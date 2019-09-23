Zscaler: After Scaling Back A Bit, It's Time To Buy Again

Zscaler (ZS) reported a strong Q4 with revenue growing 53% and billings growing ~50% (when excluding a large contract realized in Q4-18), both ahead of consensus expectations. However, management provided billings growth for FY20 that was below expectations in addition to operating margin of ~4% at the midpoint, compared to FY19 operating margin of ~8%.

As a result, and likely a bit needed, the stock's valuation took a big hit. Once trading ~35x forward revenue, the stock saw the multiple crumble to ~15.5x and instead of being an outlier, now falls within the range of other fast growth software names. The stock initially traded down over 20% after reported earnings before slowly recovering a bit over the past few days. However, with the stock still ~$50, I am a long-term buyer at these levels.

Data by YCharts The pullback was an evil necessary as valuation got a little out of control. No matter how fast a company is growing, any multiple above 20x forward revenue is challenging to justify over the long term. Yes, revenue growth continues to remain healthy and over 50%, but guidance implies a decent amount of deceleration and billings growth challenges could tame investor excitement over the next few weeks.

However, given management's history of conservative guidance and beating estimates, I believe the stock is set up nicely over the next few quarters with some beat-and-raise potential. Assuming the company comes in ahead of their initial guidance, the stock is trading ~14x FY20 revenue, in line with other software companies growing revenue 20-30%. At these levels, I am a long-term buyer.

ZS offers two main products, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). ZIA essentially is a secure internet and web gateway solution enabling customers the ability to use the internet through ZS in a fully secure way. ZPA provides customers with remote access to internal applications running on the cloud of a data center, with the applications never being exposed directly to the internet.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During Q4, ZS reported revenue growth of 53% to $86.1 million, which was above consensus expectations for ~$82 million. Even though revenue growth has decelerated over the past few quarters, this is expected given the company's increased scale and large of law numbers. The company has a history of guiding to beatable numbers and continues to do so.

However, this quarter was a little bit more about commentary around billings. This continues to be the most important metric investors follow as it is a clearer line of sight to future revenue growth. During the quarter, billings grew 32% to $126 million which was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$115 million. While this is well below the 53% revenue growth, ZS did have a large deal ($16.5 million deal) in Q4-18 and excluding this, billings growth would have been closer to 50%, more in line with the company's historical growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Even though the adjusted billings growth was more than acceptable, management noted that a few of the larger deals were taking longer to close during the quarter, which is likely to big reason why the stock was down ~20% in the days following earnings. Management noted that the longer sales cycle was not due to increased competition or macro factors, though noted the increase in new sales reps could have some impact.

While this has had a big near-term impact on the stock (in addition to weaker than expected guidance), I believe the company continues to be conservative in their growth expectations and we could see beat-and-raise quarters all of next year.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter continued to remain very healthy at 81% and actually expanded slightly from 80% in the year ago period. For the full year, gross margin was 81%, an impressive margin for a highly recurring software business.

Operating margins were also impressive at 9% during the quarter compared to (4%) in the year ago period. Operating margins for the quarter were well above consensus estimates for ~2%, which demonstrates the company's ability to leverage their operating expenses as they gain scale. The revenue beat combined with better than expected operating margins led to EPS of $0.07, ahead of expectations for ~$0.01.

Source: Company Presentation

Q1 guidance includes revenue of $89-90 million, which was slightly higher than consensus expectations for ~$88 million. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be about breakeven with EPS of $0.00-0.01.

For the full year, management is expecting revenue of $395-405 million, representing growth of 30-34%, which seems pretty conservative considering the ~59% revenue growth during FY19. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be ~4% at the midpoint, meaning they expect operating margin to contract from the ~8% during FY19. This led to EPS of $0.12-0.15, which was below consensus expectations for ~$0.20.

The biggest disappointment from guidance was billings of $490-500 million, representing ~27% growth at the midpoint. The company recently hired a new CRO and they could be setting expectations low for the year in which we could ultimately see a string of beat-and-raise quarters. Nevertheless, the 27% billings growth likely disappointed investors and was one of the main reasons behind the stock's big pullback.

Valuation

Valuation has significantly pulled back since reporting earnings, and as I discussed in a previous article from April, I noted valuation looked pretty excessive at ~28x forward revenue. While the company ultimately expanded their multiple to nearly 35x, the stock currently sits at a more appealing 15.5x forward revenue.

The market has slowly moved away from these higher valued names largely due to fears of a global economic slowdown and valuations getting a little bit out of control. I find it very challenging to justify any company trading above 20x forward revenue and the chart below shows a few of the higher valued names pulling back over recent weeks.

ZS continues to have significant long-term potential to massively disrupt the cloud-based security market and this should be a name owned in almost all long-term portfolios. It is times like these where investors should look to pick up some shares.

Data by YCharts

Management's FY20 revenue guidance of $395-405 million seems to be a little conservative considering the company's history of conservative guidance and the large implied deceleration.

ZS has a current market cap of ~$6.3 billion and with $365 million of cash/investments and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~5.9 billion. Using the midpoint of management's FY20 guidance, this implies a FY20 revenue multiple of ~14.8x. Assuming the company beats the revenue guidance by a few percentage points, we could ultimately see FY20 revenue come in closer to $420 million, would would be ~14x FY20 revenue, a much more appetizing valuation.

Investors continue to be pretty bullish around the name despite the recent pullback. While I believe the pullback was necessary given forward revenue valuation was reaching some pretty unprecedented levels, I think the pullback also provides a great buying opportunity.

The initial guidance appears to have some conservatism baked into the numbers. The company recently hired a new CRO and they likely wanted the bar to be set relatively low, leading to potential beat-and-raise quarters throughout FY20.

Right now, I am a buyer with the stock trading ~$50 and believe we could see quite a bit of upside over the next few quarters as the company likely beats their revenue guidance and raises full year numbers. In addition, investors will continue to re-gain the lost confidence in the name if numbers come in ahead of expectations, which could lead to a higher revenue multiple.

Risks to ZS include competition from new players or legacy security providers. Its revenue multiple also poses a risk as these fast-growing names typically correct the most when the market begins to turn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.