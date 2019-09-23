Natural Gas Bears Take Over As Late Season Demand Not Impressive Heading Towards The November Contract

Temperatures across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. expected to run well above normal, but given the time of year, demand will not be strong enough to trigger a rally.

Investment Thesis

Selling pressure outweighs buying opportunity amid a bearish inventory report and a warm outlook that's seen as bearish heading into the November contract.

Natural gas prices on Friday finished negative for a fourth consecutive trading session and following Thursday's 3.75% plunge in prices amid a bearish inventory report and lackluster cooling demand in late September through early October despite well-above-normal temperatures during that span.

On Friday, the front-month October natural gas futures contract settled lower down 0.16%, or 0.4 cents ($0.004), to $2.534, the November contract lower 1.4 cents ($0.014) to $2.555, and the December contract down 2.1 cents ($0.021) to $2.705. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month October contract over the past month.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.72% to $21.91.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower on Friday 2.25% and 1.52% at $19.55 and $15.58, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 2.47% and 1.45% at $103.60 and $24.55, respectively.

EIA weekly inventory report bearish as natural gas injection tops analyst consensus estimates

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 84 BCF for the week ending September 13. This fell on the higher end of the trading range of 71-86 BCF, and was higher than consensus estimates of 78 BCF. The build of 84 BCF for the week ending September 13 is compared to the 84 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 82 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 3,103 BCF vs. 2,710 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,178 BCF. That's 393 BCF higher than last year but 75 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of September 9-13.

Natural gas production flat, demand decreases week over week in latest EIA supply/demand report

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week total production was flat, just slightly down 0.3 BCF/d, from 96.5 BCF/d to 96.2 BCF/d, for the week ending September 18. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 5.5 BCF/d (96.2 BCF/d vs. 90.7 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand decreased 1.8 BCF/d, from 85.0 BCF/d to 83.2 BCF/d, for the week ending September 18, with the year/year up 3.7 BCF/d (83.2 BCF/d vs. 79.5 BCF/d). Despite total demand decreasing week/week, LNG exports increased from 5.8 BCF/d to 6.5 BCF/d. However, that was offset by a decrease in U.S. consumption, thanks to cooler temperatures (less cooling demand) taking hold over much of the country last week. Overall, the report was in favor of supply with the week/week being flat compared to demand, which saw a decrease week/week. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending September 18.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending September 18.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

U.S. rigs continue to decline; latest report shows a decrease of 18 total U.S. rigs

Baker Hughes, in its latest weekly report, indicated a fifth consecutive week of drops in total active U.S. rig counts. The report showed that total active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell another 18 to 868. This includes a drop of 14 to 719 in oil rigs and a drop of 5 to 148 in gas rigs.

Stable weather pattern to take hold over the nation over the next couple of weeks with a cool western U.S. vs. a warm to hot central, southern, and eastern U.S.

A cool western U.S. vs. a warm to hot central, southern, and eastern U.S. with elevated cooling degree days (CDDs) will be the theme over at least the next two weeks or into early October. The large-scale upper-level flow pattern remains amplified, but will briefly transition to a flatter, more zonal (east-west) pattern early to mid next week. By late next week, forecast models signal the re-establishment of an amplified western U.S. upper trough vs. an eastern U.S. upper ridge regime (with core heat dome centered over the Southeast U.S.) that will likely extend beyond the two-week period. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 22-27) temperature pattern.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 28-October 3) temperature pattern.

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 14-15 day (October 5-6) temperature pattern.

The southeastern U.S. will consistently see temperatures run well above average with coverage of 10F plus and greater anomalies expanding northward late next week, and the aforementioned upper ridge strengthens and expands over the region. There will be the potential for some record highs to be met or broken during this time frame. In what's already a very warm September, the additional warmth to come will likely make this September the hottest on record.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the fact that the warmth will be well above normal levels across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks or through early October, the cooling demand will not be strong enough to warrant a rally, due to the time of year that we're moving into (late September into October). This, coupled with the fact that the market is seen as oversupplied, the outlook for October is to average warmer than normal nationally, and injection over the next several weeks will hold strong, means that downside risk will outweigh upside potential as bears regain control of the market.

Expect a price range between $2.30 and $2.60 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $23.00.

Natural gas inventories currently are sitting at a 2% deficit. Given the warm weather outlook through October, the storage gap will continue to narrow in the weeks ahead and is looking to be well on its way to becoming a surplus by the time or before withdrawal season kicks in.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

