sides in every quarter. Year-over-year revenue growth rates have also seen a significant acceleration in 2019. In the last two quarters of 2018, revenue growth averaged 3.91 percent while the first two quarters of 2019, revenue growth averaged 10.0 percent. The acceleration has led to two consecutive guidance raisings in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q2.

Source: PwC

However, with the bullish prospects of quickening growth comes the bearish concerns of rising costs. After a corporate presentation at the Wells Fargo’s Healthcare Conference, ANTM traded lower as the firm’s outlook for its medical cost ratio was quoted at 86.5 percent, well above the 2018 level of 84.2 percent. The trend appears to be part of a broader trend in rising medical costs as discovered by PwC’s Health Research Institute. In particular, the report forecasts that medical cost growth will reverse from falling to accelerating in 2020 after surveying executives and experts from companies covering “95 million employer-sponsored large group members.” ANTM stock movement suggests that it hasn’t managed this shift very well.

The first thing that investors might have noticed is the recent trend of operating costs growing faster than revenues for the second quarter in a row and by a large margin. On a year-over-year basis, 2019 Q2 revenues grew 10.99 percent, 115 basis points slower than operating cost growth of 12.14 percent. In the first quarter of 2019, cost growth was only faster by 19 basis points, and 2018 quarters saw revenue growth more robust than operating costs. These numbers suggest that costs might be getting away from ANTM as it looks to grow into the future.

However, when those costs are broken into where they come from, it appears that the problem is external. The recent rise in costs was mostly attributed to an increase in the benefit payout ratio which rose sharply in the last two quarters after a brief dip in 2018. In the opposite way, SGA-revenue ratio recently fell from a high in 2018 despite the general rise in costs. With this in mind, the recent drop due to rising costs might be unwarranted since benefit payouts are typically out of the company’s control. On the other hand, ANTM’s ratio at 85.7 percent is one of the highest in the industry which does support an argument for choosing another healthcare stock.

In the same way that medical costs are out of a health insurer’s control, political sentiment can interfere in the trading of its stock. The excess volatility was not just inspired by fundamentals, but also the emergence of political uncertainty spawned by the “Medicare for All” debate. Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have embraced the proposal openly in the Democratic debates, and those candidates are 2nd and 3rd in polling with an average of 33.9 percent of support in polls for Democratic presidential nomination. While the threat is still immaterial, the possibility of a smaller (or no) private insurance market has investors wary to enter healthcare stocks.

Since the trend has been broad in the industry, it’s likely investors will go after the cheapest stock on a reversal play. From a price-to-earnings ratio point of view, ANTM sits in the middle of its peers. With a P/E Non-GAAP over the last twelve months of 14.9x, it comes in cheaper than Humana (HUM) and UnitedHealth (UNH), but more expensive then Centene (CNC), Cigna Corporation (CI) and WellCare Health Plans (WCG).

Investors might choose to go for the cheapest stock, but there is value in size here. If the trend in rising healthcare costs will end up affecting every healthcare company, the larger firms might be able to realize economies of scale more readily than smaller peers. In the group mentioned above, ANTM is the second largest in terms of market cap ($64.4 billion) and third in terms of employees (63,900). The breadth of its operations might put it in a better spot to realize cost efficiencies in the long run despite the current form.

For investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare industry after it continues to be sold off on negative sentiment, ANTM provides an option. However, it’s near-term struggles with efficiency make it second or third choice to other leaders like UNH and CI. In the long-term, the size of ANTM might give it a boost if medical costs rise across the industry, but until then, there are better options out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.