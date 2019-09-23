Callaway Golf: Despite Headwinds, Callaway Remains A Top Pick For 2020

Overall, I remain very bullish on the company’s long-term prospects and continue to believe it is undervalued at current prices and will outperform the market in the coming years.

Its efforts to diversify its business, both in business segments and in geographical locations, have me more optimistic than ever about its ability to overcome the short-term headwinds.

Callaway Golf has emerged as a market share leader in an industry returning to growth and even after an impressive rise, the company remains undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Callaway Golf (ELY) first came across my radar as a company which was set to benefit from the retirement spree of baby boomers as well as new companies like TopGolf attracting the younger generations and families into the game after a decade of low participation.

The company manufactures and distributes golfing equipment as well as apparel and accessories for various golfing activities and markets around the world. It currently holds either the first or second spot in global market share for various clubs, golf balls, apparel and accessories.

In the preceding year, the stock took off and reached over $23.00 per share after zigzagging around $10.00 per share for the better part of 5 years. The company then attracted more institutional coverage and investors began looking into this number one market shareholder in an industry which went from stagnation to growth in a short amount of time.

The company refocused its target markets from only selling golf clubs and balls and entered into new business segments like apparel and into new geographical locations like the Asia-Pacific region. This has allowed it to mitigate any short-term effects of weather, travel trends for retiring baby boomers or other geopolitical factors affecting the costs of goods for certain of its products which are imported from other global regions.

Short-Term Headwinds

Over the past 6 months or so, the company began facing some headwinds related to the US-China trade war after already suffering some setbacks from the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the European Union and the trade effects which ensued. These have, given the fact that much of its production facilities and plants are in sensitive European economies and in the Asia-Pacific region, led the company's share price to settle down under $20.00 per share after the impressive annual performance.

An additional factor which led to short-term price headwinds was the hurricanes which affected the southeastern States of the United States like Florida, which has a growing share of all rounds played in the United States as more and more baby boomers move there to retire and enjoy the warmer weather. The hurricane season has led to the rounds played in those States to stagnate and thus affecting the purchasing of new equipment and accessories, even though it didn't do all that much to apparel sales which remained steady over that time period.

These factors have all led the company to re-evaluate some of its business priorities in the affected regions and the company has worked quickly to minimize any effects to its underlying business. Even though these headwinds persist, the underlying fundamentals of what drives the company's sales have not materially changed and I continue to believe these are only temporary. The company is heading into the holiday season where it takes in a large portion of its overall sales and profits and it is well stocked and is set up with new products in the golfing, apparel and accessories business segments.

Business Strategy

Over the past year, the company worked to certify its Swindon plant in the UK as a bonded free trade zone, which will limit the effects of any potential trade headwinds the United Kingdom will face if or when it actually leaves the European Union, an action which has the potential to occur without a trade deal with the EU and would hurt profit margins for all trading partners.

On the US-China trade war front, the company is confident that the List 4 tariffs won't have any material effects on its imports from China but has also worked to mitigate potential effects by the end of 2020 by moving some products through other Asia-Pacific countries and through other measures, assuring that no material cost bumps will hurt its competitive edge when it comes to pricing.

On the sales front, the company did indeed lose some traction in the golfing equipment market which only rose 0.8% in the first half of 2019 compared to last year. However, its apparel sales came in strong and grew 84% over the same time period, partly due to the integration of its acquisitions in the apparel markets. For a full take on the company’s M&A activities, visit my previous article here.

Within the golfing gear segment, golfing clubs were down about 1% but golf balls are making a comeback and rose 8% in the same time period, continuing the reversal of a global slowdown in golf ball sales which took place over the past couple of years. Most of the aforementioned growth came from the European Union, which grew sales by 113.5% from H1 of 2018, while Japan stayed flat, North America rose 6% and ROW (rest of world) rose 23.7%, a strong showing for the company’s emerging target markets like China and other Asia-Pacific nations.

State of Affairs

The company is well-positioned ahead of the upcoming holiday season with $360 million worth of inventory as strengths in certain markets, including an expected recovery in North American golf ball sales, should provide for a strong holiday quarter showing in the upcoming earnings release and the first quarter of 2020.

These strengths have propelled the company’s sales expectations to $761.93 million in 2019, followed by an additional jump to $905.66 million in 2020, which projects the company to report its first $1 billion sales year in 2021 or even in 2020 if it outperforms expectations by around 10%, something which I believe is a possibility if we continue to see these global sales trends.

On the EPS side, the company is improving on multiple fronts as it works to control overall costs and improve gross margins by focusing on its core products as well as entering into higher margin markets like the apparel and some higher-end products for professional golfers. Analysts expect EPS to jump to $1.32 in 2019 and then again to $1.45 in 2020, showing steady and sustained growth throughout.

The company repurchased $27 million worth of shares so far in 2019, showing a strong cash flow management as it places some additional focus on shareholder value as its business grows. The company does pay a quarterly dividend but as of now it’s mostly symbolic, yielding 0.21% at current prices, and the company did not declare any intentions of significantly raising dividend in the short or long term.

Thesis Conclusion and Valuation

I continue to believe that the company is well-positioned with a number one or two spot in a market which is seeking positive overall trends with younger generations getting more involved in the sport alongside a retirement spree of baby boomers, who are the largest retiring market the world has ever seen. Their retirement trends of seeking warmer climates which are popular golfing destinations should aid the adoption of new players and increase sales of equipment, apparel and accessories.

The company has also moved diligently to diversify its business away from a more cyclical market and penetrate new markets like the apparel and accessories markets which have slightly higher margins and a more reliable flow of customers as products and styles get renewed more frequently than golf clubs and golf balls.

Beyond the business segments' diversification, the company's penetration into new geographical markets is encouraging, especially in Japan and China where the emerging middle class has the potential to introduce hundreds of millions of people to the sport and nearly doubling its current capacity.

Based on these factors I continue to believe that the company’s fair value lies at a price to earnings multiple range of 15x to 20x its expected EPS for 2019 and 2020. Thus, I believe the company’s fair value lies between $19.80 per share and $21.75 per share, which means the company has room to grow and is undervalued.

I remain very bullish on the long-term prospects of Callaway Golf and believe it will remain the top golfing equipment, apparel and accessories manufacturer and distributor for the foreseeable future.

