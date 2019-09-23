Switching To Neutral On Shot Spotter

Since I published my bearish piece on Shot Spotter Inc. (SSTI) last December, the shares are down ~27%, against a gain of ~11.5% for the S&P500 over the same time. I’ve developed a proprietary indicator that I call the “Seeking Alpha Vituperative Index”, and it suggests the more angry the other side of your thesis gets, the better. Given that one of the keyboard warriors who reacted to my earlier article wrote “NICE SHORT IDIOT” (always with the capital letters), I knew I was on to something. Anyway, all gloating aside, I think it necessary to revisit the name because as shares drop in price, the risk to shorts grows ever greater. In addition, the company actually produced net income over the past two quarters, which is also problematic from a short’s perspective. Finally, I think a very compelling case could be made to suggest that this $200 million company is now a buyout candidate. All of this adds up to me closing my position. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financials here reveals the same themes that I went through in my earlier piece. While revenue continues to accelerate, reflecting politician’s desires to look like they’re “doing something” about gun violence, costs generally continue to rise apace. Dilution continues also, with share count increasing by a whopping 12% in the first six months of 2019 alone (!). That said, the company has managed to deliver net income for the first time in its history and that is very significant in my view. Comparing the first first six months of 2019 to the same period a year ago shows that Shot Spotter managed to go from a massive loss to a slightly positive net income. Objectively speaking, that is quite a feat.

Source: Company filings

Privacy

In my home town, politicians have scrapped plans to adapt Shot Spotter to deal with growing (by Canadian standards) problems with gun violence. The problem is that fears remain about Shot Spotter technology being used to eavesdrop on private conversations, and that has raised concerns that the potential benefits of this technology (i.e. being told that shots have been fired) were outweighed by potential costs of this technology (i.e. that it abets a police state). In my view, if a government like John Tory’s Toronto is concerned about civil liberties encroachment, I am very skeptical that municipal governments that actually care about civil liberties will get on board here.

Also, I will admit that worrying about the potential privacy impact of something like Shot Spotter is a bit rich, especially in the Toronto case. There are far greater infringements on the privacy of Torontonians than this technology. For example, while Toronto Mayor John Tory decries this technology, he’s done nothing to address the surveillance cameras that showed up in Toronto for the G-8 Riot...sorry..."Summit" 9 years ago and have, unsurprisingly, never been taken down. Further, companies like Facebook, Google etc. pose far greater risk to personal freedoms in my view. This isn’t the point, though. If politicians can cancel Shot Spotter as a low cost signal to voters that they care about civil liberties, they will do it. It does very little to improve our privacy rights, but it puts on a good political show at the cost of Shot Spotter shareholders.

The Stock

Looking at the business is only one half of the equation in my view. Valuation is at least (if not more) important in my opinion. For that reason, I must spend some time looking at the stock. In my view, it remains morbidly overpriced,

This is a point I tried (but likely failed) to make to the longs in my earlier article. If a stock is priced for perfection, that is by definition a poor investment. The reason for this is that sooner or later the company will not execute perfectly and the shares will drop. For example, investors may decide that a sale to the City of Toronto is a foregone conclusion, so they drive the share price higher. They are disappointed when their expectations are dashed. For this reason, it’s generally a good idea to avoid shares that are very optimistically priced.

One of the ways I use to judge whether shares are optimistically priced is price to free cash flow. The more an investor pays for a dollar of future free cash, the lower their expected returns going forward. All of the narratives about future greatness are, in a sense, “baked in” to this metric. The following is a chart of the company’s price to free cash flow history, and, in my view, it speaks for itself. Although the shares aren’t as expensive as they were a few months ago, they remain objectively expensive relative to the overall market and to countless other companies.

Source: Gurufocus

Closing The Short

To sum up so far, we have a business that has made a dramatic financial turnaround in the first six months of this year compared to last, and a stock that has underperformed the overall market by about 38%. While I think the stock remains massively overpriced, I have to admit that the stock market is often driven by illogical forces (see the comment section of my first Shot Spotter article for evidence). In addition, this is a company with only a $200 million market cap that has just turned a profit, and a company like Parsons Corp. (PSN) may at some point buy Shot Spotter for the technology. For that reason, I’m closing my short position on Shot Spotter. In this circumstance, I’d normally suggest that people who insisted on remaining long here switch to call options, as such vehicles give investors much of the upside at far less risk. Unfortunately, there are no publicly traded options on this name, so investors are either “all in” or “all out.” For my part, I’m now all out.

Conclusion

Shot Spotter has been an interesting case study in my view. It certainly proved the worth, yet again, of my own “Seeking Alpha Vituperative Index.” It also demonstrates the dangers of narrative investing in general, as the fact is that the world can change faster than an investor’s narrative adapts to the change. The company has managed to turn a profit recently, and that’s troubling from a short’s perspective. In addition, given that the company now sports only a $200 million market cap, it is certainly a buyout candidate, which is also troublesome from a short’s perspective.. For these reasons, I must close out this position. While I think the shares remain massively overpriced, on balance there’s more risk here than reward, so I’m walking away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.