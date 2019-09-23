Tecnoglass: A Story Of Growth And Dilution

Back in 2017, I first initiated coverage of the Colombia-based window manufacturer, Tecnoglass (TGLS) in an article titled "Tecnoglass: Growth, Value, Dividends... Where Do I Sign Up?" In that piece, I was enthusiastic about the company's potential for strong returns given its compelling growth story in the U.S.

Getting paid to wait made sense too. At the time, TGLS offered what I considered to be an outsized yield of 5.5%. However, since writing that article, the shares have underperformed, as the company has been plagued by share dilution and increasing debts.

Although I still appreciate the TGLS growth story, in this article I want to look at what has kept share prices down over the past few years, highlighting some of the potential risks in an investment. Other authors on the site (including a younger me) have more than covered the bull case here, but I think it's always worthwhile to play devil's advocate and give the other side of the story.

I then reiterate why I believe TGLS remains undervalued, despite the risks.

Growth, But At What Cost

It's undeniable TGLS is an impressive growth story. Revenues have more than doubled since 2014 on the back of the company's vertically integrated business and strong product offerings. TGLS is able to play the role of low-cost provider due to its model and the cheap labor of Colombia, which allows the company to pay its factory workers just $2.50/hour on average.

TGLS's location is another one of its main competitive advantages. It's not just low manufacturing costs the company gains from being in the third world either. There is a very low cost of distribution from the Colombian port of Barranquilla (which is only miles from TGLS's production facility) to the US due to trade imbalances. Colombia is a great location for a low-cost global manufacturing business.

However, in recent years, TGLS is much less of a global business, as the company has moved most of its operations to the U.S (over 85% of revenues vs. just 45% in 2014). In my view, this is a strong move, as it allows the company to charge more for their product vs. Colombia, while taking advantage of the current trade imbalance's reduced distribution costs. Still, the lack of geographic revenue diversification increases investors' risk in the long run. Trade wars are also more common in this uncertain era, and although the U.S economy remains strong today, a recession would surely hurt TGLS's bottom line.

TGLS did improve revenue diversification in a different way in the past few years with its transition to more residential window offerings. In Q2, residential windows made up over 16% of revenues vs. just 3% in 2017.

TGLS has, however, at times struggled to find the cash to fund its impressive revenue growth, while also being able to pay its dividend and debts. This lack of cash on hand is one reason why the company pays its dividend in shares. Unfortunately, the generous dividend has caused significant dilution, hurting shareholder returns over the past few years.

It's not just the dividend that is causing dilution however. TGLS's cash problems have been worsened by acquisitions over the past few years, causing the company to need further equity offerings.

In March 2017, TGLS completed the acquisition of GM&P, a consulting and glazing installation business that was previously its largest installation customer. Then, in 2016, the company completed the acquisition of ESW, which gave it control over the distribution of products into the United States from its manufacturing facilities in Colombia. These moves greatly improved TGLS's vertical integration and increased revenues significantly, but at a cost.

TGLS was made cash poor, forcing the company into equity offerings and other odd methods to fund its continued growth.

In January 2019, TGLS entered into a JV partnership with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (Saint-Gobain) (OTCPK:CODGF), a world leader in the production of float glass. It then acquired a 25.8% minority ownership interest in Vidrio Andino Holdings S.A.S, a Colombia-based subsidiary of Saint-Gaubin. The purchase price was $45 million and the venture is expected to create synergies while furthering TGLS's vertically integrated model. It also has already generated $1 million in EBITDA during Q2.

However, interestingly, only $34.1 million of the purchase price was paid in cash, while the other $10.9 million is to be paid with a piece of land near the company's existing facility in Barranquilla. The land was contributed on TGLS's behalf by its Chief Executive Officer José M. Daes and and Chief Operating Officer Christian T. Daes in exchange for shares of the company.

Once again, this move has caused some share dilution, and it seems unusual for a company to fund its growth this way. You could say this is an example of management with skin in the game. However, when looking at the ownership, Joseph Daes only owns around $1.8 million in shares, or just 0.5% of the company, while his brother Christian owns even less.

TGLS was also then forced to initiate a follow-on equity offering in March of 5 million shares at just $7.00/share. The move was necessary to fund the company's new manufacturing facility near Barranquilla, which is being created as a part of its JV and is expected to cost a total of approximately $160 million through 2022.

Originally, the offering was set for 8 million shares, but when management saw the $7.00/share price, they reduced the count to not further dilute the company's equity position. Obviously, if the cash was available, TGLS wouldn't have chosen to issue shares at this price.

In the end, the Saint-Gobain venture may be a great move by management, but clearly, the way TGLS funds its operations hurts shareholder returns and puts the dividend at risk. This is evident when you see the company's interest expense rising to meet EBITDA.

Total debt at TGLS now tops $250 million as well, with a debt-to-EBITDA of 3.3x. Despite the increased debt and acquisitions, margins at TGLS have remained stable and relatively strong. Still, with interest expenses rising and global macroeconomic uncertainty rearing its ugly head, TGLS needs improving margins, not just stable ones.

At a glance, TGLS's growth story is simple, but underneath, much of it has been funded by debt or shares on the open market. Going forward, TGLS's JV with Saint-Gobain will continue to be costly to the company's cash position, even as interest expenses rise. The development also won't hit the bottom line until 2022.

I do worry if a recession hits that TGLS may be forced to either borrow substantially or issue more shares to meet cash demands. This may lead the company to cut its dividend to prevent further dilution and increase its cash position.

Safety is not determined by growth. TGLS is far more risky than I had originally reasoned. That's not to say the company hasn't performed admirably of late.

Strong Q2 Performance

Take Q2, for example. Sales, adjusted EBITDA, margins and adjusted net income all rose YoY. It was the 9th consecutive quarter with record revenue at TGLS (up 28% YoY). This, while the company continued to penetrate the U.S. glass market, especially in the residential segment where sales more than doubled YoY. Sales should temper in the second half of 2019, according to management, down to a more reasonable 7% organic growth rate.

Still, going forward, I expect residential sales to be a significant growth area for the company which will play right into its low-cost approach. CEO Daes mentioned in the earnings call that the segment is expected to grow between 20% and 30% annually over the coming years.

TGLS also ended the quarter with a decent cash position of $48 million and a net leverage ratio of 2.4x, down from 2.8x a year ago. Although EBITDA remains high compared to FCF. This is an issue which was brought up in the earnings call, and management essentially indicated it was part of the growing pains of a company increasing revenues at such a clip (although, as we have discussed, there are greater issues here).

The company’s plant expansion and improvements also continued in Q2 with the completion of the aluminum production capacity expansion in July. Additionally, aluminum and glass plant automation is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2020, improving operating efficiency even before the new JV plant begins production in 2022.

As I mentioned earlier, due to increasing interest expenses, margin improvements through greater operating efficiency are key for the company going forward. In Q2, gross margins increased to 34.4% from 27.7% a year ago. TGLS also improved operating expenses as a percent of revenue by 100 basis points YoY.

The improving margins led to a positive net income of $6.67 million vs. a net loss of $3.8 million in the year prior. It's clear cost controls and superior margins from the residential business are leading to strong results.

It appears TGLS is on the right track across the board. Q2 was a strong one for the company, although cash issues persisted. TGLS saw $50 million in EBITDA in H1 2019, but free cash flow has only been close to $5 million. Still, management raised guidance for 2019 in Q2. The full-year 2019 revenue outlook is now between $415 million and $430 million, with an adjusted EBITDA outlook between $90 million and $98 million.

Q2 illustrated that TGLS will be a growing company for years to come. The only question is whether management can continue this growth without diluting shareholder equity or over-borrowing going forward.

Valuation and Conclusion

Although TGLS management made some missteps over the past few years, which caused significant dilution to shareholder equity, I believe the stock has been unfairly punished given its strong financial results. Even with more risks than I had originally anticipated back in 2017, TGLS is a company that trades under 1x revenues with consistent double-digit organic revenue growth, to me that's a bargain.

Furthermore, TGLS has been able to gain profitability even in the midst of building new factories, increasing production capabilities and adding automation. Although the company's build-out has been expensive, it has made significant investments which will pay off for years to come, improving margins and adding to production capabilities.

I believe the company's vertically integrated business model, location advantage, and impressive product line-up make it a solid long-term investment.

If TGLS paid a cash dividend, I am sure the stock wouldn't have fallen this far, but unfortunately, I don't think the company's growth rate and capital needs allow for that. Not many companies that grow at a double-digit clip also offer such a high yield.

I believe the company should either cut its current dividend and begin paying for the reduced yield with cash or it should return the cash to operations and cancel the current dividend. Fears of share dilution are hurting share prices and scaring investors more than the yield is attracting them, in my view. That makes the current dividend a poor use of capital.

In spite of all this, TGLS now lies in undervalued territory, trading at just 0.77x revenues. When comparing the company to its peers, it seems to be even more of a value.

Using management's guidance, I believe we can come to a logical valuation for TGLS. The mid-point of management's AEBITDA guidance is $95 million, and applying a conservative 6x AEBITDA figure, we can get a year-end market cap of $570 million or a valuation of $11.30/share. Not including dividends, that's a significant potential for price appreciation.

TGLS offers growth at an attractive price, if you're willing to take the risks. Although management has made some mistakes, overall they are leading the company on the right path toward continued growth. The company remains undervalued.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.