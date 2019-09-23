For cautious bulls looking to limit their downside risk in light of that, I show ways of doing so while staying long.

At the same time though, the credit default swaps market was signaling a warning flag for Altria: a 6% chance of default over the next 5 years.

Altria got a bit of good news on Friday, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterating its buy rating on the stock.

A 1953 ad in the Saturday Evening Post for Altria's Philip Morris brand (photo via Pinterest).

Good News And Bad News For Altria

Seeking Alpha News Editor Clark Schultz noted a bit of good news for Altria (MO) on Friday ("Altria in the spotlight"): Bank of America's (BAC) Merrill Lynch unit reiterated its buy rating on the stock, which is trading at its lowest earnings multiple in 10 years. That buy rating is consistent with the average rating of Seeking Alpha contributors on the stock.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

Given the value tilt of many Seeking Alpha contributors, their current bullish rating is understandable. In contrast, Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating, which takes into account momentum in addition to value and three other sub-components, was neutral on the stock.

Although Merrill Lynch's reiterated buy rating was good news for Altria shareholders, there was a bit of bad news regarding spreads on the company's senior 5-year default swaps, as Bloomberg's Brian Chappatta tweeted last Monday.

As Chappatta wrote there, those spreads implied a 4% chance of an Altria default over the next five years. On Friday, I asked Chappatta for an update. He replied that the spreads had widened since Monday, and as of Friday implied a 6% chance of default over the next five years.

Given that warning flag from the credit default swap market, below are a couple of ways cautious Altria bulls who want to stay long can limit their risk.

Crash Protection For Altria

For the two examples below, I have assumed you own 1,000 shares of Altria and can tolerate a drawdown of 20%, but not one larger than that. Rather than use the same time to expiration for both hedges, in each case, I have selected the one with the lowest annualized cost for that type of hedge. I've circled the annualized cost as a percentage of position value in the screen captures below.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of MO against a greater than 20% decline by next month.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app

The cost here was $190, or 0.47% of position value. That worked out to 6.54% of position value annualized, which was the lowest annualized cost of any of the available option expiration dates when hedging with optimal puts. Note that for significantly larger positions in Altria, the app may mention another potential form of uncapped protection which doesn't involve options.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of MO against a >20% decline by late March, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% by then.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $270, or 0.66% of position value, when opening this hedge. That worked out to an annualized cost of -1.34% of position value annualized, which was the lowest annualized cost of any of the available option expiration dates when hedging with an optimal collar.

Wrapping Up - Neutral On Altria

Last time I wrote about Altria, I mentioned that of the 2,082 securities that passed both of my site's two preliminary screens, it was ranked #555. Because it was ranked higher than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) then, I gave it a bullish rating. On Friday, it failed the first of my site's two preliminary screens, so it wasn't ranked. Because it passed the second screen, I have given it a neutral rating here.

Transparent And Accountable

To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort with a published performance update was mixed: the top ten names (unhedged) did well, as you can see in the image below, but only two of the hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns. You can see the full performance here: Bulletproof Investing Performance Update - Week 94.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.