Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Another Rate Cut, But For What

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose a stronger-than-expected 0.6% in August, which was the strongest monthly number in a year. The manufacturing component rebounded 0.5%, despite a 3.7% decline in auto production. This is the first sign in many months that the manufacturing sector may be stabilizing.

Mining output reversed a 1.5% decline in July to increase 1.4% in August, and utility output increased 0.6%. Overall, industrial production is now up just 0.4% year over year, while capacity utilization is at 77.9%.

Housing Starts

The increase we saw in permits last month translated into a big surge in housing starts for August, which were up 12.3% to 1.364 million. Permits also rose 7.7% to 1.419 million. Single-family home starts are now up 3.4% year-over-year and permits are up 4.5%. What is most important here is that the number of homes under construction is running 6% higher in the third quarter than the second quarter, which means that residential construction is now contributing to the rate of economic growth again.

The steep decline in mortgage rates is clearly the leading factor behind the improvement in the housing sector. The question now is will rates remain at these low levels, and will a modest increase halt this improvement in its tracks.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales rose 1.3% in August to 5.49 million, which is a 2.6% increase year over year. This is more good news for the housing sector fueled by lower mortgage rates. The median price is up 4.7% to $278,200, but supply is down to just 4.1 months. This pace is likely sustainable so long as mortgage rates don’t rise significantly above 4%.

Conclusion

The Fed evidently has a new mandate. Now that it has achieved full employment and stable prices in the US, as defined by an inflation rate of 2%, it is taking responsibility for global growth. There is no other reason why it would continue to cut short-term interest rates, as it did last week, unless it is trying to appease the President’s repeated demands for an interest rate of zero. Yet, Chairman Powell acknowledged that the Fed policy has very little influence over the self-inflicted wounds of the trade war, and that it is up to fiscal policy to activate the monetary stimulus already in the system. Unfortunately, the trillion-dollar deficits we now face for as long as the eye can see make it very difficult to implement any form of fiscal stimulus.

I think the Fed is wasting valuable ammunition that it will need in the future to combat the next economic downturn, but I also think it is disregarding two other important issues. I keep seeing signs of price increases that tell me we will be well above the inflation target of 2% in the coming year. Last week, FedEx (FDX) announced a sharp increase in shipping rates, which is another factor that will continue to put upward pressure on the core Consumer Price Index. This rate is now running at a 10-year high of 2.4%. Inflation that leads to higher long-term interest rates will end this debt-induced expansion.

Additionally, lower short-term interest rates further misprice risk, which Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren pointed out in comments he made Friday about the risk he sees in commercial real estate. He fears that “low rates potentially lead to a reach for yield,” by building owners. Let me add that it is not just building owners that are reaching for yield. Investors in every corner of fixed-income and equity markets are reaching for yield, as pundits continue to use the more favorable rates offered by stocks as the foundation for a continuation of the bull market. The problem is that they are comparing apples to oranges, as stocks and bonds do not carry the same levels of risk. It reminds me of when the same pundits asserted that home prices could not go down in the mid-2000s.

