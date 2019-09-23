The Market Is Too Pessimistic About Navistar International

It has been a bad year for shareholders of Navistar International Corp. (NAV), with shares down about 35% over the past twelve months. This drop in price has me intrigued, so I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it now represents good value. Really, the question is, is all of the bad news “baked into” the price? It’s well-known that the economy, and therefore demand for trucking services and equipment, is slowing. Just as the market can get ahead of itself on the upside, it can certainly overdo it on the downside also. In this article, I’ll review the financials and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. This stock in particular demonstrates why timing buys and sells is critical. I’ll also make an appeal to authority and will conclude with an options trade that I think makes sense. In my view, Navistar is a mediocre, cyclical business. Such a business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price but a great investment at the right price. We’re heading toward “right” price territory, in my view.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial performance here reveals that this is quite obviously a cyclical business. In just the past five years, revenue has troughed and then peaked again, and net income has gone from very negative to moderately positive. An investor here needs to be comfortable with cyclicality. If history is any guide here at all, it’s likely that we’re heading into a down period for the business.

On the bright side, the company recently beat EPS estimates once again, per the graphic below. It seems that Wall Street analysts have been excessively pessimistic on this name since at least Q4 of last year.

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

(Source: Company filings)

Turning quickly to the capital structure, I think there are some points of concern, but the picture isn’t as bleak as it might first appear. Although the level of debt has increased dramatically from 2017 to now, the interest expense has actually decreased. Also, per the below, fully 58% of the debt is due after 2023, suggesting that there’s little need to refinance anytime soon. That said, the interest coverage is very thin, and as a result, I’d like to see the company take all aggressive measures to pay down debt.

(Source: Navistar 2018 10-K)

The Stock

There’s a great deal of evidence to suggest that a great business can be a terrible investment if you pay the wrong price for it. It’s also the case that a mediocre business like Navistar can be a great investment if you can buy the shares when they are excessively pessimistically priced. In other words, I’m not a believer in the “buy and forget” school of investing. In my view, when the stock is cheap, you do well to buy. When the stock is expensive, you do well to let it go. Nowhere is this theory better demonstrated than by looking at the share price history of Navistar over the past 20 years. Although shares have risen and fallen over the past two decades, their 2019 price is basically in ear shot of the 1999 price.

(Source: GuruFocus)

One of the ways I use to track the pessimism built into the stock is by unpacking the market’s future assumptions about price. The way I do that is by using the methodology outlined by Stephen Penman in his excellent book, Accounting for Value. While the mechanics of this approach are fairly complicated and beyond the scope of this article, in a nutshell, Penman uses a standard finance formula and the magic of high school algebra to isolate the “g” (growth) variable. If the market assumes too high a rate for “g”, it is likely too optimistic about the company’s future. The reverse is also true. Too pessimistic a forecast may represent a good buying opportunity.

According to the methodology outlined by Penman, at the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a long-term growth rate of ~.52% for this company in perpetuity. Given that this is less than the rate of economic growth, and given that this is less than the growth exhibited by Navistar over time, I would suggest that this is a particularly pessimistic forecast, and therefore, the shares may represent good value at these levels.

Options to the Rescue

For those still nervous about the short-term future for this company, the options market has a way to invest in a manner that I consider to be much safer. A short put option allows an investor to pocket some premium immediately for taking on the obligation to buy a given stock at a price that they find acceptable. Given that successful investing in Navistar has required investors to not overpay, buying at a good price makes a great deal of sense here. With that in mind, I would suggest investors sell the Navistar April 2020 put with a strike price of $22. These are current bid-asked at $1-1.20, having last traded hands at $1.30. If the shares rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets any premium they receive, which is a positive, obviously. If the shares continue to drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy at a price that is on the low end of the historical range here.

Appeal to Authority

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, not all investors are created equally. Some people are better at this than others, because they are well-trained and have the emotional disposition. Sometimes they are insiders and know much more about the business than any Wall Street analyst ever will. Sometimes people outperform because they’re oily politicians. Whatever the reason for their outperformance in general or with a particular company, it only makes sense for the rest of us to pay attention to the moves of these investors.

Although filings indicate he’s been selling some of his position recently, Mario Gabelli’s most recent commentary on Navistar seems relatively upbeat. In addition, following on from its 2016 $256 million investment, Volkswagen Truck and Bus GmbH (OTCPK:VWAGY) has been an active buyer of the shares since early 2017, suggesting the possibility of a purchase at some point. As of the most recent filing, Volkswagen owns 16,629,667 shares. Carl Icahn added to his position in March 2017, and now owns just over 16.7 million shares of the company. Finally, director Stephen D’arcy seems to be a good timer of his stock buys and sells. He sold 1,000 shares in October 2017 for $44.34 per share and in December of last year, purchased 3,500 shares at $26.69.

In my view, the recent buys of these institutions point to the conclusion that the stock is near the low end of its cycle, which should be heart-warming news for longs.

Conclusion

While it’s true that Navistar is a cyclical business whose stock price hasn’t really moved in two decades, it’s gone through periods of being a great investment and a terrible investment. The key is spotting when it is a great investment. In my view, it’s necessary to ignore the noise around a given name, as such noise is already baked into the price, and to buy when many others seem to be nervous. I think selling the put options mentioned above is a great start for investors, because it either gives them a decent premium or gives them access to these shares at a price that has been very profitable in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.