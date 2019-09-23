Novo Nordisk: Rybelsus Approved, And The Stock May Finally Go Up

Background - the GLP-1 agonist class

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is one of the two most successful players in diabetes, along with Eli Lilly (LLY). In the hot sub-sector of GLP-1 agonists, more simply GLPa's, LLY's Trulicity has been battling for global supremacy with NVO's earlier entrant Victoza. Trulicity was winning, given once-weekly injections versus daily with Victoza, but NVO matched Trulicity with Ozempic, which reached the US market in Q1 2018 and is selling well. These three drugs are the US and global leaders in the GLP-1 agonist class of drugs for diabetes. In H1 2019, Victoza/Ozempic did about 15 B Danish kroner in sales, or $2.2 B USD. Sales rose at an 18% rate keeping exchange rates constant. With Ozempic just now being rolled out internationally and with Victoza giving ground to Trulicity and other competitors, I would hope and tend to expect that even without Rybelsus, this 18% growth rate would begin to accelerate toward the 32% that Trulicity showed in Q2 (annual run rate = $4.1 B).

However, a high dose version of Victoza is growing rapidly for diabetes. This product is the strangely-named Saxenda. In H1, it generated almost $400 MM of revenues, up 56% yoy adjusted for exchange rates.

So, the Victoza/Saxenda-Ozempic duality accounted for close to $2.6 B in sales in H1, with a strong growth rate.

The main driver of my bullish thesis on NVO ADRs is:

That Rybelsus is the key linchpin that can take NVO's GLPa group of drugs to levels well above Street estimates

That the franchise can be strong for the next 20 years

Therefore, the franchise may have a present value equal to or greater than NVO's market cap (about $126 B at Friday's closing price of $52.94)

And, NVO has many strengths both in its other marketed drugs and in its pipeline.

A further part of the thesis is that with the greatly underserved diabetes and obesity (diabesity) problem in rich and less developed countries alike, NVO and LLY are best positioned to profit from them longer term. Thus I agree with Morningstar that NVO should be valued with a 7.5% cost of capital, given its:

"Steady Eddie" characteristics

Many young drugs with late patent expiries

Growing GLPa franchise

Secular growth opportunities in diabetes and obesity, and in certain other diseases such as hemophilia and growth hormone deficiency, where it already has high market share.

Why the GLPa's are successful and their one major defect

The GLPa's were developed to solve a problem with an earlier class, the gliptins (or, gliptans). These are administered orally and inhibit GLP-1 from being degraded. The prototype is Januvia, from Merck (MRK). The gliptins are considered effective but have relatively limited efficacy. The injectable GLP-1 agonists have a higher range of activity. They have come into favor especially with some positive cardiovascular outcomes trials, such as for Victoza and more recently for Trulicity. Thus an evolving triad for treatment of more advanced cases of Type 2 diabetes could be the old drug metformin and two drugs that have positive CVOTs, one from the Januvia/Ozempic class and one from the GLPa class. Even though Trulicity and Ozempic are given once a week, they do require injection, which is a negative for most patients and in some cases a major negative.

So the problem to be solved is matching the gliptin class in being given orally while retaining as much of the power of the GLPa's as possible.

Enter Rybelsus

Rybelsus is a specially-formulated version of semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic. NVO used "SNAC" technology from Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS), which is due to receive single-digit royalties (via email, NVO would not confirm to me precisely what the rate is). The FDA granted approval Friday. The prescribing information is on the web, but sales will not begin until Q4. Per Fierce Pharma, NVO has not released pricing for Rybelsus, but has indicated it will have some comparability to Ozempic. I expect NVO to avoid overpricing this drug.

Since Rybelsus is not able to match high dose Ozempic's efficacy, it's important to see how it stacks up with Januvia (sitagliptin). This study is summarized on slide 18 of the PDF of the P.I. The glucose-lowering comparison was positive for both the 7 and 14 mg doses of Rybelsus versus 100 mg (high dose) Januvia. And, both doses of Rybelsus lowered weight more than Januvia, by 5.5 pounds for the 14 mg dose.

In a different study, Rybelsus lowered blood sugar more than Jardiance.

Other Phase 3 studies were also successful, and actually came out a bit better than suggested by the Phase 2 data.

The major side effects were gastrointestinal. These included nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea (see slide 6). These side effects were for the 7 and 14 mg doses; I expect that many patients will be started on the low, 3 mg dose, for which data is not present in the P.I. I expect that practitioners will have questions about this starting dose and will receive satisfactory answers.

All in all, my impression is that the great majority of patients will begin, per the label, at the 3 mg dose, will stay on it for at least 30 days, and then move cautiously to the 7 mg dose if they tolerate it.

I would not be surprised to see at least one additional dose, such as 10 mg, be introduced. (There could also be a 5 mg dose.)

A key question is:

Are the side effects from Rybelsus going to be a problem?

My guess is that they will be a small one. Rybelsus 14 mg is approximately equal to the starting dose of Ozempic (0.5 mg). Per the Ozempic P.I., its placebo-adjusted GI side effects are only slightly less than for Rybelsus. Individual patients may differ, of course.

A straw in the wind was that there were not a lot of drop-outs on Rybelsus compared to placebo or to other active therapies; see discussion under Tables 3-8 of the Rybelsus P.I.

So if Rybelsus proves an acceptable way to begin GLPa therapy, which I anticipate, how can it help NVO take its GLPa franchise to the next level?

NVO's franchise approach to drug development

Over the years, NVO keeps R&D costs relatively low by improving its existing products. Most investors in NVO have been familiar with its regular development of new generations of insulins, mixtures of insulins of different durations of activity, and combination of drugs (e.g., Xultophy = Victoza + Tresiba).

This theme continues by making the first-ever orally-administered peptide-based drug, Rybelsus. Once it is on the market and obtains what I trust will be broad payer acceptance, the sales pitch becomes strong. The doctor and patient both want to avoid injections. Each want a drug that offers the potential for weight loss as well as diabetes control; the patient wants a once-a-day drug, which Rybelsus is. Then, if the maximally-tolerated dose does not achieve the desired therapeutic goals, there is the option to switch seamlessly to Ozempic. Meanwhile, if the patient is already on insulin injections and does not mind one more, and does not go on Xultophy, the treatment can begin with Ozempic.

No competitor is in hailing distance of developing an oral GLPa.

In addition, semaglutide is in Phase 3 for obesity, and I expect this will be successful and rapidly displace Saxenda due to the once-weekly proposed dosing.

With few contraindications, I think that the oral/injectable semaglutide combination, plus the option for Xultophy (daily injections required), will provide NVO the ability to grow the franchise to very large levels.

Why the chemical similarity of Victoza to semaglutide is important regarding new CVOT indications

Victoza had a positive CVOT (the LEADER study), and surprisingly Ozempic in a smaller study done in Phase 3 also had favorable results. So did Rybelsus (section 14.4 of each drug's P.I.). Neither the Ozempic CVOT nor the Rybelsus one were powered for superiority to placebo, so they are not formal indications. However, NVO has applied to the FDA for the indications for both Ozempic and Rybelsus for CVOT benefit; decisions are expected in Q1.

My understanding is that the rationale involves the fact that liraglutide (Victoza) and semaglutide have the identical binding receptor mechanism. The drugs basically differ in that semaglutide has been modified away from the receptor binding site to allow a lipid side chain to be added, which allows the drug to have its long half-life. So I believe that NVO's argument to the FDA is that the positive LEADER study for Victoza and the two under-powered but positive Phase 3 studies on semaglutide prove that whether it is given orally or by injection, semaglutide offers diabetics a CV benefit.

It is a tough question to opine on the degree to which a favorable decision, or decisions, on the CVOT indication for Ozempic and Rybelsus will help sales. It certainly will help; diabetes is a primary care disease, though the more complex cases often see an endocrinologist involved. While the specialists may understand that all the above data is "good enough" to expect that Ozempic/Rybelsus tend to prevent major adverse CV events, I would not expect primary care doctors en masse to think that way. But some will: since the Phase 3 CVOTs are in the P.I., NVO can and will bring them to the attention of physicians without saying that they imply CV benefit.

This is one of the several unknowns in the NVO story that I am following closely.

Market opportunities for NVO's GLPa franchise

Trends are for GLPa's to continue to move toward greater centrality in diabetes (and obesity) treatment. I expect Rybelsus to enhance this trend.

Morningstar's latest review of NVO projects that the GLPa class will see global sales of $18 B in 2028, of which NVO will get $13 B (per ETrade). I see this $18 B number as conservative, maybe very conservative. I think it can get there much sooner, given the growth rates of just Trulicity and Victoza/Ozempic and their existing sales. This is where there could be upside. Morningstar carries a $55 fair value for NVO. If this is correct, the stock will return about 7.5% annually, which is okay. However, $20 B is becoming the annual target for mega-blockbusters. Between diabetes and obesity, and the potential for Rybelsus to be used off-label for the latter, I think that NVO's franchise can get there and stay there (no guarantees, of course).

The $20 B mark was approximately reached by Humira and by Lipitor in 2010 (adjusted for inflation), and was almost reached by Gilead's (GILD) HCV drugs.

NVO says that many hundreds of millions of diabetics globally are either undiagnosed, untreated even if diagnosed, and under-treated if on medication, I believe that NVO may now have a Lipitor-like set of drugs that can grow rapidly from today's $5 B base and head toward the $20 B mark as the 2020s move along. Diabetes and its complications share many characteristics to high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease patients, and this is my main model: large specialist and primary care markets with proven clinical benefits from drug treatment.

With projected sales of $18.2 B in 2019, this sort of success would clearly be a major boon to shareholders. Lesser degrees of success could be fine, as well.

A next-generation product in its Phase 1

NVO's pipeline web page states that "OG2023SC is the next generation oral GLP-1." NVO has mentioned that semaglutide was not developed for use with SNAC technology as an oral drug, and that the Phase 1 candidate has been optimized for oral administration. Whether NVO anticipates fewer side effects and/or greater maximal efficacy than Rybelsus has not been discussed to my knowledge.

If Phase 1 is successful, I would expect Phase 2 to begin next year and would target a 2025-6 product introduction.

This possibility is what gives me hope for a 20-year run for NVO's GLPa franchise. If so, total inflation-adjusted sales could be in the hundreds of billions of dollars over time.

NVO's long-term goals do not end with GLPa's

There is far from a guarantee on any of the above.

NVO does have other pipeline efforts, most notably ones focused on obesity. A key goal for the company is to get society in general and insurers in specific to recognize obesity as a chronic disease, while providing safe and effective drugs for it. A closely-related goal is to develop drugs that prevent the development of diabetes. We have limited visibility on these efforts, and I'm hopeful of success in this sphere that could allow meaningful profits growth for many years.

Risks, and limitations of this article

While NVO has had a stellar multi-decade run, deflationary pressures in the US insulin market and other issues have led the stock to stagnate the past several years. H1 operating results were good, but forex hedging losses made the period show lower EPS than for H1 2018. That's how it's gone for NVO the past few years: if it has not been one problem, it has been another. NVO may simply be dead money year after year, or worse. Please see the company's SEC disclosure for the many risks involved in owning NVO shares or ADRs.

As mentioned above, Rybelsus has not earned its first dollar of sales. Speculation is just that. Some investors who are interested in NVO may wish to wait for FDA's decision on the CVOT indication for it and Ozempic. Others may wish to wait for proof of strong Rybelsus/Ozempic sales.

Please be careful. Nothing herein is intended to persuade you to take any investment decision of any type. The data provided is to my knowledge accurate, but there may be errors; do your own research.

A major limitation of this article is that it only discusses one part of NVO. The company is large and trades at a 22X multiple with a high price: sales ratio, reflecting its high operating margins. The GLPa franchise at NVO is a minority piece of the story right now, and could remain so.

Concluding comments - NVO as a continued long-term hold

Deflationary US trends historically end, and so may NVO's ongoing sales issues in the US. In any case, in H1, sales ex-US exceeded US sales, though the Rybelsus launch may reverse that for a while. Over time, NVO intends to be increasingly global, as diabesity is a global problem (as are NVO's other areas of therapeutic interest).

Broadly speaking, NVO is moving forward with first-in-class/best-in-class drugs in diabetes as well as GLPa's, and has long-lived patent protection for all its key drugs. My estimate for 2020 dividends suggests that at an ADR price around $53, the forward dividend yield will be around 2.5%; NVO typically returns all its free cash flow to investors via dividends and buybacks.

Very long term, NVO's opportunities in diabesity appear bright. By 2045, there may be close to 1 billion diabetics globally, and plenty of obese people. Both are markets that are underserved, and represent NVO's focus. Rybelsus may be the sales and profit catalyst that can help NVO grow at a pace above that of the general global economy for many years to come. Thus I look at this debt-free name as one that may provide good annual dividend increases as well as worthwhile share price appreciation. Here's hoping!

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute. Please feel free to comment on LLY or EMIS, as well. Note, I may go long LLY soon.

Submitted Saturday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO,MRK,EMIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May go long LLY. May trade out of any stock I am currently long without notice.