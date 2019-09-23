This Is Why Annaly's Diversification Doesn't Matter

NLY is near the top end of our bullish range. ANH would be our top choice (at today's close of $3.43).

Only 22% of its equity has been invested through those alternative strategies, so the impact is pretty small.

Following a recent article, we had an abnormally high number of reader requests for cliff notes on the changes Annaly (NLY) made in its portfolio strategy. Since we already cover NLY, this is a pretty natural piece for us to prepare.

At the time of writing this for subscribers of The REIT Forum, shares of NLY last closed at $8.60 and were just within our target “buy under” range. There were a few other mortgage REITs deeper into our target buying range, but NLY is the focus for this piece.

At the time of public submission as an article, shares last closed at $8.95. This is only a hair over the top end of our "target buying" range, so we are maintaining a slightly bullish rating. We've updated the estimated book values and our target prices to reflect the latest values.

The Quickest Possible Summary

NLY diversified its portfolio into multiple segments. It looked fancy but had very little impact on its operating results. It is still mostly (78%) investing in the “Agency RMBS” strategy. Annaly calls it the “Annaly Agency Group.” Annaly can decide which sectors to invest in, but as long as it invests mainly in Agency RMBS, its performance should mostly depend on Agency RMBS. It isn’t really to the point of being a “hybrid” yet.

The Transition

A few years ago, NLY was focused almost exclusively on investing in Agency RMBS (Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities). As the REIT grew, management decided it would be prudent to begin diversifying its portfolio. This technique makes sense since it could help NLY to reduce volatility in results. Many hybrid mortgage REITs are following this technique by combining non-agency RMBS with agency RMBS.

Fortunately, NLY’s presentations are fairly extensive. The company provides enough charts to cover all the content we need for the cliff notes version.

NLY’s portfolio is shown below:

We added the red circles to indicate the amount of equity that is invested in each of these four segments. You might notice that slices wouldn’t as even as the picture initially suggests.

The “Annaly Agency Group” is actually managing about 78% of the equity. You’ll see that value highlighted by the red circle in the next slide:

With 78% of the equity invested in the “Annaly Agency Group;” our next statement shouldn’t be a major surprise: Book value declined over the last 18 months.

Who Would Win?

When interest rates plunged and spreads on Agency RMBS widened, mortgage REITs investing in Agency RMBS saw declines in book value. While NLY’s other allocations may have provided a slight boost to its results, it was quite minor.

Guess Who Performed Best?

If we were to evaluate the change in tangible book value per share for the agency mortgage REITs since the end of 2017, would Annaly come out on top?

The group we’re using for agency mortgage REITs contains:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Arlington Asset (AI)

Anworth (ANH)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI)

Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

Dynex Capital (DX)

Ellington Residential (EARN)

NLY’s Diversification Had a Fairly Minor Impact

The winner would actually be CMO. Remember CMO? That’s the mortgage REIT we were buying heavily in late 2018 due to its huge discount to book. That trade played out spectacularly as the price-to-book ratio roared higher following insider buying.

So how would Annaly do? It would be near the middle of the pack. Book value per share declined by 17.7% since then. That’s a bit ironic given that NLY had a smaller exposure to damage from interest rate movements.

AGNC, the second-largest mortgage REIT, was investing almost exclusively in agency RMBS. Its tangible book value per share declined by 15.8%, compared to 17.7% for NLY. Despite a sector allocation that would be more favorable, NLY didn’t come out ahead. Does that mean management did a poor job? No, it doesn’t. The gap between 15.8% and 17.7% isn’t particularly large considering these are leveraged bond portfolios.

For comparison sake, CHMI lost 16.4% of book value during that period. Why were the results so similar? Because each REIT listed here was primarily investing in agency RMBS.

What Impact Will it Have Going Forward?

The diversification “should” be a small benefit. However, that remains to be seen. If credit spreads widened in its other sectors, those sectors could underperform. Overall, if only 22% of the portfolio is in these other segments, we would expect the impact to remain relatively minor. If 40% to 60% of the equity were invested in these segments, we would need to consider an alternative peer group for Annaly Capital Management. As it stands, its portfolio is still heavily invested in Agency RMBS.

That isn’t a problem in our view. We don’t mind that NLY is mostly in agency RMBS. However, it does signal that NLY’s performance will probably continue to resemble its peers who are mostly invested in agency RMBS. If it shifted dramatically more of its equity into the credit strategy, we would need to consider changing its peer group.

Conclusion

Even though NLY’s presentations keep emphasizing its diversification, only 22% of its equity is allocated to alternative strategies. Investors shouldn’t expect a huge difference in the fundamental performance when only 22% is invested in different sectors. We will continue to evaluate NLY as a mortgage REIT which invests primarily in Agency RMBS. Diversification can have a small impact, but it won’t be a game-changer unless NLY makes it a larger part of the portfolio.

As it stands today (9/22/2019), NLY is very close to the top end of our bullish range (slightly above).

NLY Current Price: $8.95

NLY Buy Under Target: $8.93

NLY Estimated BV: $9.40

That's close enough that we will maintain our prior rating of being slightly bullish. Shares trade at a 5% discount to estimated book.

Our top choice in the sector at this moment is Anworth (ANH).

ANH Current Price $3.43

ANH Buy Under Target: $3.83

ANH Estimated BV: $4.50

That’s a 10% discount to our target price and a 24% discount to estimated book value.

BV estimates are as of 9/13/2019. They include changes in projected values across all assets, all hedges, and earnings accrual during the quarter. Neither share has gone ex-dividend yet, so no adjustments have been needed for the dividends. Share prices and targets are provided as of 9/22/2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, ANH, CHMI, DX, AGNCN, NLY-F, CMO-E, AIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.