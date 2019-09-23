While You Were Sleeping: Understanding Repo Rates And What Happened Last Week

The Fed’s response was a little slow and tepid at first, but by Friday they had set a schedule for available liquidity injections.

The most concerning part of all this is that everyone saw the storm coming, but the boat got swamped anyway.

What Is the Repo Rate?

Banks do a lot of business while you sleep. The most important overnight thing banks do is make sure they have enough cash reserves, AKA liquidity, to meet requirements for the next days’ business under the worst circumstances. If they don’t, this can happen:

So, you know, kind of important. Some banks have overnight excess reserves, so they loan them out to the banks that are a few $100 million short.

By volume, on the order of hundreds of billions every night, “repurchase” or “repossession” deals dominate these overnight reserve transactions. This isn’t just a straight overnight loan, but rather uses very safe bonds, usually US Treasuries, as collateral. In the morning, the borrower pays back the loan, with interest, and “repossesses” their bonds, thus the name. It is the preferred way of doing things since:

Using the bonds as collateral makes the whole operation a lot safer for all parties.

They are so ubiquitous, so liquid, and rates are now so low, that sovereign debt is almost like cash.

So these repo deals are a large part of the overnight plumbing of the US banking system. You know, kind of important. But last week the plumbing got clogged, and the Fed had to bust out the plunger.

My God, They’ve Lost Control

I’m not trying to be alarmist here, but the Fed controls only one rate, Fed Funds, which had kept in the 2.12%-2.14% range since the July easing. Last week saw Fed Funds spike out of range for a couple of days.

But of even greater concern is that the overnight repo rate popped to over 5%, and was flirting with 10% at times on Tuesday morning pre-market. Bloomberg has a great tick-tock of the action that day. When the Fed announced they would step in with a liquidity injection, there was a technical problem at first, which added to the jitters. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, more liquidity injections, totaling almost $200 billion, but the rates remained out of range on Thursday morning. Wednesday and Thursday injections were over-subscribed. On Friday morning, rates came back down to the new range, though I think they would like these rates a few basis points lower this week:

NY Fed. Literally, off the chart. (Dates are pre-midnight overnights)

As you can see, the problems began the week before on Thursday September 12. So what happened?

The Perfect Storm Scenario

The most common explanation is that there was a unique set of circumstances,. Corporate tax payments were due Monday September 16, sending a ton of cash from corporate bank accounts to the Treasury. At the same time, there were large new issues of Treasury debt to fund the growing deficit flooding the market with supply. The perfect storm.

But the fixed income desks at the major banks saw this coming a long time ago, back in August they began warning about it. The Fed and the banks thought that aggregate reserves of $1.2 trillion or above would be enough for the system, but that turned out to be wrong by about 20-30%. There were not enough reserves for all the bonds looking for homes, and the rates flew up out of range — high demand for cash, plus low supply of cash equals a high price (rate) for cash.

Moreover, there was a similar, but much smaller spike right at the end of last year.

NY Fed

Analysts are now estimating the Fed needs to pump as much as a quarter trillion dollars into the system by buying Treasuries in temporary open market repurchase agreements, and that it will have to continue into the foreseeable future to make sure the overnight markets function properly.

Wait A Minute, Did They Just Restart QE?

Well, yes and no, but mostly no.

Before the financial crisis, the Fed regularly intervened in the overnight markets to keep things running smoothly. The result was a balance sheet that inched up over time:

As you can see, from December 2002 through July 2007, roughly 4.5 years, the Fed added about $160 billion to their Treasury holdings through these “organic” ad hoc overnight purchases, a residual of which remained on the balance sheet. They have not done that since then, but they started again last week.

Let’s look at the more recent picture of the balance sheet runoff (QT), which began in the fall of 2017, and ended in August:

As you can see, the balance sheet is rising again since mid-August, and look for that line to jump on Wednesday after the previous week of action.

The Fed is back in the business of purchasing US Treasuries, so it is a little like QE, but the differences are important.

These are ad hoc purchases to fill holes in liquidity as they arise like they did last week. Since these are repurchase agreements, they are for overnight or 14 days. The Fed only winds up with a small residual. The scale is smaller. Let’s zoom that chart all the way out:

The QE 2 and 3 purchases were an order of magnitude larger than what we are talking about here. Powell was very careful to distinguish this from QE in his remarks:

...there's real uncertainty, and it is certainly possible that we will need to resume the organic growth of the balance sheet earlier than we thought. That's always been a possibility, and it certainly is now. Again, we'll be looking at this carefully in coming days, and taking it up at the next meeting.

“Organic” seems to be the term of art here, but what he means is “not QE”.

Why Was Everyone So Mad?

Just about the easiest prediction I’ve ever made.

The focus of the Fed presser was less on the usual stuff; there were zero questions about employment and inflation, which is odd, since that’s what the Fed does.

But the thing that made everyone mad was the hand-waving I predicted earlier that day. Powell wanted to calm everyone down, and point out that it is well within the Fed’s toolkit to take care of this. But people seemed to want a less ad hoc, more formal arrangement for these sorts of reserve imbalances in the future. Everyone knew this perfect storm was coming, but the boat tipped over anyway, and people found the Fed’s slow response less than comforting.

There has been much focus on this exchange with Steve Liesman of CNBC, from which the above quote is abbreviated. Here’s the longer part:

STEVE LIESMAN. Mr. Chairman, I wonder if you're concerned about how the Federal Reserve operated through the recent liquidity crunch in markets. We talked to many traders who said the tax date payment was known well in advance. There were several reports of people pointing to September as a potential crunch time. You closed Monday at the top end of the fed funds rate. Tuesday came along, and there wasn't an operation until 9 o’clock and no announcement until of a second operation until 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Was the Fed listening to markets well ahead of time going back a year when there were blowouts in the overnight rate at year end and the turn of the year? Are you concerned about how, for example, the New York Fed operated through this? CHAIR POWELL. You know, so I would say I doubt that anyone is closer to and has more invested in carefully following the, you know, the behavior of these markets, so, of course, we were well aware of the, you know, the tax payments and also of the settlement of the large bond purchases. And, you know, we were very much waiting for that. But, we didn't expect, the response to that was stronger than we expected, and by the way, our sense is that it surprised market participants a lot too. I mean people were writing about this and publishing stories about it weeks ago. It wasn't a surprise, but it was a stronger response than certainly than we expected. So, no, I'm not concerned about that to answer your question. I can go on a little bit about how we're looking at that. Why don't I do that? So, as I mentioned, it doesn't, we don't see this as having any implications for the broader economy or for the economic outlook nor for our ability to control rates. The strains in the money markets reflect forces that we saw coming, and they just had a bigger effect than I think most folks anticipated. Strong demand for cash to purchase treasuries and pay corporate taxes. We took appropriate actions to address those pressures, to keep the fed funds rate within the target range, and those measures were successful. If we experience another episode of pressures in money markets, we have the tools to address those pressures. We will not hesitate to use them. And since we're talking about this, let me take a step back and say this. Earlier in the year, as you will all recall, after careful study over a period of years actually, the committee announced the decision to implement monetary policy in an ample reserves regime. And we've been operating in that regime for a full decade. We think it works well to implement our rate decisions. The main hallmark of that regime is that we use adjustments in our administered rates, the IOER [Interest Rate on Excess Reserves] and ONRRP [Overnight Reverse Repurchase] rates to keep the fed fund rates in the target range. It's designed specifically so that we do not expect to be conducting frequent open market operations for that purpose. So, going forward, we're going to be very closely monitoring market developments and assessing their implications for the appropriate level of reserves, and we're going to be assessing, you know, the question of when it will be appropriate to resume the organic growth of our balance sheet. And I'm sure we'll be revisiting that question during this intervening period and certainly at our next meeting.

His point was, hey, we thought we were covered, and so did the banks, and we all got surprised. We have plenty of tools for dealing with this, and if we need more tools, we’ll just invent them. Can everybody stop whining, please?

That was not enough for a lot of people:

There should be as close to zero uncertainty as possible in overnight markets.

The tail risk is that the losses from high rates will trigger stop-loss trades, and flood the overnight market with even more Treasuries, raising the rate even higher, causing more stop-losses, etc. A vicious cycle.

The Fed Listens

Then Friday, the Fed decided to give everyone the certainty they were craving. They announced a schedule of liquidity injections for the next two weeks, with some of the cash coming in with 14-day terms, not overnight. This gets us past any end-of-quarter jitters into October.

NY Fed

This likely would have been very welcome by the stock market had there not been more bad trade news. Weird that keeps happening right after a Fed easing announcement, huh?

But this could also wind up being a backdoor to QE. If the Fed can’t send the bonds back when the 14 day terms are over without crashing the market again, they will have to hold on to them. If that keeps happening, this is a more fundamental issue that needs to be addressed.

The Upshot

This was unsettling, mostly because everyone saw the perfect storm developing, but the boat still got swamped. The Fed needed to settle everyone down, and for the next two weeks they will be.

But this also happened around New Years, and then everyone thought it was a one-off. Now it has happened again. What would likely make everyone really settle down is a permanent facility for backup cash reserves that the Fed can offer up every overnight, as a buffer. Most nights it will not get used, but when it does, there will be much less uncertainty and grief surrounding it.

A quick scheduling note: this month’s yield curve update was pre-empted by all this. We’ll see how all this shakes out on short-term rates and update next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.