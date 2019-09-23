Ping Identity: Some Thoughts Following The IPO

Recent results are encouraging in terms of growth and margin expansion, although further progress is required to justify this valuation.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has gone public in an IPO which has been well-received by the market. I understand why investors like the name, as it operates in a real growth market and is posting profits. The problem is that growth is not very impressive given the positioning of the firm and that profits are coming down, making me very cautious here.

Digital Security

Ping Digital aims to secure the digital world through intelligent identity. The company claims that it can secure access to any service, application, or API from any device. With the Intelligent Identity Platform, it aims to protect customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning. In fact, these mechanisms allow real-time authentication and security decisions, resulting in the best possible security, while the user experience is not compromised.

With companies undergoing digital transformation on a huge scale, often transforming business models along the way, while increasing customer engagement, the demand for security is very high. This is certainly as people in these organisations use multiple devices to access multiple platforms. All of this is a difficult environment to work in, certainly as cyber threats are on the rise, while privacy laws and regulations result in a challenged field to operate within.

Private equity firm Vista bought the firm in the summer of 2016 for just $600 million. This shows that this savvy and technology-focused VC has seen solid returns on its investment.

Valuation Thoughts

Ping Identity and its bankers initially aimed to sell 12.5 million shares to the public at $14-16 per share, and the final pricing was set at the middle of the range. In the first days of trading, shares have seen a healthy bounce to $19 per share. With 77.6 million shares outstanding, this values equity of the company at $1.47 billion.

Gross proceeds of $188 million are needed to reinforce the balance sheet, which shows a $160 million net debt load ahead of the IPO. Including IPO-related costs, this suggests a minimal net cash position following the offering, implying that operating assets are valued around $1.46 billion.

The company generated $172.5 million in sales in 2017, on which the company reported healthy operating earnings of $24.3 million. Sales were up 17% last year to $201.6 million, yet operating profits fell to $15.9 million following an increase in costs across the board.

Sales growth has slowed down to 13% in the first half of this year, with revenues amounting to $112.9 million. Operating earnings saw continued pressure, down roughly three quarters to merely $3.7 million. At this rate, Ping is generating about $230 million in sales, for a 6.4 times sales multiple. The problem, in my eyes, is that growth is far from spectacular, yet that margins are taking a real beating as well.

With operating earnings running at just a few million, it is needless to say that the company is not generating any substantial earnings to justify the valuation, i.e., if we look at the performance for the first half of the year.

One has to acknowledge that the company has seen a soft first quarter in 2019, while the second quarter was much stronger. Second-quarter sales were up 26% to $62.5 million, for a $250 million run rate. Second-quarter operating profits totalled $5.5 million, for a run rate of $22 million. Assuming a 20% tax rate, net earnings come in just shy of $0.25 per share, resulting in sky-high multiples with shares trading at nearly $20 apiece.

Final Thoughts

Ping Identity looks like a promising business, yet I am not considering to buy the shares here following the IPO. The company has seen growth and margins come down in recent periods, although the second quarter was particularly strong again with growth accelerating and margins expanding. The question is if this trend can be prolonged into the third quarter.

The problem is that even if I annualise the second-quarter results, shares trade at nearly 100 times earnings, far too steep for me to consider the shares. What is problematic is that operating margins are quite low for a tech name, as the sales multiples are actually not that outrageous compared to some other tech IPOs in recent times, although the growth rate of Ping is also not that impressive compared to some of these peers.

Other than the high valuation, risks relate to rapid technological changes which induce new and competitive offerings, including offerings from competitors like IBM Corp. (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL), among others. The other risk, in my eyes, is that of the timely and wise exit of Vista, which already aimed to bring the company public in 2018, very soon after it had taken it private in 2016. Right now, the investor has more than doubled its money on the company, yet, unlike traditional private equity companies, Vista has not leveraged up the business at all, which speaks for Vista.

At these levels I am not actively considering Ping, although this could change if the company can maintain its growth momentum and margin expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.