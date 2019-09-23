SPGSHO: The Heating Oil Complex Benefits From Recent Geopolitical Developments

Disruptions in the Saudi crude oil supply chain will sustain demand for U.S. crude oil blends.

Investment thesis

In our previous take on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot (SPGSHO), we argued for an appreciation of the complex, following a tightening of the storage picture and an improvement in crude oil cracks. Since then, our bullish view has materialized and the SPGSHO Index has gained 5.17%.

Going forward, we reiterate our bullish positioning on the heating oil complex and its proxy, SPGSHO, as recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities will likely disrupt global crude oil and refining supply chain, and sustain U.S. refining demand.

During the week ending September 6, U.S. distillate stocks increased moderately, up 2.03% (w/w), to 136.2m barrels. In spite of that advance, the storage picture steadies on a trailing month.

Indeed, storage seasonality in the distillate complex is now evolving below 5.4% or 7847k barrels below the five-year average and 2.2% or 3057k barrels under last year's level. That being said, the distillate storage picture provides positive winds on the complex and the SPGSHO Index.

Source: EIA

In spite of the steep surge witnessed in the beginning of the week, distillate and 3-2-1 spreads weaken, as the market slowly digests last weekend's drone attacks on major Saudi oil assets.

While distillate and 3-2-1 spreads surged, respectively, above $25 and $18 per barrel, the differentials returned to normal grounds, evolving correspondingly at $14.19 and $15.78 per barrel, which are slightly below the levels seen before the attack on the world’s largest oil refinery.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Given that, the distillate complex and its proxy, the SPGSHO Index, is likely to somewhat remain under pressure for the forthcoming weeks.

Speculator bets

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitments of Traders report, published on the September 3-10 period, speculators on Nymex heating oil future contracts lifted moderately their bets, up 54.33% to a net negative exposure of 2941 contracts.

While this lift has been mostly attributable to short covering, 6.12% (w/w) to 50957 contracts, long positioning was mostly flat, increasing marginally, up 0.36% (w/w), to 48016 contracts.

In this context and given the dull long speculative appetite for the heating oil complex, current spec positioning provides marginal headwinds on the complex and the SPGSHO Index.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on Nymex heating oil futures lifted 62.19% (4827 contracts), whereas SPGSHO’s YTD performance advanced 5.88% to $241.55 per share.

Disruptions in the Saudi crude oil supply chain will sustain demand for U.S. crude oil blends

The drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities propelled crude oil prices to fresh high, with the disruption of nearly 5% of global crude oil supply and the halting of the world’s biggest oil refinery.

Earlier this week, Saudi officials eased market concerns, as the Kingdom assured that oil flows will resume to their initial pace by the end of the month and their export obligations will be met by the country’s crude oil reserves.

Yet, the full extent of the damage will only emerge in the coming weeks and Saudi Arabia’s ability to prevent a global crude supply crunch will become clear once the country ends its crude reserves, which are expected to last for at least one month.

In this context, Saudi Arabia has some time to mask the scale of damage to its oil facilities; nevertheless, there are signs indicating that it is already struggling to supply the same grades to its customers, which is a significant factor for oil refiners.

While refining plants are often set to handle either light crude or heavy crude, latest news indicates that even if Saudi crude export flows have not yet diminished, Saudi state-run oil company, Aramco (ARMCO), has already asked customers to load Arab Heavy blend instead of its lighter Arab Light crude.

In this vein, the U.S. heating oil complex and its proxy, the SPGSHO Index, are set to remain sustained in the coming weeks, given that disruptions in the Saudi crude oil supply chain should start to impact world refining capacity, which should enhance demand for U.S. crude and refined products.

Conclusion thoughts

Given the above, we maintain our bullish view on the heating oil complex and its proxy, SPGSHO. In spite of distillate cracks dipping below pre-Saudi attack levels, the blend will most probably benefit from Saudi’s crude oil supply disruptions, enabling American refiners to lift refining exports, which will further weigh on the already-subdued distillate storage picture.

