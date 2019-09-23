ZIV: Get Short Volatility

Despite the volatility in the S&P 500 this year, shares of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV) have seen price appreciation in the range of 26%. It is my belief that based on ZIV’s inverse and medium-term exposure to VIX futures, this price appreciation will continue throughout the rest of the year and that the pullback on Friday represents a great buying opportunity into the instrument.

Understanding ZIV

Let’s start with a discussion about what exactly ZIV is. There’s a small family of traded volatility ETPs, and while each methodology has a unique set of exposures and risk, the general concept is largely the same. For the most part, volatility ETPs track one of the S&P Global volatility indices built on CBEO’s VIX futures, and ZIV is no exception to the rule. What sets ZIV aside from the pack, however, is that its methodology of shifting exposure to back months greatly diminishes the volatility panics and impacts and allows a greater share of earnings to come from the roll. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s dig into exactly what ZIV is and how it functions.

ZIV is an ETN which tracks the inverse of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. This index provided by S&P Global gives exposure to the fourth through seventh month of VIX futures and rolls the exposure in these contracts as time progresses. On a long-term basis, you can see the performance of this index below. Keep in mind that ZIV shorts this index.

On an annualized basis, this index has fallen by 24% per year for the last decade. ZIV shorts this relationship, which means that in a perfect world, if ZIV existed for the last decade, it would have performed strongly. With the year-to-date return of ZIV sitting in the territory of 26%, this year has been a bit stronger than average thus far, but going forward, I see this relationship continuing.

The reason why the index which ZIV shorts constantly drops is due to roll yield. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in any month beyond the front month of a forward curve. There’s a general tendency of financial markets for the contracts in the back months of a futures curve to trade towards the value of the front month as time progresses. This process results in roll yield, since the positions held in back months will either gain or lose value in relationship to the front as prices roll up or down in value to approach the prompt price.

When a market is contango (front of the curve cheaper than the back of the curve), roll yield will be negative for long traders, since the higher-priced contracts will fall in value in relation to the front-month contract. VIX futures are almost always in contango, due to the fact that the market generally expects volatility to be higher in the future than in the present (except during times of panic), which results in an almost constant negative roll yield for long traders in VIX futures. The creators of ZIV understand this relationship, which is why the index shorts the contango roll, which provides strong long-term returns to its holders.

The other key appeal of ZIV has to do with the fact that the exposure doesn’t sit in the front two contracts, but rather sits in the back of the curve. Another general tendency of futures markets is the general principal that volatility is higher in the front of the curve rather than the back of the curve. This largely has to do with the fact that when there are panics in the market, volatility surges in the immediate future. In other words, fears of a recession stoke an increase in volatility in futures over the next month, but rarely fully reflect through the entire volatility forward curve.

Because of ZIV has exposure in the back months, the impact from surges in volatility is greatly diminished, which allows roll to explain most of its long-term returns.

At present, the VIX futures market is currently in contango, which means that shares of ZIV are in all likelihood going to continue rising at historic rates, which offers attractive upside going forward.

Market Statistics

Beyond the baseline drift of shorting a contango roll, a key catalyst is developing in the VIX itself due to underlying action in the S&P 500. To set the stage, we first need to take a brief look at the inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX. Put simply, when the S&P 500 rallies, the VIX falls.

Over the last two weeks, the S&P 500 has made several new monthly highs. These monthly highs are significant in the fact that there is a quantified predictive relationship between the S&P 500 hitting new monthly highs versus historic movements in annualized volatility, as seen in the chart below.

What the above chart says is that the basic baseline return for volatility is to go nowhere: over lengthy periods of time, volatility largely remains the same. However, there are two situations in which volatility tends to increase or decrease, and these have to do with the trend in the market. When the market hits new highs, volatility tends to fall over the next month following the new highs. Conversely, when the market hits new lows, volatility tends to rally over the next month following the lows. This analysis uses the last 27 years of data, and is robust across the data set.

With the market hitting new highs (and poised to hit fresh new highs), we will in all likelihood see the outright level of the VIX drop, which will bring down the entire VIX futures curve in tandem. As this relationship plays out and continues to play out, ZIV will fall because it is short VIX futures across the curve. Due to a strong roll yield and the strong likelihood of a falling VIX over the next month, now is a great time to buy ZIV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.