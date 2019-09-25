Enterprise Products Partners Is Best Of Breed In Midstream

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is best of breed in a difficult midstream sector. Whereas many peers have had difficulty consistently executing on growth projects and have had to even cut their distributions, EPD on the other hand has a long history of strong execution and has been able to consistently grow their distribution regardless of crude oil prices. I rate EPD a strong buy.

The Midstream Business Model

EPD is a fully integrated midstream operator who works with natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD has tremendous scale with over 49,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of storage, 26 natural gas processing plants, 23 fractionators, 11 condensate distillation facilities, and 18 export facility docks:

(Citi August Presentation)

EPD’s great scale and the fact that it is fully integrated essentially gives it a competitive advantage over smaller midstream players because it is able to offer a complete portfolio of services which can take natural gas and crude oil products through the stages of processing, storage, transportation, and finally prepare the distribution of the finished products domestically or for international export:

(Citi August Presentation)

These services essentially make EPD a sort of “toll road” for the energy sector, and this is evidenced by the fact that a high 84% of gross operating margins were fee-based:

(Citi August Presentation)

This distinction has enabled EPD to report relatively consistent cash flow and distribution growth even during volatile times for WTI crude oil prices:

(Citi August Presentation)

The Importance Of Best Of Breed

Because of the capital intensity of the business, I view financial execution as being one of the most important areas to analyze when looking for “best of breed” in the midstream space. Much if not all of a midstream operator’s cash flow growth comes from growth capital expenditures, which frequently total in the billions of dollars annually. In order to fund these projects, these midstream companies both retain earnings that could have instead been distributed to shareholders, as well as issue significant amounts of debt and equity to fund the difference. Executing strongly on these projects would be seen in consistently high rates of profitability and cash flow growth. On the contrary, one red flag of operators struggling with execution is high leverage ratios, which is indicative of cash flows not materializing from growth projects but the debt issued to fund the projects being very real and substantial. Investors in this space should look for operators which do a good job of balancing their ability to deliver on growth projects with maintaining a large pipeline of future growth projects. We can see below that EPD has maintained very high rates of overall profitability through the years, which indicates that it has been able to reinvest cash flows at comparable if not increasing rates of profitability:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 10-K)

One way in which EPD has been able to deliver so consistently on their growth projects is due to their focus on working with customers with strong credit ratings:

(Citi August Presentation)

These metrics are comparable with their average 79% of revenue coming from investment grade customers.

Their strong history of execution makes me optimistic that they can drive strong growth for years to come as they have $6 billion of major capital projects under construction:

(Citi August Presentation)

Balance Sheet

EPD has a very strong balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent by the credit agencies. Debt to EBITDA continues to fall as they report increasing cash flows, which is extremely impressive considering the high capital intensity of the business and in my opinion is evidence of strong execution:

(Citi August Presentation)

Their strong balance sheet and financial execution have enabled them to frequently access the debt markets as well as simultaneously reduce their average interest rate expense and increase the average dated maturity:

(Citi August Presentation)

We can see the maturity profile of their debt below:

(2019 Q2 10-Q)

Because EPD has staggered the debt maturities, this means that there is no year with an outsized amount of debt maturing. This reduces EPD’s risk in difficult markets because a smaller amount of maturing debt is inherently much easier to redeem than larger amounts of maturing debt. In a worst case scenario, EPD could reduce growth capital expenditures to redeem debt as they have significant amounts of cash left over from distributable cash flow after paying the distribution. What’s more, EPD has $4.57 billion in liquidity from its credit facilities, which is more than enough to cover several years of maturities if needed. I have found in my analysis of best of breed operators in sectors with high demand for leverage such as the midstream and real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) spaces that best of breed tends to add this extra layer of protection from credit facilities. If EPD can sustain their recent performance, I can see them earning eventual credit upgrades, which would help to further reduce their weighted average rate of interest expense as well as drive shareholder value.

Dividend Safety

EPD has guided for 2019 distributions to total $1.765 for the full year, a 2.3% increase over 2018. While some may view this as a red flag, I however want to emphasize that the low distribution growth is necessary in the near term as EPD further “bullet-proofs” its business model. We can see below that EPD has been working hard to increase their distribution coverage by distributable cash flows:

(Citi August Presentation)

With DCF coverage around 1.7 times this year, that’s a huge improvement over even the 1.4 times seen prior to the oil crash in 2016. EPD saw their cash flow deficit (as defined by distributable cash flows after paying the distribution minus growth capital expenditures) decline from $849 million to $701 million through the first half of 2019. I note that on an ongoing basis it is acceptable for there to be some deficit because due to EPD being able to maintain stable leverage ratios. This implicitly implies that total debt can increase as cash flows increase. A shrinking deficit of course is still a significant positive which adds to the safety of the distribution.

Further, we saw earlier that leverage has fallen significantly with debt to EBITDA now around 3.3 times EBITDA - the slow distribution growth in the near term has helped EPD to significantly lower their risk profile. This is a great way to create shareholder value as low risk stocks shouldn’t trade at a 6% yield, which we examine below. I anticipate EPD to return to 5% distribution growth by 2021 and beyond.

Valuation And Price Target

EPD generated approximately $2.94 in DCF per share for the trailing twelve months, which is 7.3% growth over 2018. At recent prices, EPD trades around 9.6 times DCF. Because EPD retains significant cash flow for growth projects, I instead prefer to use distribution yield for valuation - EPD trades at around a 6.2% yield. This is very cheap, especially in light of the strong DCF growth. I anticipate EPD can increase cash flows on a long term basis by 5% to 7% due to their retained earnings and leverage. This makes their 6.2% yield look dirt cheap on account of that potential forward distribution growth rate and the fact that yields on US Treasuries are very low. My 12 month price target for EPD is $35.30, representing a 5% yield. This is a good point to note that EPD does trade at a premium to peers which have distribution yields north of 8%. I want to reiterate that due to EPD’s history of strong execution and their conservatively managed balance sheet, the premium is warranted.

Risks

While EPD primarily derives revenues from the commodity volumes rather than commodity prices, they however still have some exposure to commodity prices because volumes may drop in the event of falling commodity prices and their counter parties may see deteriorating profitability and trouble fulfilling their obligations to EPD. EPD has attempted to limit this risk by focusing on customers with high credit ratings and using long term contracts. If the price of oil absolutely crashes however, EPD is unlikely to emerge completely unscathed.

While EPD has executed strongly on growth projects in the past, it however might not do so in the future. Poor execution would lead to reduced shareholder returns and increased leverage. That said, when one invests in the midstream space, they are really investing in the management team. EPD has proven itself to be phenomenal stewards of capital and their financial discipline to gradually reduce growth capital expenditures is commendable amidst a volatile period in the markets and commodity prices.

EPD is a master limited partnership (‘MLP’) which means that it issues K-1 tax forms, but on the flip side it does not have incentive distribution rights (‘IDRs’) like many MLP peers. This is a positive because IDRs essentially serve to set a ceiling for cash flow growth because the general partner gets first access to that growing cash flow. As for the K-1 tax form, I recommend readers to consult their tax advisory professional prior to purchasing shares, although I note that EPD provides a K-1 tax file that is importable directly into TurboTax.

Buybacks

EPD has done something which many MLPs have not been able to do: buy back shares. EPD repurchased 2.9 million units in 2019 for a total of $81 million. While this is admittedly a small number, I look for this to increase as EPD balances future growth projects with opportunistic share repurchases and with excess cash flows. This is further supported by management’s guidance for growth capital expenditures to decline from $4 billion in 2019 to around $2.5 billion in 2020. The fact that they are able to even repurchase shares is a testament to the strength of their balance sheet.

Conclusion

EPD checks all the boxes in their large scale and fully integrated business model, conservative balance sheet, and history of executing on growth projects. Shares are too cheap at a 6.2% yield. I rate EPD a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.