Swedish Match: Not On Sale, But Bears Watching

The company is a 100+-year-old company with roots in the match industry, and one of Sweden's only real significant tobacco companies on the market.

Taking a look at Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) (OTCPK:SWMAY) is something I've been meaning to do and present for some time. The company is a small holding, but one I've been meaning to significantly increase when the opportunity presents itself. That opportunity isn't today, unfortunately - not in my view.

The company is often overvalued but has its periods of volatility (usually related to slumping sales or volatility or some other temporary measure), but over the long term remains a convincing buy for the conservative dividend investor at the right price.

Let me show you why despite the moderate yield compared to other tobacco companies, Swedish Match may be your next Tobacco stock investment if the price comes back down.

From Matches to Lighters to Tobacco and back

(Source: FY 18 Report)

Swedish Match AB was originally founded from Svenska Tändsticks AB (STAB) combined with the state-owned Svenska Tobaksmonopolet.

STAB was a company founded in 1917 which through investments and growth came to own a 60% market share of the world's production of matches, with ownership of match production in 33 countries. The market share dropped in the '30s and '40s and up until 1980, when the name Swedish Match was adopted, the company tried (and mostly failed) with various business ideas in the '50s and '60s to replace the declining match market.

The Svenska Tobaksmonopolet was the official Swedish state-owned operation involving every single tobacco factory and operation within the Swedish borders, since 1915. The purpose was to finance the Swedish military (yes, Sweden did have a sizeable military at one point) as well as the pension funds in the nation. This tobacco monopoly would persist until the 1960s when import and production became legal for other companies, and the resulting company Svenska Tobaks AB moved to a state-owned investment company which later became owned by Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF). Later, the state investment company Procordia, would buy Swedish Match.

The result was to combine Swedish Match and the portion of Procordia which had been Svenska Tobaks AB into the new company Swedish Match, a tobacco and lighter/match company, which in 1996 was introduced to the stock market.

The company stopped manufacturing cigarettes in 1999, to focus entirely on smokeless tobacco, cigars, matches, and lighters. The cigar production has since that time, in 2010, been moved to a new company called the Scandinavian Tobacco Group, with Swedish Match for some time being a near-majority owner at 49%. This was divested however.

So - enough of the history lesson.

Today, Swedish Match manufactures, markets and sells:

(Source: FY 18 Report)

The products are manufactured, marketed and sold through the company's three business segments (and Corporate Functions), which are structured as follows according to geography and production.

Europe Division

US Division

Lights Division

(Corporate Functions)

(Source: FY 18 Report)

As we can see, the company's primary source of revenue is the sale of snuff and tobacco. The traditional manufacture of various types of lights/matches has come to be nearly a footnote in the company's operating profits - and not a particularly positive one at that.

The company's overarching strategy is to develop and research snuff and other smokeless tobacco products which are considered within acceptable safety parameters to a degree where cigarettes are eliminated. The company attempts to capitalize on trends which have been ongoing for years at this point, where first-world nations such as Norway, Sweden and the US experience growth in smokeless tobacco products but a decline in cigarettes and similar products.

(Source: FY 18 Report)

Swedish Match has a market-dominating position in its home markets of Sweden and Norway, with sales steadily growing for years. In both of these nations, Swedish Match has market shares of over 50%, with Sweden coming in at over 60%. Main competitors for smokeless tobacco products are Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), BAT, and Japan Tobacco International, none of which come close to Swedish Match's market dominance.

(Source: FY 18 Report)

The markets outside of Scandinavia and in the US prove to be more of a challenge for the company. Swedish Match only has a 10% market share outside of the Nordics, with BAT (Reynolds American) holding the lion's share of about 80% here. Sales have exploded outside of Scandinavia however, almost doubling in volume in a single year (2017-2018).

(Source: FY 18 Report)

The American market is of similar concentration. Swedish Match only has 8% of the market here, with most of the sold snuff being loose and volume actually dropping somewhat in the last year (albeit only slightly), likely due to the increase in vaping.

When looking at the company's cigar market (in the US, where the company sells them), things look brighter, with a 23% market share for the company. Similar trends are seen in chewing tobacco (in the US and Europe), with a 40% market share for the company - although similar volume decline trends are seen in this market. The main target markets for chewing tobacco are Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic.

My argument with regards to the company structure and operations is that Swedish Match has already made the journey beyond what many believe to be something that will be left behind eventually - cigarettes. This company no longer operates in this segment.

While smokeless tobacco and snuff cannot be said to be completely harmless to the user, it is nonetheless considered a lighter form of tobacco, more readily accepted and as available than cigarettes. The fact that the company is already organized to produce only this is a competitive advantage to peers who still need to reorganize at least parts of their organization.

It is doubtful that we will see Swedish Match enter the Cannabis/THC market to any degree. The reason for this is the laws regulating company operations in Sweden (and Europe), where Cannabis is considered a drug on the level of Opiates/Benzo and by social services/departments is treated in a similar fashion (though of course, not identical). There's no widespread use, or support for medical Cannabis, nor is there any indication that the use of THC will at any point become legalized here in the future.

This means that focus for Swedish Match needs to be on other tobacco-related products.

This brings the current operations and quick company structure to a close.

Risks & The Future for Swedish Match

I want to address, for a moment at least, the future of the company in a world with increasing anti-tobacco regulations and how Swedish Match has, and means to address this going forward.

The company's vision is a world without cigarettes. The company addresses this through its nicotine pouches, smokeless tobacco, and other alternatives. These nicotine pouches are a relatively new category for the company, but they're a natural product to leverage from the snuff/moist snuff platform. Through the company expertise in these areas, Swedish Match will be able to build on its already-existing position in the snuff market and target the faster-growing segments.

(Source: NordiClip)

The company already has representation in this market, through its ZYN brand, which is a tobacco-free nicotine pouch marketed in Europe and entering the US, with an ever-growing market.

In short, the company's overall plan for addressing forward nicotine consumption involves the use of tobacco-free/smokeless alternative products, many of which are already on the market. Because of the identical nature (physically and use-related) of the product, users of snuff can switch to these new products without needing to change their habits.

(Source: FY 18 Report)

Not much is said of the company's remaining cigar segment. While not cigarettes, it does represent a remaining smoking product. In the company's earnings calls, little is planned regarding the divestment of the cigar business. On the contrary, the cigar business, located primarily in the USA (these aren't sold in Sweden), the company holds a very good position with regards to cigar products. The segment grew during FY18.

All of the company's product lines are subject to a number of different regulatory approvals and oversights. The company believes that these regulations will become more centralized and global in nature, and reports that harm reduction with regards to tobacco and nicotine, is gaining ground. The company's smokeless products and tobacco-free nicotine delivery systems are gaining traction.

Examples mentioned are the US and UK, a few countries in Europe, New Zealand, who have affirmed their ambition to encourage consumers to migrate from cigarettes to safer products. The company believes these approaches to be highly beneficial to the sales and market share of snuff, moist snuff and products like ZYN and other nicotine pouches.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The fight in parts of the EU is ongoing, where Swedish Match recently lost a court case due to the continued Snus ban in the EU. There's also been a demand for general packaging in Norway which the company has challenged.

A bit of quick background for the EU portion.

Tobacco products designated for oral use, excepting smoke- or chewing tobacco, have been banned in the EU since 1992. Because Snus (Snuff) is neither smoked nor chewed, it's technically banned in the EU. Sweden was granted an exemption from this law upon entry in 1995 however, given the prevalence of the product in Sweden. These bans have been the subject of court cases since that time.

The legislation is constantly being challenged across the continent. Switzerland, for instance, has only recently on the 11th of June 2019, ruled the Snus ban to be completely unconstitutional. The ban has been revoked, with Snus now considered a stimulant not posing any significant health risk when consumed as intended. The company's products can now be marketed and sold in Switzerland as well.

The bottom line is this, however.

Swedish Match as a company and their products are subject to many different regulations. These regulations present risks for investors and need to be considered prior to an investment in the company. As things stand today, the regulations regarding Snus outside of Sweden and Norway are very complicated in Europe, and we can expect years of court battles before more clarity is achieved.

This means that the company's current markets for its product, are likely to remain as they are for the foreseeable future - for snuff/moist snuff is very unlikely to be outlawed in either Sweden or Norway, and the company's other markets can be considered stable.

Financials & Recent Results

2Q19 was somewhat of a delight on the company's part. Let me show you why.

Reported sales increase of 12% to 3.719B SEK (3.336).

Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 13% to 1.458B SEK during 2Q19.

EPS growth of 20% to 6.39 SEK (5.31) for the second quarter of 2019.

In addition to this growth, related to both favorable volume and price mix and volume, ZYN is now reported available in more than 50,000 stores across the United States. It is particularly the volume from ZYN and snuff that's driving the improvement in sales and operating profit for Swedish Match for the quarter.

At the same time, the company reported continued resilience and stability with a Q-on-Q growth in the core market, Sweden. Worse were the results for cigars, which saw a continuation of the volume decline of 1Q19 with an even sharper decline in certain segments. The company points to difficult comps and general categorical softness - it's just not as desirable anymore.

Lights product segment has been weak for years, with soft, barely-acceptable or declining numbers. The trade destocking in Brazil resulted in unfavorable sales and price mix, impacting matches and lighters. The company is experiencing structural issues in Brazil, and is addressing the product cost structure. A restructuring charge of 12 MSEK ($1.2M) was taken in the segment.

With the victory in Switzerland, an entire country has now opened up to the company's products. Combined with otherwise-profitable segments, excepting the Lights segment, the company is looking to be in pretty good shape in most financial key metrics. Let's take a closer look.

Over the past few years, especially 2016-2017, the company's results and revenues were affected by some one-offs and other items which somewhat distorted company results - this was, among other things, the divestment of STG from the main company operations. Because of this, historical P/E and profit comparisons will come in somewhat volatile - during 2010-2017 (and arguably still today), this has been a company in the midst of a transformation. As such, a historical comparison is distorted.

(Source: Börsdata)

Looking at historical trends, the revenue has jumped quite a bit during these years (green). Similar things can be seen in operating profit (red). The good thing that can be said which has occurred since 2010 looking from a historical perspective, is a distinct improvement in operating margins, which have expanded by nearly 7% since that time.

Similar things can be seen in the company's dividends. These aren't indicative of the future dividends, nor the dividend growth the company would have been experiencing without the one-offs from the divestments. Let's take a look.

(Source: Börsdata)

Presented are annual company dividends in SEK. The increases to 20 SEK are not standard dividend growth, but extraordinary dividends recorded due to one-time company profits. The current "standard" level of the dividend is currently 10.5 SEK, which is a dividend growth of 40% during a period of 4 years. It's nothing record-breaking but in no way poor. In this comparison, I'm excluding all of the extraordinary dividends paid out by the company.

The company has a conservative payout ratio target of between 40-60% of company EPS - subject to adjustment for larger one-time items. Excess funds shall be returned to shareholders both through repurchases and dividends, going by the company's policy.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company has mostly outperformed the standard comparative SIX Return Index, with small exceptions during certain years.

Looking at the company's statements and 5-year summaries with all results restated according to IFRS 15, we can see a somewhat more positive and consistent trend amongst some key numbers.

(Source: FY18 Report)

My purpose here is not to establish a basis for valuation, but to showcase positive trend development on part of Swedish Match. Despite excessive divestments and one-time items, the company is inherently profitable and cash-positive, with accelerating EBITDA. Recent results included, the company I'm presenting in this article should be considered one of the stronger ones in its field.

Ownership

Unlike many Swedish companies, the Swedish government no longer has any involvement in this company, nor is there a major stakeholder of any sort. Instead, Swedish Match is a company that's institutionally owned across a multitude of various institutions and individual shareholders. The larger ones are presented below. Not even Swedish Match owns any particularly large stake of its own shares.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Valuation

Evaluating and valuing a company such as this during times such as these is, of course, an exercise in itself. Excluding larger one-time items, the company has managed to have an earnings growth of, on average, over 12% per year since 2014 (see below).

(Source: Author's own calculations of presented data, EPS/Share in SEK excluding one-offs)

A national peer comparison wouldn't do any good - there are no other tobacco companies worth mentioning in Sweden to compare to. Instead, we'll do a peer comparison, a historical valuation comparison and seeing where the company lands in terms of forward expectations to see what we might want to pay for shares of Swedish Match.

I consider the average valuation for a company providing this sort of growth to be a baseline of 15 times earnings. Swedish Match is currently trading at ~18 times earnings, indicating a slight overvaluation going by this very average metric.

(Source: Börsdata)

Share price comparisons on a 5-year basis confirm this slight overvaluation, however. Since early 2018, when the company stabilized following years of one-offs and special dividends, there's been some valuation volatility unrelated to company performance. While the company has performed well, it doesn't, in my view, justify paying over 20 times earnings for a tobacco company - but that was what you did in 2017/2018.

Peer comparisons to far greater companies (size-wise) such as Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris (PM), confirm that companies of this industry tend to trade around 10-15 times earnings, with BTI at ~14 times earnings currently being the most richly valued of the trio. The peer comparison indicates that Swedish Match's valuation is unacceptably high at this time. I don't consider the company's smokeless or geographical advantage to justify the overvaluation.

Add to this that the company's dividend, excluding one-offs, comes in at a bare 2.6% yield at this time. Only a few months back, this was over 3%, but this is still low when considering the peer comparison. Tobacco stocks are a volatile sort of consumer product which should reward investors higher given the regulatory and political risk involved. The aforementioned trio all have yields of 6.5-8%. There's a lot of yield spread here currently, even if the company during years of one-offs has yielded as much as 5-9%.

Add to this the fact that the company trades at extremely high sales metrics of 5.1 times company sales, and the picture becomes even dimmer.

Given the company's structure and products, the question that bears are asking when looking at the valuation of the company is the following.

What sort of price would you be willing to pay for a company that no longer has traditional cigarettes in its lineup and has bridged the gap with smokeless alternatives already popular on an increasingly regulated nicotine market?

There's no doubt in my mind that the price paid should be higher than we pay for the "big three", given the company's relative safety and low debt of <2.5 net debt to EBITDA.

To buy a company yielding 2.6% in tobacco at a valuation of 18 times annual earnings however, that's taking it a bit too far. My threshold, the maximum I'll be willing to pay for Swedish Match at this time is about 15 times earnings, making it a stock price of around 330-350 SEK/share.

Thesis

To be clear, I am long Swedish Match. It's an old position, purchased as part of my core Swedish portfolio many years ago. I would not, however, buy the company at this stage. The valuation is too rich for my blood, given that everything included, we're still talking about a Tobacco company. Even considering the company manages to maintain current earnings growth of ~12% per year - which is likely - that's still more than I'd like to pay for this sort of company, given the risks involved.

There's also the matter of the moral/ethical dilemma of tobacco investing. I believe every investor should have his/her own code when it comes to investments. It's impossible, I believe, to invest completely ethically in a world where producers of food and baby formula are liable to cause harm, but we can, of course, try to minimize our portfolio allocation towards sector we consider harmful.

As far as I go, I invest in what is profitable. I do have a blacklist, but tobacco companies are not included in this list. As such, I consider investing in these companies, including Swedish Match, to be fair game. It is a consideration worth making, however, and I do manage money for people who do not wish to be involved in Tobacco. I understand the sentiment.

I myself am a non-smoker - not just that, but I've never actually used tobacco directly, in any way, shape or form during my entire life. I would, however, relentlessly defend people's right to decide what to do with their bodies and what to consume/ingest/use, as long as the substance involved is legal and as long as legal, geographical age is observed.

Given all of this, however, I don't consider Swedish Match investable at this time. It has to do with the relative company valuation which, in my mind, is far too rich right now, and needs to drop down at least a full 3 valuation "points" / year (in terms of operating earnings) before we can even talk about buying more of this company.

Let's wait and see what happens during the rest of the year.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At current valuation, Swedish Match is a company I consider to be a "HOLD" in the greater scheme of things. Valuations above 15 times earnings are simply not good enough for a tobacco company, and I want a better price before purchasing more of the company and extending my small position further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO, PM, SWMAF, SWMAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.