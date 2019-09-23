Lockheed Martin: Defending Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth

When you think of the defense industry, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is surely one of the first names that comes to mind. The defense industry is unfortunately one of those necessary evils in the modern world. Lockheed is a leader in the manufacturing of planes, missiles, helicopters and just about anything else related to defense. The US is by far the leader in defense spending and Lockheed has huge exposure to the US government, ~70% of FY 2018 revenues; however, Lockheed also has exposure to other countries around the world. With defense spending likely to rise and technology always updating and evolving, Lockheed Martin is poised to continue to reap the rewards of that necessary evil.

Dividend History

The majority of my investments are in dividend growth companies. That means I want the companies I own to both pay and grow their dividend payment over time. By focusing on the dividend, I believe it helps to shift the focus towards the business fundamentals and the valuation and away from whatever the share price is doing in the short term.

Lockheed Martin is a Dividend Contender with 16 consecutive years of dividend growth which covers the Great Recession of 2007/9. Lockheed's streak started back in 2003. The idea behind dividend growth investing is that you're selecting businesses that have a strong business model that will allow them to grow the dividend faster than the pace of inflation.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 2003 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2002 $0.440 2003 $0.580 31.82% 2004 $0.910 56.90% 2005 $1.050 15.38% 33.63% 2006 $1.250 19.05% 29.17% 2007 $1.470 17.60% 17.33% 27.28% 2008 $1.830 24.49% 20.34% 25.84% 2009 $2.340 27.87% 23.24% 20.79% 2010 $2.640 12.82% 21.55% 20.25% 2011 $3.250 23.11% 21.10% 21.06% 2012 $4.150 27.69% 21.04% 23.07% 25.16% 2013 $4.780 15.18% 21.88% 21.17% 23.48% 2014 $5.490 14.85% 19.10% 18.60% 19.69% 2015 $6.150 12.02% 14.01% 18.43% 19.34% 2016 $6.770 10.08% 12.30% 15.81% 18.40% 2017 $7.460 10.19% 10.76% 12.44% 17.64% 2018 $8.200 9.92% 10.06% 11.40% 16.18% 2019 $8.800 7.32% 9.14% 9.90% 14.16%

As you can see in the above table, Lockheed has consistently rewarded investors with rapid dividend growth. Of the 16 1-year periods during Lockheed's dividend growth streak, annual dividend growth has ranged from 9.9% to 56.9% with an average increase of 20.6% and a median increase of 16.5%.

My preference is to look at longer periods of time to see how the business has performed. Of the 12 rolling 5-year periods annualized, dividend growth has ranged from 11.4% to 27.3%. The average annualized dividend growth rate has come in at 19.7% with a median growth rate of 20.5%.

Some of that rapid dividend growth has been fueled by a rising payout ratio. Excluding FY 2017 and including the TTM period, Lockheed's average earnings payout ratio has been 43.5%. Looking at the free cash flow payout ratio, the average has come to 43.7%, exclusive of FY 2012 and FY 2018.

Quantitative Quality

Businesses with some kind of advantage will show it in their financials. Companies that routinely grow sales, cash flow generating, grow their dividends or have higher margins than competitors, have some kind of advantage whether it's switching costs, patents, brand or some other form of barrier to their business model. As such, I prefer to examine the strength of the business through its financials as well as gain insight into management's plans.

Lockheed has managed to grow revenue from $43.8 B in FY 2009 to $53.8 B in FY 2018. That's ~22.6% total growth or 2.3% annualized. The TTM period is currently showing stronger revenue growth and sits 6.9% above FY 2018's level.

Cash flow from operations has declined from $3.5 B to $3.1 B over the same period which is roughly a 10.0% decline in total or 1.2% annually. The TTM period is showing a nice rebound in operating cash flow and sits at $5.9 B.

Likewise, free cash flow has seen a precipitous decline falling from $2.6 B to $1.9 B for the same period. That's approximately 29.4% total decline or 3.8% annually. However, once again the TTM period is perking back up and sits at $4.6 B.

Since operating and free cash flow have both compressed, it should come as no surprise that Lockheed's cash flow margins have been under pressure. I generally want to see free cash flow margins above 10% as a sign of a strong cash generating business. Unfortunately, Lockheed has only hit that level twice over the last 10 years. Lockheed's average free cash flow margin for the last decade comes in at 6.9% and for the last 5 years it's 8.1%.

Alternatively, I like to look at the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC", as a way to view the profitability of a business. The FCF ROIC is the cash based return that the business earns on the capital invested in the business. In theory, if you own the entire business outright under the current capital structure that would be the annual return that the business is generating to you in cash. Additionally, I want to see an FCF ROIC greater than 10% as well.

Lockheed's FCF ROIC has seen drastic moves both higher and lower over the last decade. Lockheed has generally been well above the 10% threshold with just one year, FY 2012, coming in at 9.8%. The average FCF ROIC over the last decade has been 27.9% with the five year average at 26.3%. Lockheed's FCF ROIC might not be a model of consistency; however, its profitability is generally very strong.

When a company generates cash through its operations, I want to see a management team allocate the surplus in the following order:

Re-invest to both maintain and grow the business. Pay and grow the dividend with cash. Repurchase shares with remaining cash or seek out acquisitions to further grow the company.

To understand how Lockheed uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases.

The reason that I examine the free cash flow this way is that it gives me insight into management's plans and how prudent they are being with their excess cash. A business with strong fundamentals and a prudent management will maintain positive FCFaDB more often than not. A few years of negative FCFaDB is not a concern because the economy waxes and wanes and sometimes opportunities come up that require spending more cash than is generated by the business. A positive FCFaDB is also what allows management to reward shareholders with a rising dividend and share repurchases to return excess cash to owners. If a management routinely has negative FCFaDB then they will be forced to seek alternative funding via asset sales, debt or drawing down cash on the balance sheet; none of which are good for me the shareholder.

As we saw above, Lockheed has maintained positive FCF every year over the last decade. Cumulatively, Lockheed has generated $31.43 B in FCF which has allowed management to pay and grow the dividend every year.

Over the last decade Lockheed has paid out $16.11 B in dividends to shareholders in total. That puts the cumulative FCFaD at $15.31 B. Lockheed has had two years, FY 2012 and FY 2018, with negative FCFaD which is a bit of a concern.

With a positive $15.31 B in cash flow to work with, Lockheed has been able to move to share repurchases as a way to return additional cash to shareholders with organically generated cash. Unfortunately, management has spent $20.05 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the FCFaDB at -$4.74 B. Lockheed has seen negative FCFaDB in 8 of the last 10 years.

The $20.05 B spent on buybacks have reduced the share count from 388.9 M in FY 2009 to 286.8 M in FY 2018. That's good for a 26.3% reduction in the share count or 3.3% per year.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then move to paying and growing the dividend and only if there is still left over cash then move to share repurchases. The following chart shows the cash returned to shareholders portioned out between free cash flow supported dividends and share buybacks as well as buybacks funded by other sources.

As you can see not all of the share repurchases over the last decade have been funded from internally generated cash flow. Roughly 1/3 of the cash spent on share repurchases has been sourced from other means, i.e. debt, asset sales, cash on the balance sheet.

Due to the overspending of cash flow, Lockheed's balance sheet has seen a corresponding decline. In FY 2009 the debt to capitalization ratio was roughly 55%; however, by the end of FY 2018 debt accounted for 91% of the capitalization ratio. Total debt has risen by over $9.0 B over that time.

The debt on Lockheed's balance sheet is overly burdensome at this time. Using TTM data, Lockheed's free cash flow interest coverage ratio was 6.7x which is excellent coverage. Management could also pay down the entire debt load with 3.0 years of the TTM FCF and 6.4 years of the TTM FCFaD. My preference is still to see less debt than more and it appears that management is working on reducing the debt load after it peaked in FY 2015 at $15.3 B and is now at $13.5 B.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing a business, one method that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis entails estimating future earnings and dividends that a company will produce and come up with a best guess on the valuation that market participants will value that earnings stream at. If the expected return is lower than your hurdle rate, then you wait for the expected return to rise before investing or look for other opportunities.

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to report FY 2019 EPS of $21.21 and for FY 2020 EPS to come in at $25.36. Over the next 5 years analysts expect Lockheed to show 14.5% annual earnings growth. I then assumed that Lockheed would be able to grow earnings at 7.0% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 40% payout ratio for the MARR analysis.

When it comes to determining the future valuation that market participants will value an earnings stream at, I like to use history as a guide. Over the last decade, Lockheed Martin has typically traded between ~10x - 25x TTM P/E ratio. According to Morningstar, Lockheed's 5 year average TTM P/E is 23.5x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x - 25x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Lockheed Martin could provide at varying ending P/E ratios. Returns follow the assumptions above and assume a purchase price of $388.25, Friday's closing price. Returns include dividend payments taken in cash and are calculated through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Additionally I like to calculate the purchase price targets that would generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10%, typically my minimum threshold for investment, and 17%. The 17% is derived from the ~11% estimated 10-year earnings growth rate plus the starting dividend yield of 2.3% plus 2.25% for 25% undervaluation realized over 10 years.

Dividend yield theory is a valuation methodology that looks at the historical dividend yield that a business has provided, specifically comparing the current yield to the 5-year moving average yield. The idea behind dividend yield theory is largely reversion to the mean.

The 5-year average dividend yield for Lockheed Martin is 2.78% which equates to a $316 share price based on the current quarterly dividend of $8.80. For dividend yield theory I consider the +/- 10% band to be the fair value range for the business in question which in Lockheed Martin's case would be $287-$352. That suggests that shares have possible downside risk of 9%-26%.

Since Lockheed Martin is due to announce an increase to their dividend payment this week, the dividend yield theory values should be adjusted. Using the estimated dividend payment of $2.42, 10% higher than currently, shifts the fair value range higher to $316-$387 which suggests shares are trading at the top end of the fair value range.

Conclusion

The big problem with owning Lockheed Martin is not related to the business fundamentals, rather it's getting over the fact that for the most part the business profits from destruction. I'm sure everyone wishes that the defense industry wasn't necessary, but the fact of the matter is that as long as there are people on this planet the defense industry will be here to stay.

Lockheed isn't the most consistent company that I've looked at; however, there's a lot to like about the business. For one, dividend growth and capital gains have been fantastic due in large part to the business improving, although valuation expansion has played a role in the impressive price improvement.

Lockheed's FCF margins aren't quite where I'd like to see them at, but their FCF ROIC is very impressive while regularly coming in north of 20%. I do have some concerns regarding the balance sheet, but nothing that is too worrisome as the debt is manageable and interest payments are well covered by free cash flow. In addition management appears to be undergoing a deleveraging process with total debt declining ~8% since the end of FY 2015. I do expect share repurchases to play less of a part in driving shareholder returns going forward which is something to consider.

My largest concern lies with how reliant Lockheed Martin is on government defense spending, specifically the United States. While I believe that defense spending will always be a part of spending by governments around the world, there's no denying that Lockheed is highly reliant on the United States government.

According to Wikipedia, the USA spent $643 B on defense spending in 2018 which is 3.8x the next largest spender, China. Adding to this risk is the fact that 70% of Lockheed Martin's revenues are from the US government in 2018 with another 28% from international governments. That's a heavy reliance on government defense spending, especially from the United States, which could be at the forefront of any potential cuts in government spending both domestically and internationally.

Based on the MARR analysis, shares of Lockheed Martin appear quite attractive if you're after 10% annualized returns. Even looking at 13% annualized returns, estimated earnings growth plus the dividend yield, you could still stomach roughly 20% valuation compression to a 15x TTM P/E and still generate 13% annualized returns. That's pretty impressive and due in large part to the forecast growth of earnings. I would peg the fair value range based on MARR between $360-$430.

The fair value based on dividend yield theory isn't quite as generous as it ranges from $316-$387. At a current price in the market around $388, Lockheed's shares are on the high end of fair value; however, you'd still be set up to capture most of the growth of the business without giving up too much from yield normalization, i.e. share price falling to have shares offer the 5-year average dividend yield.

Given the growth expectations Lockheed Martin is really attractively valued compared to other businesses that I've looked at with similar growth profiles. Lockheed Martin looks like a solid investment based on MARR and a reasonable one based on dividend yield theory. I'd be tempted to initiate a position in my portfolio around current price levels; however, I would look for better valuations before committing a serious amount of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.