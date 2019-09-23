Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan

However, with the Leviathan gas field on stream, the company could grow 2020 revenue by ~23% and also turn FCF positive.

Noble Energy (NBL), an independent energy company, is trading at a relatively high EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.82x with ROTC of only 2.6%. At the same time, the firm is loss-making while analysts anticipate it to remain unprofitable in FY19; the stock also has a poor EPS revisions score.

The company does not look like a perfect investment, yet, in 2020, it could turn FCF positive and become profitable with EPS of ~$0.61 on the back of higher production spurred by the Leviathan gas field offshore Israel and proficient management of capital investments. The company is just a few weeks away from the field start-up, which will prop up its production and secure revenue growth in the medium term.

Share performance YTD

This year the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the majority of the peer companies except for Hess Corporation (HES).

Data by YCharts

In my view, the outperformance could be explained by the market's expectations regarding the Leviathan start-up this year.

Data by YCharts

The market-beating return was also supported by the expansion of multiples, while a few other peers suffered from shrinking of ratios caused by switched investor sentiment.

The Leviathan is a boon and a game-changer

Noble Energy has a long and productive history of operations in Israel. As of December 31, 2018, 43% of its total proved reserves were located offshore the country. In 2004, Mari-B discovered by the company provided the first supply of domestic gas to the dynamically evolving (and thus energy-hungry) Israeli economy, which had been previously heavily dependent on imports of the commodity. In 2009, another field, Tamar, was found, and then exceptionally quickly developed with first gas only in four years after the discovery. The Tamar (Noble has a 25% interest) now secures around 70% of the country’s power generation.

The Leviathan gas field off the coast of Haifa (contingent resources of 605 billion cubic meters of gas, 40 million barrels of condensate) since its discovery by Noble Energy in December 2010 has been considered a game-changer for the regional energy industry and also a boon for Israel as it further fortified its energy security, making the county fully self-sufficient. The asset where Noble Energy holds a 39.66% operated working interest also has other investors, Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) (45.34% interest) and Ratio Oil Exploration (15%). The essential stakeholder is Israel Electric Corporation (99.85% owned by the state), which will purchase the bulk of gas delivered via pipelines to Dor and Ashdod and use it for power generation, most likely at its Hagit, Gezer, Eshkol, and Haifa electricity generation sites.

Here it is worth giving a brief comment on the Israeli energy industry to assess if trends are positive for Noble or not.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Israel's GDP growth, which could be considered as one of the indicators of future energy demand, is estimated to be 3.3% in 2019, 3.3% in 2020, and 3.1% in 2021.

Despite being the world leader in the use of solar thermal energy per capita (the Ashalim solar station must be mentioned here), at the moment the country is dependent principally on gas and coal.

According to the OECD Fossil Fuel Support Country Note (April 2019), in 2017, Israel imported almost all required coal; hence, it is exposed to certain supply disruption risks.

As comes from the data presented by Israel Electric Corporation (see p. 13 of the presentation), in the first half of 2019, natural gas & LNG underpinned 53.6% of generated electricity, while coal was responsible for 45.4%. Contribution from diesel oil & fuel oil was minuscule, 1.1%.

According to the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, coal consumption in the country has already been in decline since at least 2007. More specifically, in 2007-2017, the commodity consumption growth rate per annum was equal to (4.6)%, while in 2018, it dropped another 6.5%.

There are only two coal power stations in the country, the Orot Rabin in Hadera and Rutenberg in Ashkelon.

The country does not use nuclear energy, while consumption of hydroelectricity is less than 0.05 million tonnes of oil equivalent and thus not reflected in BP's report.

Renewable energy consumption equaled to 0.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent, with the bulk (1.8 terawatt-hours) coming from solar panels.

Israel is prioritizing gas in electricity generation as this fuel is substantially better regarding emissions; more specifically, electricity production from coal will be stopped in 2030.

Contrarily, natural gas consumption has been growing with 14.2% in 2007-2017; it also rose 6.4% in 2018.

According to the OECD, this fuel’s share of electricity generated is expected to reach 70% after the Leviathan start-up.

At the same time, electricity generation in the country is also increasing. In 2018, for instance, it rose by 2.9% compared to 2017.

So, the facts and trends mentioned above underpin the thesis that the Israeli economy will secure resilient gas sales, thus also bolstering cash flow of Noble and its partners. Yet, as it often happens, the discovery rose questions.

While it was abundantly clear that with the field on stream Israel's energy security would be cemented, the project investors faced an issue that the country's demand even despite growing economy would be not substantial enough to digest gas volumes available to be produced from the gargantuan field uncoincidentally named Leviathan, the enormous sea creature mentioned in the Ketuvim section of the Tanakh. That, in turn, made the project stakeholders ponder options to negotiate gas exports to Jordan and Egypt, which, fortunately, bore fruit. In 2016, partners signed a deal with the Jordanian National Electric Power Company for the supply of around 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas for 15 years. Nevertheless, an option to export gas to Egypt was unavailable until 2017; but, on August 8, 2017, the president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi signed a law that greenlighted natural gas imports for private companies. That was a momentous step as the key beneficiaries were the Leviathan investors inclusive of Noble Energy as the law, put another way, brought them new customers and their cash.

In February 2018, the Leviathan investors and Dolphinus Holdings signed an additional export agreement securing the supply of up to 32 billion cubic meters yearly for around 12 years to the Egyptian domestic market, mostly institutional and industrial users. The gas price will be linked to Brent. Most importantly, in October 2018, the partners also purchased a stake in a crucial asset, the East Mediterranean Gas Co. pipeline, which is at the crux of gas exports from Israel to Egypt.

So, after the start-up of the field by the end of 2019, Egypt will begin receiving natural gas from Israel. As the Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla clarified in an interview in Abu Dhabi, it initially would be supplied ~200 million standard cubic feet per day, while in 2020, that level would jump to 500 million per day.

Partners ponder FLNG usage

The project investors are now pondering using floating LNG vessel to mitigate risks and expand the customer base. FLNG allows liquifying extracted natural gas on the offshore facility and prepares it for exports without transportation via pipeline to the shore. If the partners decide to proceed to FID, in future, FLNG could give additional stimuli to revenue growth of Noble Energy.

FCF and capex

Despite a substantial footprint in the Middle East and Africa (e.g., Equatorial Guinea), at the moment, Noble Energy is more dependent on the onshore operations in the US in the DJ and the Delaware Basins and also in the Eagle Ford which bring the bulk of revenue and cash flow but at the same time require hefty capital investments. For example, from the total anticipated 2019 production of 353-363 kboepd, 268-276 kboepd will come from the United States Onshore.

Now I intend to answer the question if Noble uses its capital proficiently or not. In many cases, E&P players have weak capital discipline making nugatory and wasteful investments and thus jeopardizing shareholder value. In such cases, free cash flow remains negative for quite some time, while a firm uses borrowed funds to cover its investment activities and even, in the worst case, uses debt to cover share buybacks and dividend. A harsh response from investors is not coincidental in such cases.

Unfortunately, at the moment, Noble Energy has no cash surplus, as its LTM net operating cash flow does not fully cover capital investments necessary to offset high decline rates. The silver lining is that proceeds from divestitures as a consequence of the portfolio rebalancing were considerable enough to show inorganic levered FCF; for instance, 2018 net CFFO of $2,336 million fully covered $1,931 million used in investing activities as a large part of expenditures were offset by proceeds from disposals. Yet, in H1 2019, the company was even inorganic FCF negative, as $1,092 million of net CFFO barely covered $1,697 million used in investing activities. So, now, both accounting profit and FCF are negative, while profit is also distorted by non-cash impairment.

Thankfully, with Leviathan on stream, in 2020, the company anticipates showing first FCF (GAAP cash flow from operations less consolidated capital investments) of over $500 million (see page 11 of the presentation) as group decline rates would be substantially offset with Leviathan on stream, and this positive development should be appreciated by the market.

Valuation

I suppose the following companies could be considered as Noble's closest peers.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

HES

It's important to make a brief remark that Noble Energy is more akin to Hess than to Concho Resources, as its operations span over a few regions outside of the US, while its unconventionals-focused peers generate the absolute bulk of revenues from crude production in the United States.

To briefly assess if NBL is imperfectly priced compared to them, I will use the EV/EBITDA ratio and ROTC. You can take a closer look at my more in-depth valuation of the peers in the articles on MRO, here and here.

Author's own creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Author's own creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential. An important notice is that NBL ROTC is diminutive as its EBIT was distorted by no-cash impairment in 2018.

It appears that the stock is the most expensive in the peer group after HES due to revenue and FCF growth prospects priced in.

Final thoughts

The Leviathan gas field secures high growth in 2020, as revenue could go up 23%. Most importantly, the diversified portfolio (including monetization of Alen gas and first production from a new well at Aseng offshore Equatorial Guinea) will help to lower decline rates, and support FCF generation and dividend. The exploration opportunities in Colombia and Gabon together with the potential of the Aphrodite project offshore Cyrpus are also supportive of the medium-term bullish sentiment. The sell-side rating is "Outperform," and I concur with it.

Finally, I should briefly remind that in the case of deteriorated economic indicators amid a trade war and full-scale recession, valuation of E&P companies will suffer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.