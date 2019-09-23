Sharks Are Circling CBL & Associates - Our Plan Of Action

CBL & Associates (CBL) is a REIT that owns a diverse portfolio of lower productivity malls in secondary locations. These properties did fairly well until 2016 when all of a sudden, things started to deteriorate and CBL was hit with a perfect storm:

Declining same-store NOI and occupancy.

Downgrade to junk credit rating.

Several dividend cuts.

In just three years, the company went from a growth investment trading at $14 per share to a special situation investment trading at just $0.90 per share:

Essentially, the company has become a penny-stock and is now priced for a looming bankruptcy.

Is there money to be made here?

There sure could be... And a lot of it. If CBL simply managed to stop the bleeding in same-store NOI growth and stabilized its properties – the common shares could easily move 5x from the current share price and much more in the long run. At the current price of $0.90 per share, CBL is valued at ~0.7x annual cash flow which seems just ridiculous. If they managed to sustain cash flow – even if the share price increased 10-fold – the valuation multiple would remain deeply below your average REIT.

The valuation multiple is so exceptionally low (less than 1) because the market thinks that the current cash flow will be thrown in a hole (property redevelopments) that won’t stop the bleeding (= essentially wasting the cash flow before an eventual bankruptcy).

We are not special situation investors at High Yield Landlord. We have stayed away from the common and only hold a tiny position in the preferred shares (read our thesis here).

However, we recently regained a deep level of interest in the common shares after a highly-regarded activist investor bought a 6% stake in the company. On the announcement of the news, the shares popped ~20%, but it quickly came back down in the following days:

This news could drastically improve the risk-to-reward of the common shares. We are not buying anything yet – but it is a very interesting development that may warrant a future investment.

Here is what we know about this activist investor:

The investment was made by a legal entity called “Exeter Capital.”

The real underlying investor is Michael L. Ashner.

He “intentionally” filed for “activist” investor, and not “passive” investor.

He noted that he will “communicate with other investors” which leads us to believe that his intention is to shake things up and possibly seek control over the company.

Most importantly, it appears that Ashner is the ideal person to shake things up at CBL. He is a REIT veteran with a long history of targeting challenged REITs, shaking up the management, fighting proxy wars, liquidating REITs and looking out for the shareholders in presence of conflicted interests. (full bio available here)

Ashner's past with public REITs seems to be all about liquidation. He liquidated:

Burnham Pacific Properties Inc. Shelbourne Properties II Inc. Winthrop REIT New York REIT

The fact that he took the largest allowed equity position in CBL indicates he believes that CBL represents significant value. We believe that his intention is to work with the management to facilitate something major. This could be the full liquidation of the company, the merger with another entity to fortify capital structure, or he could even facilitate the financing of redevelopment projects with external capital to stabilize the ship.

The main problem of CBL is its capital structure which lacks flexibility. An activist like Ashner can be very valuable here since he has access to significant capital and could arrange an external infusion to solve balance sheet issues. That alone could drastically improve the sentiment of the market and valuation of the company.

Ashner was also involved in dissolving New York REIT by converting shares into a wind-up vehicle called "New York Liquidating REIT, LLC. The idea there was that it is preferable to gradually sell the assets rather than overpay entrenched family to manage it. By cutting costs at CBL, Ashner could also unlock significant FFO per share, remove perceived conflicts of interest and increase flexibility.

Another solution could be to merge the best assets in a newly formed company with a larger base of assets, wider diversification and access to liquidity at a lower borrowing cost in the form of a private L.P. or LLC and liquidate what is left over.

You get the point: there are many things that Ashner could do to unlock significant value. If Ashner decided to undertake this huge challenge, you better believe that he has done his due diligence and came to the conclusion that he can earn a sizable return on his money and efforts.

He already owns 6% of the company and in no time, we could build a larger position through other entities and partner up with other sizable shareholders to represent an equity stake that is far larger than that of the management team. By simply challenging the management and pushing for shareholder-friendly behavior, and improved capital allocation practices, the stock could jump far higher than it is today.

However, all of this is only relevant if you believe in the stabilization of the portfolio and long-term recovery of CBL. You should only consider taking a position in the common and/or preferred if you think that CBL has a good chance of stopping the bleeding in NOI.

Here are 5 Reasons to Remain Optimistic About the Long-Term Sustainability of CBL:

#1 – Sales Per Square Remain at All-Time Highs

Despite all the negativity, closing stores, and headlines of dying malls – CBL’s properties are actually the most productive they have ever been:

Source

I understand that some lower quality assets with deteriorating financials have been sold (survivorship bias). Still, for a company trading in a penny stock category, this is tremendous fundamental performance. Sales are far from falling off a cliff as the market makes it seem like. The current portfolio produces higher sales per square foot than the company ever has.

The retail market has been very tough in the past 5 years with plenty of store closures and occupancy rate dropping from ~95% to just 92% today. Even then, the sales have remained at high levels. It suggests that as CBL redevelops properties, diversifies its uses, and releases space to better tenants, sales will remain sustainable – if not improve.

#2 – Malls Are Becoming More Resilient Day After Day

As we discussed in our recent report on Macerich (MAC): malls underwent a significant transformation over the past decade to face the growth of e-commerce.

Malls went from being pure “shopping” destinations to “mixed-use” destinations with significant entertainment and service components including hotels, storage, movie theaters, restaurants, bowling, etc.

The mall transformation helps to sustain traffic and grow sales in a highly digitalized world. And it is working. Literally every REIT, including Class B REITs, are reporting strong results from their redevelopment efforts.

Leasing is strong and the demand for space from alternative uses is clearly there. Year to date, CBL has added 40 restaurants, 15 entertainment users, 8 hotels, 8 fitness centers, 8 medical uses, 3 multi-family, 3 self-storage, and 2 grocery stores.

CBL Malls are quickly becoming suburban town centers with diversified uses that attract a great variety of consumers who come for different purposes. CBL is getting stronger by the day and its sales per square foot are becoming much more resilient.

#3 – Strong Returns on Redevelopment Projects Across Entire Portfolio

The mall transformation is also very profitable. CBL is very transparent about the returns that it earns on its redevelopment projects.

All the redevelopment returns from 2015–2017:

Source

Redevelopment returns from 2018 and 2019:

Source

The market gives little credit to redevelopment projects and values them at close to nothing today. But with a strong track record of success, we believe that further redevelopment projects will continue to deliver strong results.

Redevelopment projects create bumpiness and the market hates it. While the work is being done, NOI is down, and the entire mall may suffer from poorer traffic and sales. However, once the work is done, you have an improved property with stronger tenants that attract more traffic. Just one improved store/retailer can benefit the entire mall as it brings new traffic and sales to the other stores as well.

The economics are strong and there is a long track record of completed projects with returns approaching 9-10% on an unleveraged basis.

#4 – There are Valid Arguments in Favor of Class B Secondary Malls

The common wisdom is that the US is over-retailed and that secondary locations will suffer the most. There is certainly some truth to that, but it is far from being this simple.

On a per capita basis, the 12 largest MSAs exhibit 54.9 square foot of Retail space per capita which equates to a factor >2.0x greater when compared to the 26.8 square foot present within the remainder of the United States.

Moreover, traditionally defined Class A malls (PSF > $500) do not serve majority of the US population. As an example, 89% of CBL’s NOI comes from market-dominant or only-game-in-town malls. The average drive to the nearest competition is 22 miles.

Therefore, there is a valid argument in favor of Class B secondary market malls in the long run. They serve demographics that lack stronger Class A malls and the local markets are not oversupplied as compared to top MSAs. Even better, because these are relatively small markets, they do not justify additional malls – giving a strong moat for local mall owner. It does not mean that these malls are “great businesses” but it does considerably increase their long-term sustainability – especially as they diversify uses and become dominant suburban town centers.

CBL will often actually own the higher quality assets in its catchment areas:

Source: TCO - Illustrations by author

We believe that CBL’s properties are sustainable because they enjoy dominance in their local markets. If CBL’s properties were located in Top MSA where competition is much more intense with Class A malls close by, we would be much more concerned for CBL. However, because of its malls enjoy a moat in their local markets – there is long term resilience when combined with the mixed-use strategy.

The dying malls are the C+, C, C- and D malls which are mostly owned by private investors with little access to capital and no competitive edge.

#5 – The Lower the NOI, The More Likely the Stabilization

Until 2016, CBL enjoyed a very strong track record of same-store NOI growth with a 5.3% CAGR from 2002 to 2015:

Source

The issues only emerged in 2016 as a wave of retailer bankruptcies hit the market with occupancy going down, co-tenancy clauses kicking in, and releasing spreads suffering.

Now, after 3 years of declining same-store NOI, the likelihood of stabilization is ever increasing. Sales per square foot remain high – so there is no reason to believe that rents would keep falling indefinitely. In the long run, the most important metric that determines NOI is underlying Sales – which remained strong even in the past three years.

Also very encouraging is that WPG (WPG), the only other Class B mall REIT, is guiding for 2-3% same-store NOI growth as early as 2020. WPG also greatly suffered in the past years and it looks to be turning around already within a year from now.

It does not automatically mean that CBL will enjoy the same fate – but it is very encouraging.

Bottom Line - Summary of the Opportunity

Sales per square foot remain at all-time highs. CBL Malls are becoming diversified suburban town centers. The returns on redevelopment projects are very strong. There are great reasons to believe in CBL’s long-term sustainability. NOI stabilization is increasing likely.

Ashner is likely seeing this same opportunity and after extensive due diligence, decided to take an activist position to assure that value is recognized – one way or another.

The addition of Ashner is exactly what CBL needed and it is certainly getting our attention. We are not ready to buy the common shares as of right now, but we continue to like the preferred shares (CBL.PE; CBL.PD) which currently trade at a 70% discount to par and pay a 22.5% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.E; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.