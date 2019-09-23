Exxon Mobil's Stock Would Benefit From Larger Buybacks

This article shows how that model works. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide have access to the spreadsheet.

Exxon's stock has not risen much in 10 years. On Sept. 18, 2009, the stock closed at $69.99. That means it has risen 3% over 10 years.

Exxon Mobil's Stock Price Performance Has Been Paltry

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has had virtually no growth in its stock price in 10 years. On Sept. 18, 2009, the stock closed at $69.99. That means it has risen a total of 3% in 10 years. The company has been profitable but decided to spend money on dividends rather than buybacks. This article proposes that more of the money should have been spent on buybacks. As a result, the dividend would now be 71% higher and the stock price would be as well. I will describe how this model works and show the results. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide can view and download the spreadsheet.

Shares Outstanding Have Not Declined Much

As of June 30, there were 4,231 million shares outstanding. Five years ago, at the end of June 2014, there were 4,265 million shares out. That is a drop of less than 1%. In fact, at the end of 2014, the shares outstanding were higher. You can see the slowdown in XOM's buyback activity over the last 10 years below, which shows the year-end shares outstanding:

Source: Hake compilation using Seeking Alpha data

The table below shows that over the last 20 years XOM used to have a higher buyback program which reduced its shares. But in the last 6 years, it has significantly slowed down its repurchases.

Source: Hake compilation using Seeking Alpha data

This shows that shares have declined by 15% since the end of 2008. However, the median drop per year has only been 0.6% per year over the last 10 years. In fact, the median for the last five years is only -0.1%.

Exxon's Dividend and Payout Ratio Trends

Instead of spending money on buybacks, Exxon has increased its payout ratio in the past six years. I suspect one of the major reasons is because XOM's five-year and ten-year average annual EPS growth rates have declined. You can see both of these trends in the tables below.

Source: Hake compilation from Seeking Alpha data

The 10-year median annual EPS growth rate has fallen from 17.7% to 4.2%. The 10-year rolling median annual payout ratio has risen from 17.7% to 51%. In other words, while XOM's earnings growth rates fell it decided to spend more money from the net income on dividends rather than buybacks.

Exxon Should Reverse This Trend - Spend More on Buybacks

I decided to see what would have happened if Exxon had done the opposite - put more money in buybacks. Where would the dividend per share be in 10 years? That has direct implications for where the stock price would be.

My model assumes the following:

Freeze the dividend payout ratio during 2009 and the following years at the 2008 rate of 17.8% per year for the next 10 years.

Spend the rest of net income (not earnings per share) on share repurchases.

Use the average annual stock price per year to determine the number of shares bought back each year.

Deduct the number of shares bought back from the new previous shares outstanding.

At the end of 10 years, use the existing higher payout ratio to determine the dividend per share that would be paid out.

Note, this model does not adjust the net income earned by Exxon during that period. It only adjusts the EPS, the DPS and the shares outstanding.

Here are the results:

Assumptions table:

Source: Hake estimates using historical XOM Net Income data

Source: Hake model

New Shares Outstanding. This shows that by 2019 the cumulative number of shares would be reduced by 2,153 million shares. There would be 56.7% fewer shares than the number at the end of 2008.

Revised EPS. Exxon's EPS would be $7.86 rather than the estimated $3.07 EPS rate estimated for 2019. That is a gain of over 150%:

Source: Hake model

The revised EPS for 2019 is calculated as follows: Net income of $17,720 estimated for 2019 is divided by the new average shares outstanding of 2,253 million. The same is true for 2018. Actual net income of $20,840 million divided by year-end average shares outstanding of 2,460 million.

Revised DPS. By the end of 2019, XOM will have $7.86 in EPS. If it were to pay out the same payout ratio going forward as it presently had in 2018 (66.2%), the new dividend per share would be $5.21. This is 50% higher than the existing DPS of $3.48:

Source: Hake model

Note that I did not use the actual 2019 payout ratio for 2019. That would have meant using a 113% payout ratio since EPS for 2019 is expected to be $3.07 and the present DPS rate is $3.48. So even using this lower payout ratio, the 66.2% payout ratio would result in a revised DPS of $5.21.

What made the dividend per share rise so much? The answer is simple. By spending more money from net income on buybacks by lowering the payout ratio, XOM is able to significantly lower the shares outstanding. This pushes up the EPS rate - see above. The EPS is 73% higher by the end of 2018 and 156% higher by the end of 2019. So for a short period of time shareholders would take lower dividends to be rewarded over time with higher DPS.

In reality, what would likely happen is XOM would either sell some assets or increase debt. The extra funds would be used to increase the share repurchases. This would allow XOM to keep its present dividend at the same level. That would be the cleanest way to do this.

Companies that have large share buybacks tend to have faster-growing dividends per share compared to the rate at which the dividend payments grow. I recently wrote an article in Seeking Alpha on NetApp (NTAP) where I illustrated this trend.

Revised Valuation

After 10 years with higher buybacks (mainly through asset sales and/or extra debt), XOM would have had a dividend per share of $5.21 by now. This is 50% higher than today. At today's dividend yield of 4.83%, XOM stock would be worth $107.82, i.e. 50% above today's price.

Keep in mind that this model assumes asset sales and/or debt in order to increase the buybacks on a practical basis. This is so that the existing dividend per share rate would not be cut going forward. As a result, there would be some loss of earnings power and higher risk than this theoretical model. So, in reality, there would likely be a 20% or higher discount to this value price. But in return, shareholders would be receiving much higher dividends per share.

Summary and Conclusion

Exxon has gone through a difficult period where the XOM stock price has not improved. Clearly, the company needs to do something. My model suggests that there is ample room for the company to conduct buybacks at a higher rate. This would increase EPS and as a result, dividends per share. On a practical basis, in order to not lower the existing DPS, XOM would likely have to sell assets and/or increase debt. My model shows that XOM stock is worth between 30% and 50% higher if the company increased its buyback activity.

Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide can download the spreadsheet model and play with the assumptions that I made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.