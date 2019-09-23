FEN: A Good Fund To Play Midstream MLP Growth

The fund is not as diverse as I would like to see, and investors will want to keep their concentration risk in mind before buying.

One of the best, if somewhat under-followed, assets for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. This is due to the fact that these entities usually have business models that provide them with relatively stable cash flows, and they tend to pay out a sizable percentage of these cash flows to their owners in the form of distributions. As these entities tend to be rather under-followed by the market, their yields tend to be higher than many other assets, and it is not uncommon to see a partnership yielding in excess of 7%. It is naturally challenging to put together a portfolio of these assets and doing so can require a large amount of capital in order to achieve diversification. One solution to this would be purchasing a professionally managed fund consisting of a diversified portfolio of these companies. One good choice for this is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, the First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has the stated objective of seeking a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. In order to deliver on this objective, the fund invests in cash-generating securities issued by energy companies, especially master limited partnerships.

The fact that the fund invests in master limited partnerships results in it having a rather different structure than most funds. This is due to the fact that tax rules prohibit a registered investment company (which most funds are structured as) from having more than 25% of its assets invested into master limited partnerships. FEN is structured as a C-corporation to avoid this rule but such a structure also exposes it to corporate taxes. Fortunately, the fund is still able to distribute money to its investors in a tax-advantaged manner just like a master limited partnership does. We will discuss this more later in this article. The fact that the fund does have to pay corporate taxes results in a much higher expense ratio than most funds though and its current expense ratio is a somewhat jaw-dropping 6.37% of net assets:

Source: First Trust

As is obviously expected, the largest holdings in the fund's portfolio are either master limited partnerships or companies that act very much like them. We can see that here:

Source: First Trust

As we can see here, only four of the companies that comprise the fund's 10 largest positions are not master limited partnerships. These four - TC Energy Corp. (TRP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enbridge (ENB), and ONEOK (OKE) - are, however, all midstream and infrastructure companies that operate under very similar business models as the partnerships. Thus, we can see that the fund is certainly executing on its objective of investing in master limited partnerships.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if an asset is too heavily-weighted, then the risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset in the portfolio to decline when the rest of the market does not. If this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are six positions in the fund that each account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. Of these, one, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is more than double this limit and a second one, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), is close to double that limit. The fund's investors should therefore consider the exposure that they would have to these companies individually. For example, if you are invested in Enterprise Products Partners and then buy shares of this fund, then you will increase your exposure to the fortunes of this company instead of diversifying it away.

As one might suspect from looking at the 10 largest holdings, the majority of the fund's money is invested in natural gas, crude oil, and refined product pipeline operators. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: First Trust

With that said though, we do see that the fund also has a respectable exposure to electric utilities and transmission system. This does help to diversify some of the fund's exposure to oil and gas production (pipeline companies usually have limited exposure to commodity prices but do depend on oil and gas production for growth) while still having the money invested in companies with a reasonably safe business model. The exposure to electric utilities also provides a little bit of a political hedge since some politicians are known for not particularly liking pipelines. As we are about to see though, pipeline companies themselves are not as risky as many other ventures, which is likely to be appealing to risk-averse income investors.

Why Invest in Midstream?

In the oil and gas industry, the midstream sector involves the transportation, storage, and wholesale marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products. In the case of natural gas, the companies involved in this sector will also often perform processing and fractionation so that it can actually be sold to end users. The companies involved in this sector generally earn their money by charging a fee for every unit of resources that moves through their networks or by charging a spread between what they buy the resources for and what they sell them for. In either case, there is generally very minimal exposure to commodity prices so day-to-day fluctuations in oil or natural gas prices do not particularly affect them.

As might be expected from that business model though, these companies are dependent on the quantity of oil or other commodities that moves through their systems. In the case of many of these companies, anyone that follows the industry could tell you that these volumes have been climbing over the past several years. This is due to the production boom that has been occurring in North America over the period. As we can see here, every basin in the United States in which oil and natural gas is produced currently has a higher output than it did a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This has benefited the companies in the midstream sector because somebody has to move this incremental production to the market and these are the companies that perform that task (and profit from it). Fortunately, it appears likely that this production growth will continue over the next few years. On September 3, 2019, Enterprise Products Partners gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference that included a slide showing the projected future demand for U.S. energy production. Here it is:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, international demand for American crude oil is expected to increase by 33% by 2025 and for natural gas liquids by 30% by 2025. We can expect upstream producers to increase their output to meet this demand, resulting in higher volumes moving through the infrastructure of midstream companies. This should result in growing revenues and cash flows for those companies that FEN invests in.

The biggest risk to these companies is that this scenario will not play out and that these companies will actually see production and volumes decline instead. The midstream firms have hedged themselves against this possibility. This is because the contracts that they have with customers for the provision of transit include minimum volume guarantees. This guarantee is a certain amount that the companies have agreed to send through the infrastructure and they still have to pay for this amount even if they do not send it. These contractual guarantees provide protection against a decline in revenues and should prevent the midstream company from seeing its cash flows decline too much in such a scenario.

Distributions

As one of the reasons why people invest in master limited partnerships is because of the distributions that these firms make to their investors, we might expect FEN to also boast a sizable yield. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.58 ($2.32 annually) per share, which gives it a distribution yield of 10.68% at the current share price of $21.73. This is obviously one of the higher yields available in the market today so will undoubtedly appeal to investors seeking income.

It does seem likely though that some investors will be concerned about the fact that essentially all of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not earning enough money off of its investments to cover its distributions and so is essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. A scenario such as this is ultimately unsustainable because the fund will eventually run out of money to distribution. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is distributing money received from master limited partnerships. This ability to classify its distributions as return of capital was what I meant with the earlier statement that the fund retains some of the tax advantages of investing in partnerships despite being a C-corporation. This is something that income investors should like because the fund thus provides you with a tax-deferred source of income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like FEN, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of the fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because this scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of September 19, 2019, FEN had a net asset value of $21.76 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $21.73 per share. This gives it a very slight discount of 0.14% to net asset value. This is comparable, if slightly less, to the 0.80% average discount that the fund has traded at for the past month, but it is admittedly not a particularly large discount so it is possible that we will get a better entry price at some point in the future. A discount is still a discount though and does represent getting the assets for less than they are actually worth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, midstream partnerships have a lot to offer an investor who is seeking a reliable and growing source of income. The First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund offers a good way to bet on a number of these companies with one easy trade, although it is admittedly not as diversified as I would really like to see. Nonetheless, the fact that it pays out a very large tax-advantaged yield and is selling for a discount will undoubtedly be appealing to many. Overall, this fund may be worth considering.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out! Be sure to join before the price increase next month!



Disclosure: I am/we are long FEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.