Equinor: A Way To Play The Tensions In The Middle East

One of the biggest stories in the media over the past few weeks has been the escalating tensions between the United States and her Middle East allies and Iran. This has already had a significant impact on oil prices, which you have undoubtedly noticed if you have been to a gas station lately. While the geopolitical dynamics are fascinating, this is an investment site, and we are naturally most interested in how an investor can take advantage of this situation. For reasons that I will discuss in this article, one good way to play this is by being invested in an oil producer that has limited exposure to the Middle East. One good option here would be Norway's Equinor (EQNR), which may also have good investment potential even without the oil price boost from the Iranian tensions.

Iranian Tensions and Oil Prices

As noted in the introduction, the price of crude oil has been on the upswing lately. We can see this quite clearly in this chart, which shows the price history of WTI crude over the past month:

Source: Markets Insider

The reason that the media has been giving for this is the increasing tensions between the United States and Iran. This is something that has been brewing for quite a while due to the United States imposing economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, among other reasons. Over the past weekend, the situation got worse as someone conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia's oil fields (the U.S. blamed Iran, although the Houthi movement in Yemen took credit). These strikes knocked half of Saudi Arabia's production off-line, an amount which corresponds to about 5% of total global production. It should be fairly easy to see how this would cause the price of oil to jump higher. However, the impact that this situation would have on global oil supply and production could get much more severe, should the tensions continue to escalate. This is due to Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a ninety-mile long sea passage connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It is bordered by Iran on the north and the UAE and an exclave of Oman on the south.

Source: Wikipedia

The Strait is not particularly large, as it is only about ninety miles long and 21-52 miles wide. Despite this tiny size, it is vitally important to the energy trade, as 25% of the world's oil and about a third of its liquefied natural gas pass through the Strait every day. As such, the Strait may be one of the world's most strategically important chokepoints. As Iran essentially controls the Strait, this gives the country a great deal of strategic power. If tensions continue to escalate, Iran may close the Strait and cut off the Middle East from the global oil markets.

There are five of the ten largest oil exporters (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait) that depend on the Strait to export their resources. These five countries together account for 40% of the world's total oil exports:

Source: Casey Research

Thus, if Iran were to close the Strait and cut off these countries from the world oil markets, it would have a very shocking impact on oil prices. This is, in fact, what happened the last time something similar occurred. In 1973, a regional war in the Middle East caused the price of oil to triple overnight and caused gas shortages in the United States. In 1979, another conflict in the Middle East caused something similar to happen.

Source: Casey Research

Admittedly, I am not at this time predicting anything close to a tripling of oil prices over today's levels. However, should the tensions continue to escalate, then it is quite likely that crude oil prices will continue to increase. In general, an increase in oil prices is good for the stock price of energy companies, because both cash flows and profits of these companies have a positive correlation to the price of crude.

My advice though is to invest in a company that has minimal exposure to the Middle East. This is due to the fact that these companies will still get the benefits of rising oil prices but with much lower risks. Think about it, an energy company has certain risks if it operates in a war zone. As we saw just last weekend, oil wells and other infrastructure is usually considered strategically important so it can be susceptible to getting attacking. These attacks would obviously have a negative impact on any company that gets targeted due to the loss of production and the financial impact of repairing the damaged infrastructure. In addition, if the conflict includes the Strait of Hormuz being closed, then a company producing in the Middle East would have trouble getting its production to the market. A company that operates outside of the region will still get the benefit of the higher oil prices but not the risk of being attacked.

Why Equinor

Equinor is the largest company in Norway and one of the largest energy companies in the world, producing an average of 2.012 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the second quarter of 2019. Of this total, 1.192 million barrels of oil equivalents, or 60%, was produced on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The remainder was produced internationally. So, straightaway we can see that more than half of the company's production comes from areas that will not be directly affected by any conflict in the Middle East.

That still leaves about 40% of the company's production that comes from other areas, so let us examine where it comes from. A quick review of the company's web page makes mention of only a regional office in the United Arab Emirates that it is using to assess opportunities in the Middle East, but makes no mention of any current production operations in any of the countries in the region. Let us examine a bit further though to see whether or not the company has any production operations in the Middle East.

One of the countries that has become a major production center for Equinor's international operations is Angola. This West African country lies across the Atlantic ocean from Brazil, and like Brazil has massive oil reserves in its pre-salt region. This nation alone accounts for more than 200,000 barrels per day of the company's 827,000 international production total. This is roughly a quarter of the company's production outside of Norway.

Another major production center for Equinor outside of Norway is Brazil. This is unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone that has read some of my past articles on the company. Equinor currently produces about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the country. Thus, between Brazil and Angola, we have already accounted for more than a third of the company's international production.

There are some other countries in which Equinor has a major international presence. For example, Algeria and Azerbaijan account for another 100,000 barrels per day of production. This brings us up to more than half of the company's production outside of Norway, no location of which is in the Middle East. Equinor also has substantial operations in Nigeria, Canada, Russia, and a few others. Overall then, we can pretty easily see that its exposure to the Middle East is minimal.

Growth Potential

One thing that we very much like to see with the companies that we are invested in is growth. Unfortunately, this is an area that has been disappointing lately, as Equinor's production in the most recent quarter was essentially flat year over year. The company is currently working on a number of projects that should allow it to grow its production over the next few years. These projects include things like Johan Sverdrup, various projects in Brazil and Angola, Johan Castberg, Mariner in the UK, and others. These projects coming on-line should allow the company to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate between now and 2025. This is granted not as much growth as what BP plc (BP) or a few other companies are expected to deliver, but it is still something, and if oil prices do indeed surge as a result of escalating tensions in the Middle East, then the extra production will provide an added boost to earnings.

Equinor is also making a very strong push into the renewable energy sector. As I have shown in a few recent articles, most recently this one, the company is one of the largest builders and operators of offshore wind farms in the world. This is a growing industry, and so, it is likely that it will serve as a growth engine for the company, although this operation is still much smaller than the traditional fossil fuels unit, so it is unlikely that it will have a major impact on growth at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we have been seeing some signs of increasing tensions in the Middle East, and should this situation continue, it will likely have a powerful impact on oil prices. Equinor could be one way to play this scenario, as the company will benefit from higher oil prices but has essentially no exposure to the region, so it bears no risk of an impact to production. The company also will be growing its production in both Norway and internationally, which would provide another boost to earnings in addition to any spike in oil prices. Overall, it may be worth considering to play an escalation in tensions in the Middle East.

