Smartsheet: Growth Continues, What About Margins

I like the growth and fundamental story, yet the losses and 13 times sales billings multiple make me cautious, with many SaaS names under quite a bit of pressure recently.

Smartsheet (SMAR) is a stock which surfaced on my radar a few times in recent times, as I wondered if it was a smart investment at the start of this year.

Shares traded around $22 at the time, and I concluded that I liked the combination of rapid growth and the share price being under pressure, although I would like to see some operating leverage being delivered upon. While growth has been maintained so far this year, operating leverage continues to disappoint, as valuation multiples are on the increase, which means I continue to lean on the cautious side.

The Thesis

Smartsheet creates smart solutions for businesses through its collaboration software which is developed by the company. Using this, software teams can work together even if they are operating in different locations, while the crucial information is, of course, accessible from multiple devices - as is the prerequisite these days. I am furthermore impressed with the fact that more than 4.5 million users were using the software already (by the end of 2018), as up-selling allows for real revenue opportunities, given the solution seems like a good solution for so-called unstructured work. This includes presentations, communication, ideas, etc. - all the things which cannot (easily) be captured in ERP or database solutions.

I noted that the theoretical and actual performance of the business triggered my appeal, already back in April 2018, when shares went public at $15 per share. By December 2018, the company reported strong growth with billings up 69% year on year, running at an annualised rate of $220 million a year.

The 103 million shares valued the company at $2.27 billion at the time, or $2.06 billion if net cash was accounted for, at around 9 times annualised billings. With growth seen above 50%, that looked relatively compelling compared to some other SaaS high-fliers, certainly as the company has been somewhat conservative in its guidance. The trouble is that operating losses were quite steep at 35% of sales, as some leverage on that side of the business would be welcome.

I noted that the underlying business was doing well, as some operating leverage could really result in a very compelling risk-reward given the growth and 9 times annualised billing multiple. That situation has indeed turned out to be a great buying opportunity, which I unfortunately did not act upon.

2019 - A Solid Year So Far

Following the observation in January, shares have more than doubled, actually trading as high as $55 in July, before selling off to levels around $40 now. In March, the company reported fourth-quarter results for its fiscal year of 2019

Billings were up 63% to $64.1 million, suggesting an annual run rate in excess of $250 million. Despite the strong growth, Smartsheet continues to post losses, some $12.7 million on an operating basis on a revenue base of $52.2 million for the final quarter of 2019. For the fiscal year 2020, the company outlined a guidance calling for 41-43% growth in billings to $305-310 million, with non-GAAP operating losses seen around $60-65 million. This compares to a non-GAAP loss of $39 million for all of 2019, as investors tolerate increasing losses as long as Smartsheet continues to deliver on the strong growth trajectory.

In June, Smartsheet reported first-quarter results which were solid, prompting it to hike the full-year billings guidance to $316-320 million. One has to take knowledge that the company acquired Artefact in a deal adding about $4 million to 2020 billings.

The 106 million shares jumped to the mid-$40s around the time, for a near-$4.8 billion market valuation, or a $4.6 billion valuation if we include the net cash position. Just days following the release of the first-quarter results, the company and selling shareholders sold more than 10 million shares, a sizeable offering by all means. Despite the offering in the mid-$40s, shares continued to rally and actually traded as high as $55 in July. Following the release of the second-quarter results in early September, shares fell back to $40 and change. This came despite the fact that the company increased the billings guidance to $320-324 million, although non-GAAP operating losses increased to $66-70 million.

While Smartsheet saw its net cash holdings increase to $561 million, this was only the result of the equity offering in June. With a diluted share count of 116 million, the market value came in at $4.7 billion, which works out to $40 per share, or $4.2 billion after accounting for net cash holdings. Based on the full-year billings number, valuation multiples have increased to 13 times billings, while the margins require some real attention. This is certainly the case because the operating loss is a non-GAAP measure and stock-based compensation already runs at a rate of $35 million a year, suggesting a more realistic loss around $100 million.

Leaning Cautious

While shares are down little over a quarter from their highs, the cold, hard fact is that shares have nearly doubled so far this year. Despite the resilient billings growth, the multiples have only increased - the annualised billing multiple has risen from 9 times at the start of the year to 13 times currently.

That is not the only bad news. The other headwind is that of very steep losses which refuse to come down on a relative basis, let alone an absolute basis, with losses running around $100 million. Working with an 8 times billings ratio and taking into account net cash, I end up with relative appeal seen as low as $24 per share. This means that I continue to be very cautious at this point in time, certainly as many other recent high-fliers have taken a beating recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.