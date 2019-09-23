Clear Channel Outdoor Has A Clear Path Forward For Unlocking Shareholder Value

Lastly, my valuation model suggests that the company's fair value is approximately $4.43, which implies a 48% potential upside. However, investors need to be extremely careful with Clear Channel Outdoor until it successfully unwinds its balance sheet.

In particular, I think it's vital for the company to explore M&A opportunities with JCDecaux. After all, I believe that the sale of a portion of Clear Channel Outdoor's assets would help immensely in unlocking shareholder value.

I think that currently, Clear Channel Outdoor does have an evident gamut of alternatives to successfully deleverage its balance sheet and improve its FCF in the process.

In my view, there are several options on the table: additional equity or debt issuance, M&A, and improving its credit rating to reduce its interest expenses.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE: CCO) has recently separated itself from iHeartMedia (IHRT). However, as of today, it remains overly leveraged, which significantly increases its risk profile. This puts CCO is at a crucial point in history. If the company unwinds its debt while growing its revenues, it could signal a massive opportunity for investors at these levels. Also, JCDecaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) recently mentioned it was interested in CCO's assets. So, there's an M&A angle in CCO as well. Finally, I believe that CCO’s valuation makes sense given the current interest rate environment. However, as long as the company remains overly indebted, it’ll be a deal-breaker for me. Nevertheless, I think that CCO might be viable as a small, speculative play for some investors.

Overview

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that CCO operates in a unique advertising niche. You see, it offers advertising inventory through billboards, bulletins, posters, street furniture, and other digital alternatives to provide advertising and marketing opportunities to its clients. As of 2018, the company owned and operated approximately 79000 display structures in the US, plus 380000 displays across other 22 countries. Thus, you can think of its assets as advertising properties. So, CCO effectively has a global footprint that should be able to generate predictable revenues for the foreseeable future.

With this in mind, investors need to consider that this type of market niche is highly dependent on the location of its advertising assets. I mention this because, in the recent earnings call, management was upbeat about the last contract win in Paris. CCO's management said that they were very optimistic about this win because it complemented their French footprint. Plus, CCO claims the terms were favorable for the company and its price made sense. So, it is fair to say that the company has solidified a footprint in France, and as you might expect, this makes its assets worth more than the sum of their parts.

(...) we are very pleased to have been chosen to partner with the city of Paris to 2024 in modernizing and bringing its street furniture to life across the city. A transformative win for our French business, this is one of the largest out-of-home contracts in Europe and will enhance our ability to deliver a full national network.



- William Eccleshare, CCO’s CEO

Potential M&A opportunities

Case in point, recently JCDecaux expressed its interest in some of CCO’s assets. As soon as the news hit, CCO’s shares rallied to about $3 per share. In my view, this announcement likely has a genuine intention behind it. After all, JCDecaux also has a substantial advertising footprint in the US and France. In particular, JCDecaux seems said it was mainly interested in CCO’s US assets. However, I believe it's no coincidence that the sudden interest comes after CCO won the recent Paris contract. In other words, I can imagine that JCDecaux sees a fantastic opportunity to solidify its France footprint by purchasing CCO's French assets.

Source: JCDecaux website. I believe that JCDecaux would probably benefit more from buying CCO’s French assets rather than its US footprint.

Moreover, this deal would probably be a win-win for both companies. On the one hand, JCDecaux would be able to solidify a fantastic position in the French market. As a result, it would probably be able to have a more comprehensive value proposition for clients in the country. Also, JCDecaux's margins would likely benefit from a strengthened negotiating power in France due to consolidation.

On the other hand, CCO would benefit due to being able to sell some of its assets. In my view, the company would likely be able to demand a very reasonable price as well. In fact, it may even charge a premium for its French assets. After all, for JCDecaux, the resulting total will probably be worth more than the sum of its parts. Then, after this hypothetical sale, CCO could use the proceeds to pay down its debt.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author’s elaboration. Over the years, CCO has racked up an impressive amount of debt.

A virtuous cycle

You see, CCO's most significant issue is its substantial debt burden. Unfortunately, this significantly raises the company’s risk profile in the eyes of potential creditors, which causes them to charge a high interest rate. As a result, CCO currently pays an extraordinary amount in interest expenses. In fact, as of 2018, it paid $375.5 million in yearly interest. This is an unsustainable dynamic, because the company's cash flow from operations is only $187.3 million. So, the shortfall has to be financed through even more debt, which creates a perpetual debt spiral.

However, since CCO separated from iHeartMedia, it is now taking steps to heal its balance sheet. First of all, the company has recently completed an equity offering that raised some much-needed cash to repay some of its debt. Now, CCO's risk rating increased from B3 to B1 in its 2027 notes, and it was able to restructure a lot of its maturing notes.

Source: Seeking Alpha. After the recent transactions, CCO’s balance sheet has improved, but there’s still room for improvement.

Furthermore, management’s decision to raise cash through its equity offering at $3.50 per share was genius. Also, as a result of these transactions, the company's balance sheet is in much better shape now. Still, it is undeniable that even after all of this, CCO will still be paying most of its cash flow in interest. The only minor issue that I have with these transactions is that I feel the company should have raised more cash through its equity offering. However, maybe it's waiting for the share price to recover before doing this.

Source: CCO’s investor presentation

The benefits of M&A

So, here is where the potential M&A could come into play. I believe that CCO could sell its French assets to JCDecaux and use the proceeds to pay down more of its debt. This transaction would have a couple of effects. First, it would bring down the interest payments for CCO. This would improve the company's FCF. However, I believe that the most significant effect of this potential transaction would probably be the likely re-rating of CCO in the credit markets. Hence, a healthier balance sheet would allow the company to refinance at even lower rates. This would reduce CCO’s interest expenses even further and improve its FCF.

Furthermore, if CCO does this successfully, the equity would likely trade substantially higher. After all, its risk profile would improve, and this would deserve a higher share price. Thus, at this point, CCO would also be able to make an additional equity issuance, but at a higher share price. I believe this second equity issuance would enable the company to pay down its debt even further. Moreover, if CCO's equity traded at a much higher price, the dilutive effect of further issuances would be substantially mitigated. Nevertheless, it is essential to have in mind that management currently has no interest in issuing more equity. However, as you can see, CCO can benefit significantly from deleveraging its balance sheet, and that would directly translate into a higher FCF.

Valuation

As it stands, there's no denying that CCO’s assets appear undervalued given the current interest rate environment. In this article, I valued CCO based on analysts’ revenue forecasts. Based on those figures, I've used a statistical model to predict the company's future EBITDA. With this, I then solved for CCO’s equity value.

As you can see, my model suggests that CCO should trade at roughly $4.43 per share. This would represent a 48% potential upside from the current levels. It’s also worth noting that I assumed the current EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 18, which is somewhat high but in line with the current interest rate environment. For context, this would imply an EBITDA/EV yield of 5.53%, which is decent when compared to the 10-year treasury yield of 1.78%. Put differently, CCO does appear cheap, but that is mostly because the current interest rate environment is very accommodative.

Conclusion

In my view, CCO seems to have some potential upside catalysts lined up. For example, it is successfully healing its balance sheet, M&A opportunities are arising, and the shares look like there are technically due for a bounce. Furthermore, the company's valuation appears like it has room for expansion given the current accommodative interest rate environment.

Therefore, I believe that investors could consider CCO as a speculative play in the sector. Nevertheless, I don't feel comfortable owning a company that has this much debt this late in the economic cycle. After all, we recently saw that the repo market instantly spiked to approximately 10% in one session, and even required the intervention of the Fed. Given the fact that CCO's interest payments are tied to LIBOR, it would spell disaster for CCO if something similar happened to this benchmark. Thus, I prefer not to touch the shares for now, even though in the short term there are probably some potential gains to be made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.