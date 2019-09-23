Potbelly Is Still Too Expensive At $4

Image source

I’ve been very critical of sandwich shop chain Potbelly (PBPB) in the past. The company’s stores are unique and interesting, the food is good, and the prices are reasonable. However, the concept simply hasn’t worked over the years in terms of turning the brand into earnings, and I’ve thus complained about the valuation exceeding reasonable thresholds. The enormous selloff the stock has seen thus far in 2019 is a start, but given the fact that there is literally no visibility into when or if the company may turn a profit, I have to keep to my sell recommendation.

Strategic initiatives aren’t working

Potbelly knows that it has issues. These issues have been around for the entire time it has been a public company, and has done things like hire new executives and new board members to try and reinvigorate the brand. There has been plenty of effort, but results have been weak, which makes me think the outlook is pretty bleak at this point. Indeed, this transition began in 2018 and given that we are roughly three-quarters of the way through 2019, that is ample time for turnaround efforts to bear fruit. Unfortunately for Potbelly, that simply hasn’t been the case.

Source: Investor presentation

The above represents the comprehensive strategy the company has implemented in the past eighteen months or so in order to drive better comparable sales and traffic. To its credit, Potbelly has significantly simplified the menu, including reducing the number of options and price points to make comparisons easier for customers. It has worked to boost off-premise sales, which is a hot topic in the restaurant industry given the meteoric rise in delivery options like DoorDash. Potbelly improved its Perks program to try and drive retention, and it has worked to revamp its store layout and other branding initiatives.

Source: Investor presentation

This is supposed to represent the store of the future, but it looks just like the sole Potbelly in my town that is a few years old. I don’t really see any difference in terms of branding or flow; had I not known this was some sort of rendering, I would have thought it was an existing store. I shudder to think how much time was spent conceiving this “new” store design, only to have the final product look almost exactly like the existing one.

These initiatives all sound like reasonable things for a struggling restaurant chain to do, but in short, it just hasn’t worked. Results from the first half of the year have shown that Potbelly is still struggling, despite its lengthy turnaround program.

Q2 results showed total revenue down 4.3% as company-owned stores posted comparable sales of -4%. Potbelly’s model is somewhat unique in quick service restaurants in that the vast majority of the portfolio is company-owned. The hot trend in QSR is to franchise everything to go capex-light and improve margins, and Potbelly is certainly working to expand its franchisee footprint, saying it will double its currently modest franchised store count in the next few years. However, for now, it is heavily dependent upon its owned stores, and they continue to perform very poorly.

The thing is that management reckons the menu optimization project boosted average check by 2% in Q2, and still the company is struggling with revenue. This is hurting margins as well as Potbelly continues to produce EBITDA that is just over breakeven. When other operating costs are factored in, the company has little hope of breaking even and continues to post losses.

Given this, it is little wonder that Potbelly is closing stores. Franchisees continue to close stores because the model isn’t working, which is perhaps the clearest picture one could get on Potbelly’s results. In addition, it is closing company stores because they are underperforming. Potbelly reckons it will end this year with slightly fewer total system stores than it began with, which happened in 2018 as well. This is not the hallmark of a healthy company, and I think there is ample evidence that not only is the turnaround not working, but that it won’t work in the years to come.

A $4 stock that is still expensive

Potbelly's shares trade for just $4.54 as of this writing, which is about 85% less than it traded for when it came public in 2013. The story that investors bought then of a burgeoning, differentiated chain simply hasn’t panned out, and shareholders have suffered mightily for years as a result.

Potbelly doesn’t produce earnings, so it is difficult to value the stock. However, all the evidence I need to know that Potbelly remains a sell is that it will lose money yet again this year, and is expected to come in just over breakeven next year. I personally don’t think Potbelly will indeed break even next year, so even the estimate of nine cents of earnings looks overly optimistic to me.

I think we’ll see another year of net store closures, another year of weak comparable sales, and another year of losses in 2020. To put it simply, there is absolutely no evidence that the turnaround plan that has been put into place is producing any sort of meaningful results, so it seems imprudent to expect that it suddenly will next year. If Potbelly manages to turn operating results around, there will be plenty of time to buy the stock later. There is no reason to take the risk of buying a company with no earnings and no real prospects of meaningful earnings in the foreseeable future. Potbelly remains a sell, even at $4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.